More vaccine deaths and injuries reported in 10 months following COVID-19 shots compared to all other vaccines over the past 30 years

New data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) revealed that 16,310 individuals have died after receiving Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the past 10 months. In contrast, data up to December 2020 showed that there had only been 6,214 deaths from all vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the past 30 years.

VAERS also recorded 2,102 fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations in pregnant women.

Moreover, there had been more permanent disabilities, life-threatening reactions and hospitalizations linked to the COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 months than from all other vaccines in the last 30 years.

Despite the rising number of adverse events and deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA insist that they are “safe and effective.”

The CDC has admitted that there are some risks to the COVID-19 vaccines, including blood clots and hearth inflammation. However, the agency said that these known side effects are rare.

The most recent data shared by VAERS showed that there had been 12,553 cases of blood clots following vaccination, resulting in 589 deaths, 869 permanent disabilities and 2,543 life-threatening events.

There had also been 7,791 cases of heart inflammation that resulted in 119 deaths, 250 permanent disabilities and 867 life-threatening events.

Senior citizens are the most in danger, with 76 percent of the recorded deaths from the vaccine shots occurring in people older than 65. This translates to 12,396 deaths so far. For the past 10 months, there had been 11.6 times more deaths among vaccinated seniors than there had been for the past 30 years following all other vaccines.

The CDC and FDA still approved “booster” shots for this age group.

VAERS under-reports adverse events and deaths

Ever since the beginning of the VAERS database, it has been known that the system is “passive,” and that cases have been vastly under-reported. Some estimates over the years theorized that as little as only 1 percent of all cases have ever been reported.

Testimonies of frontline workers working with patients in hospitals said that there is a tremendous effort put on nurses and doctors not to report the side effects of COVID-19 shots to the database.

Dr. Jessica Rose conducted a comprehensive analysis about the under-reporting of adverse events, and it showed that at least 150,000 people have died following COVID-19 shots in the United States. (Related: Study reveals FEWER than 1% of vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS.)

The report took an independent analysis of a single VAERS event that the FDA and CDC admitted was an adverse event of the vaccine based on trials before the shots were authorized. The adverse event was anaphylaxis.

In looking at independent studies that reported the rate of anaphylaxis to determine the true percentage of adverse events, she found that it is being under-reported in the database.

VAERS unreliable, subject to biases

Interest in VAERS has grown since the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. However, data coming from it can be misleading.

Dr. Russell Bush, director and chief medical examiner at the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine, said that conclusions should not be drawn from the raw data because it does not necessarily include the result of reviews from researchers.

Health officials warned that the database is prone to bias and does not provide an accurate picture of the side effects of vaccines. Anyone can submit a report to the system and it accepts them without determining whether or not these adverse effects were caused by vaccines.

The website itself includes a lengthy disclaimer about how the data shouldn’t be used to conclude the safety of vaccines as well, noting that the reports account for a fraction of all adverse events. However, serious events are more likely to be reported.

The disclaimer further stated: “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable.”

