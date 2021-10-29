Why Fauci and the global cabal insist your children be injected for ‘protection’ against a disease that poses no threat to their health

Ronald Reagan once said, “Don’t be afraid to see what you see.”

Article by Leo Hohmann

He made the statement in his farewell address on Jan. 11, 1989. He was giving advice on how U.S. foreign policy should view the former Soviet Union as it tried to shed its image as a brutal totalitarian society.

What Reagan was trying to say is that if it still looks like communism, then it probably is. Don’t pay attention to what they call it. Pay attention to how it looks, how it feels to those living under the regime.

Freedom-loving citizens of America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Canada would do well to heed Reagan’s advice and apply it today.

The label on the political party in power may say “Democrat” or “Republican” but what’s happening all around you? If you see friends and relatives in what’s supposed to be a free society being fired from their jobs – critical jobs like nurses, doctors, firefighters, cops, soldiers and truck drivers – because they won’t concede to having an unknown experimental substance injected into their bodies, then you should not hesitate to take this at face value.

Don’t brush it aside as some temporary anomaly.

You’ve heard it all by now from your friends and family.

“Don’t get so carried away.”

“Why are you always so negative?”

“Calm down. Things will change when the [fill in the party of your choice] take over in the next election.”

But things never do seem to change.

Call it what it is: Authoritarianism. Totalitarianism. Fascism. Communism. Dictatorship. You might not have the perfect adjective, but you know when something isn’t right. It doesn’t look right. It doesn’t feel right.

We are living in a critical juncture in history. A relatively small cadre of very wealthy, very powerful elites are pushing us hard to accept a new system of corporate communism, actually more like fascism, in which an insanely bloated government has teamed up with big business to force the people to accept an agenda that many feel uncomfortable with.

These elites, with their buddies in the corporate media, use fear-based propaganda to stir up hatred for the non-compliant, while pressuring everyone – man, woman and child – to submit to the “new normal.”

Get this injection or face an unthinkable future on the fringes of society. You will be relegated to a permanent underclass, unfit for work, travel or even being able to buy or sell where the respectable people gather.

They are “losing patience,” as Biden announced in his Sept. 9 order for national injection mandates, with we, the non-compliant ones.

That’s not what free societies look like. Not even close. If you don’t have the right to choose what goes into your body under threat of being deemed an untouchable social and economic outcast, then you don’t have the right to choose anything. Once you accept the premise that your employer or the government has that level of control over your life, things can only go downhill from there.

But the message coming from Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Religion and Big Government is simple and direct – conform or get left behind.

Pope Francis and powerful evangelical leaders such as Franklin Graham are also on board with this new global order, rebranded by the World Economic Forum as the Great Reset. So are the most important political leaders of both parties. In fact, any leader of people who pushes the idea of mandated universal injections is on board with the reset of humanity and transhumanism, whether they realize it or not.

I mean what I said: ANY LEADER who pushes the injections as “safe and effective” is not going to be on your side when it matters most. Ditch them now.

Why do I say that? Because these injections hold the key to transforming humanity, genetically re-engineering the human species into something the transhumanists call Humanity 2.0.

Does that mean the initial shots for the three gene-based injections from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will turn you into something irreversibly anti-human or anti-God?

I am not qualified to answer that question, but at the very least the pressure to receive regular Covid shots under threat of losing your job and your freedom of movement opens up a massive socio-economic thoroughfare for those who would misuse the new gene-based technology for nefarious purposes.

And if we look at the track record of those pushing the hardest for these shots, it’s clear we are talking about people who have not earned our trust. They do not operate under the same ethical standards as we normies.

So let’s look at the goals of the biomedical industry in their own words.

The Human Genome Project was launched by the U.S. government in 1990 and completed 13 years later on April 14, 2003 – at this point scientists had mapped out the sequence of all 3.2 billion nucleotide bases (the equivalent of 3.2 billion letters of information).

Since the Human Genome Project’s completion in 2003, the focus turned from discovering the DNA sequences to analyzing them and formulating ways to edit and improve the genetic makeup of all living things.

But the arrogance of modern science does not stop there.

Scientists have for the last decade or so been conducting experiments to not only genetically re-engineer what it means to be human but to digitize and store the DNA information they are capturing from animals and human beings.

Note the official logo of the Human Genome Project. It is very instructive as to its all-inclusive goals for the future of humanity.

The widespread PCR testing kicked off during the Covid scare serves nicely the purposes of DNA data collection.

Patrick Wood, one of the most respected researchers on the modern technocracy and transhumanism movements, has authored an article, Global Blueprint Exposed: The Takeover of all Genetic Material on Earth, tying together the strands of a monstrous global power grab being carried out under the cover of a health emergency.

