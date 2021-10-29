More vaccine deaths and injuries reported in 10 months following COVID-19 shots compared to all other vaccines over the past 30 years

New data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) revealed that 16,310 individuals have died after receiving Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the past 10 months. In contrast, data up to December 2020 showed that there had only been 6,214 deaths from all vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the past 30 years.

VAERS also recorded 2,102 fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations in pregnant women.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Moreover, there had been more permanent disabilities, life-threatening reactions and hospitalizations linked to the COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 months than from all other vaccines in the last 30 years.

Despite the rising number of adverse events and deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA insist that they are “safe and effective.”

The CDC has admitted that there are some risks to the COVID-19 vaccines, including blood clots and hearth inflammation. However, the agency said that these known side effects are rare.

The most recent data shared by VAERS showed that there had been 12,553 cases of blood clots following vaccination, resulting in 589 deaths, 869 permanent disabilities and 2,543 life-threatening events.

There had also been 7,791 cases of heart inflammation that resulted in 119 deaths, 250 permanent disabilities and 867 life-threatening events.

Senior citizens are the most in danger, with 76 percent of the recorded deaths from the vaccine shots occurring in people older than 65. This translates to 12,396 deaths so far. For the past 10 months, there had been 11.6 times more deaths among vaccinated seniors than there had been for the past 30 years following all other vaccines.

The CDC and FDA still approved “booster” shots for this age group.

VAERS under-reports adverse events and deaths

Ever since the beginning of the VAERS database, it has been known that the system is “passive,” and that cases have been vastly under-reported. Some estimates over the years theorized that as little as only 1 percent of all cases have ever been reported.

Testimonies of frontline workers working with patients in hospitals said that there is a tremendous effort put on nurses and doctors not to report the side effects of COVID-19 shots to the database.

Dr. Jessica Rose conducted a comprehensive analysis about the under-reporting of adverse events, and it showed that at least 150,000 people have died following COVID-19 shots in the United States. (Related: Study reveals FEWER than 1% of vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS.)

The report took an independent analysis of a single VAERS event that the FDA and CDC admitted was an adverse event of the vaccine based on trials before the shots were authorized. The adverse event was anaphylaxis.

In looking at independent studies that reported the rate of anaphylaxis to determine the true percentage of adverse events, she found that it is being under-reported in the database.

VAERS unreliable, subject to biases

Interest in VAERS has grown since the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. However, data coming from it can be misleading.

Dr. Russell Bush, director and chief medical examiner at the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine, said that conclusions should not be drawn from the raw data because it does not necessarily include the result of reviews from researchers.

Health officials warned that the database is prone to bias and does not provide an accurate picture of the side effects of vaccines. Anyone can submit a report to the system and it accepts them without determining whether or not these adverse effects were caused by vaccines.

The website itself includes a lengthy disclaimer about how the data shouldn’t be used to conclude the safety of vaccines as well, noting that the reports account for a fraction of all adverse events. However, serious events are more likely to be reported.

The disclaimer further stated: “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable.”

Get more COVID-19 updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

HealthImpactNews.com

MLive.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.