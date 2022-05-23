Bavarian Nordic, big government, Big Pharma, conspiracy, engineered pandemic, infections, insanity, monkeypox, monkeypox vaccines, national security, outbreak, pandemic, panic, pharmaceutical fraud, vaccine wars, vaccines

A claimed infectious disease called monkeypox is spreading throughout Europe and North America, raising fears of another pandemic.

But of course it’s all an engineered scam, just like COVID.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease is caused by the monkeypox virus. Back in 2003, the United States experienced its first serious outbreak of monkeypox with 47 confirmed and probable cases reported in the Midwest.

The current monkeypox outbreak is still quite small. The first case associated with the current outbreak was identified on May 7 in the United Kingdom in a person who had recently traveled to Nigeria, where he or she is believed to have contracted the disease.

Since then, the outbreak has spread throughout parts of Western Europe and into North America. The U.K. has eight confirmed cases, Portugal has 20 and Spain has at least seven cases with another 22 probable infections being investigated. Italy has one confirmed case and Australia has two.

On Wednesday, May 18, the CDC, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, confirmed America’s first case of monkeypox in the current outbreak in a Massachusetts resident who tested positive after returning to the U.S. from a trip to Canada.

Canada itself has two confirmed cases and is investigating 17 suspected infections.

Monkeypox is considered to be a very rare disease. It causes fever, body aches, enlarged lymph nodes and painful, fluid-filled blisters – the pox – on the hands, feet and face. Cases that do not become severe usually resolve within two to four weeks.

Some versions of monkeypox are quite deadly and can kill up to 10 percent of the people it infects. But the version currently spreading around Western Europe and North America is a milder version with a fatality rate of less than one percent.

US orders millions of monkeypox vaccines after one confirmed case

Following confirmation of America’s first case of monkeypox during this outbreak, the federal government immediately ordered millions of doses of a vaccine against the monkeypox virus.

Bavarian Nordic, a Danish biotech company that makes such a vaccine, recently announced that it has received a $119 million order from the federal government, with the option for the White House to spend another $180 million for more vaccines if it wants.

Should this second option be exercised, it would work out to approximately 13 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine. (Related: US developing lethal, new genetically engineered viruses, including MOUSEPOX and MONKEYPOX… will these be used to demand MORE JABS in the name of “public safety?”)

The federal government’s order is for Bavarian Nordic to convert existing smallpox vaccines, which are supposedly already effective against monkeypox, into freeze-dried versions, which will have longer shelf lives. These converted vaccines will be manufactured in 2023 and 2024.

The U.S. is not the only country rushing to stock up on the vaccine. Bavarian Nordic said it has secured a contract with at least one country in Europe for vaccines.

“While the full circumstances around the current monkeypox cases in Europe remain to be elucidated, the speed at which these have evolved, combined with the potential for infections beyond the initial case going undetected, calls for a rapid and coordinated approach by the health authorities, and we are pleased to assist in this emergency situation,” said Bavarian Nordic president and CEO Paul Chaplin in a statement.

For its part, the CDC said it is monitoring six other people who may also have monkeypox. CDC epidemiologist Andrea McCollum said she isn’t particularly concerned about the outbreak becoming serious, but potential additional cases are likely.

Learn more about infectious disease outbreaks in the U.S. at Outbreak.news.

Watch this clip from “The American Journal” of InfoWars as host Harrison Hill Smith asks why the U.S. just rushed to buy 13 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine despite only a handful of confirmed and probable cases.

https://rumble.com/v15ncgn-why-did-the-us-just-buy-13-million-doses-of-monkeypox-vaccine.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Why Did The US Just Buy 13 Million Doses Of MONKEYPOX Vaccine?

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