Wood traces the origins of today’s globalist push for a Great Reset of human civilization to the beginning stages of the international biodiversity movement, which started in 1987 with the publication of Our Common Future, also known as The Brundtland Report, a U.N.-commissioned study named after its chairman, Gro Harlem Brundtland. The ideas contained in this study were reflected in the 1992 United Nations Convention on Biodiversity held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, around the same time that the U.N. was working on its massive undertaking, Agenda 21.

Once he “learned what to look for,” Wood said it started popping up everywhere he looked, starting with Our Common Future, which states:

“The diversity of species is necessary for the normal functioning of ecosystems and the biosphere as a whole. The genetic material in wild species contributes billions of dollars yearly to the world economy in the form of improved crop species, new drugs and medicines, and draw materials for industry.” (emphasis added)

The specific development of biodiversity is seen in Chapter 6, Species and Ecosystems: Resources for Development:

“Species and their genetic materials promise to play an expanding role in development, and a powerful economic rationale is emerging to bolster the ethical, aesthetic, and scientific case for preserving them. The genetic variability and germplasm material of species make contributions to agriculture, medicine, and industry worth many billions of dollars per year… If nations can ensure the survival of species, the world can look forward to new and improved foods, new drugs and medicines, and new raw materials for industry.”

Further on, Brundtland states:

“Vast stocks of biological diversity are in danger of disappearing just as science is leaning how to exploit genetic variability through the advances of genetic engineering… It would be grim irony indeed if just as new genetic engineering techniques begin to let us peer into life’s diversity and use genes more efficiently to better human conditions, we looked and found this treasure sadly depleted.”

Wood has cracked the biomedical word code. When they use the word “biodiversity” they mean “genetic resources.”

“Genes are something to be exploited and used more efficiently than they are used in their natural state,” he explains.

The keys to understanding where these global predators are taking us were “hiding all these years in plain sight and in plain English,” Wood told me. “It’s inconceivable to me that this has not been uncovered before, that this connection to the Convention on Biodiversity has not been reported. This certainly explains why biotech and Big Pharma are holding the entire world hostage over this pandemic considering that both the virus and the injection are genetically engineered.”

This connection went undiscovered until now because we the people did not dig deep enough into those globalist documents and take them seriously. And those who did inspect the documents found that the public did not want to believe what was in them. They were “afraid to see what they might see,” as Reagan warned. It was easier to write us off as wingnuts and wearers of tinfoil hats.

There were hints, though, even in the 1990s, to what was truly being planned for the future.

Wood cites one such nugget he mined from the 1994 book, The Earth Brokers, which called out the real agenda of the burgeoning biodiversity movement coming out of the U.N. and Agenda 21. The authors write on page 171:

“Neither Brundtland, nor the secretariat, nor the governments drafted a plan to examine the pitfalls of free trade and industrial development. Instead, they wrote up a convention on how to ‘develop’ the use of biodiversity through patents and biotechnology.”

Meanwhile, advances in the development of gene editing and the digitization of human DNA has taken off at rocket speed since these ideas about “exploiting” bio-genetic material were first put forth in dry academic papers during 1980s.

I believe these scientific advances have now crossed an important line in the spiritual realm, the God realm, where no man has the right to tread.

It should be obvious by now that the virus led to the need for a “vaccine” and the “vaccine” led to the idea of digital health passports, which contain a scannable QR Code on a cellphone app.

Getting people to accept the digital passports is the key to the globalists’ plan to digitize all of human life by gradually adding more personally identifiable information to the app along with your banking and financial-transaction data.

They have to get this ready for people to accept the new digital money system based on blockchain technology. More than 65 central banks worldwide are in various stages of preparing to launch new digital currencies as a replacement for cash.

The injections have been sold as just an ordinary “vaccine” which just happen to require continuous “booster shots” to remain effective. That’s a deception. In fact, the shots represent mankind’s initial foray into universal gene editing that will offer endless opportunities for later edits through the continuous boosters.

That’s why the corporate media and its billionaire-backed “fact checkers” went bonkers right from the start, in 2020, as soon as anyone pointed out the obvious, that these injections are not like any previous vaccines, that they actually do change your genetic coding, instructing your body to artificially create a toxic spike protein and then deliver that toxin to cells throughout your body.

Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer of Moderna, admitted this in a 2017 TED Talk, before Covid and before it became forbidden to point out the truth about the mRNA technology, which was fully developed already in 2017 as a potential treatment for cancer but still lacked FDA approval. “We have hacked the software of life,” Zaks said.

Moderna explained basic structure of the mRNA technology on its website, likening it to “a computer operating system.” Your body is the hardware and the mRNA injection is the software. Once installed, the biopharma industry can “plug and play” any future update it deems you to be in need of. See screenshot from Moderna website below.

What does this all mean and where is it heading?

These injections represent the final frontier of man playing God and will lead to something so evil that God will have no choice but to destroy those responsible. How or when that destruction takes place, no one knows, but you can count on a great reckoning at some point.

These power hungry elites in the government, the corporations and many of the churches have no respect for the individual to make choices for himself or herself. They now claim ownership over your body, meaning they can dictate what goes into it. There’s no more hiding behind obscure U.N. documents. They have outted themselves as cruel, anti-human taskmasters.

Did Bill Gates care that his polio vaccines were killing and paralyzing thousands of Indian children before the Indian government finally put an end to the experiment? Not in the least.

These elites see humanity as their personal playground for experimentation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the NIH funded a barbaric experiment at the University of Pittsburgh that involved grafting the scalps of 5-month aborted babies onto “humanized” mice and rats. He funded another study at a North African lab in Tunisia in which 44 Beagle puppies were infected with disease-causing parasites, after which some had their vocal chords removed so scientists could work on them without having to endure their incessant barking as they died slow, painful deaths.

This is the same Dr. Fauci who parents are being asked to trust for advice regarding the vaccination of their children. He appears daily in the big corporate media outlets making it his top priority to deceive parents into offering up their children to the Covid-vaccine experiment. He says he wants every child injected by the end of the year with his gene-altering “vaccine,” despite the data showing children under 18 have a 99.998 percent statistical chance of surviving Covid. He’s making the rounds on all the major media spreading lies about the dangers of Covid to children and how safe and effective the experimental mRNA serum will be for kids ages 5 to 11.

Is this the type of man you want to trust with decisions about your child’s health?

He is not the only one up to his neck in the drive to force-feed the new gene-editing experimentations under the cover of “vaccines.”

Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician and former acting director of the CDC, told CNN on Oct. 22 that U.S. pediatricians will “push much harder” for the Covid vaccines in children than in most other countries. The injections for kids ages 5 to 11 will be rolled out as soon as Nov. 1 and the pressure for parents to comply will be intense.

If they say you must get injected then you must do it. Or lose your job. Lose your career, lose your college education, lose your ability to pay your bills and put food on the table. If they say you must inject your child, you must do it, or pull them out of school.

Looking like communism yet?

To know their agenda, all we need to do is listen to what these elitist global predators say in their own words.

But here’s the key: Don’t listen to what they say when they’re being interviewed by NBC, ABC, CNN or the Washington Post. These are their propaganda hirelings. No, you must listen to what they say when they’re speaking to each other, when they don’t think anyone on the outside is paying attention.

So if you want to know the real reason for Covid and the insane response to Covid from governments across the formerly Free World, just listen to Fauci and his colleagues speaking at a Future of Health Summit at the Milken Institute in 2019.

Fauci and his biomedical buddies openly discussed the need for a “disruptive event” – a ‘flu-like virus’ out of China – to justify bypassing decades of approval for a new vaccine technology (mRNA) they wanted to introduce. They knew such an experiment would never fly unless people were scared to death of a new killer virus.

Shockingly, the video of these mad scientists discussing their evil plans is still up on Twitter. Watch and try not to lose the contents of your stomach.

SHOCK VIDEO: from 2017 Dr. Fauci & some NIH scientists discuss needing a “disruptive event” like a flu like virus out of China in order to justify bypassing decades of approval for a new vaccine technology they want approved 🤯pic.twitter.com/fDfADj27p5 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 7, 2021

But wait. It gets worse.

Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Anthony Fauci and company want to use the fear conjured by the virus to prod people to accept a new digital ID system.

They want to take your physical identity and merge it with your digital identity so you will be easier to track, monitor and evaluate in terms of your worth to society. Klaus Schwab, the founding director of the World Economic Forum, told us this in his book The Fourth Industrial Revolution. We should have listened when that book came out in January 2017, almost five years ago.

Also in 2017, Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Bill Gates’ Gavi Global Vaccine Alliance, wrote a piece for Nature magazine that emphasized the need to move the masses into digital ID systems.

In 2018, GAVI announced that digital identity was the focus for its INFUSE program, in line with goal 16.9 of U.N. Agenda 2030, which in September 2015 was approved by more than 100 nations as an update to Agenda 21.

The below graphic, since removed from GAVI’s website, lays out the final stage of the digital-identity health passport system, dubbed “Access to Other Services.”

“…the digital child health card can be used to access secondary services, such as primary school, or financial services, serving as the foundation for a broadly recognized digital identity.”

So you see where they are going with this whole health-passport scam. It has nothing to do with your health. Your physical, digital and financial life will all be tied together into one nifty little digital identification card, scannable with a QR code on your cellphone. Is it a coincidence that starting in 2022, all of the older cellphones, flip-phones and “burner phones” will be phased out, no longer serviceable by your cell-service provider?

Conform or get left behind. The decision is yours. As for me and mine, leaving it all behind is starting to look better and better.

But, in the process of making that decision, don’t be afraid to see what you see.

