IT GETS WORSE: Fauci funded inhumane medical experimentation on minority AIDS orphans in NYC

After it was revealed that Tony Fauci sent American taxpayer dollars to an animal abuse operation that tortured and murdered dogs, it has since come to light that Fauci did much the same thing to human AIDS orphans in New York City back in the early 2000s as well.

Organic, Plant-Based ZincCirculating photos include one depicting a young black boy being experimented on at a NYC hospital. The boy shown was one of hundreds that Fauci exploited as part of a Tuskegee-style government-Big Pharma experiment that led to at least 25 minor deaths during the study, another 55 deaths after the fact in foster care, and hundreds more deaths after that.

“In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials,” it was reported. “VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008.”

“They reported that twenty-five children died during the drug studies, that an additional fifty-five children died following the studies (in foster care), and, according to Tim Ross, Director of the Child Welfare program at VERA (as of 2009), 29% of the remaining 417 children who were used in drug studies had died (out of a total 532 children that are admitted to have been used).”

Nobody likes Fauci except the mainstream media

As always, no payment or compensation was given to any of the children who were used in the trials, nor to their parents. They were mere fodder for Fauci’s mad scientist “research,” which continues to this very day as no president has yet had the guts or gall to get rid of him.

Fortunately, there are brave souls not in government who are coming forward to tell all about what the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been doing for decades, committing serious crimes against humanity.

The following video features an Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) interview between Liz Brown and Mimi Pascual that talks all about this in greater depth. It starts around the 24:30 mark where key points of the interview occur:

Numerous documents and interviews with children and childcare workers at ICC who participated in the Fauci-funded research are speaking out about the horrors they witnessed and contributed to, not realizing fully what they were doing until the damaging effects and deaths appeared after it was completed.

Fauci, of course, more than likely knew fully about the risks involved. To him, though, human life is meaningless. Its only worth is to be experimented on for “research” purposes.

Back then, only a few hundred children were affected by Fauci’s mad scientism. Today, the entire world is being injected with experimental poisons, the full effects of which have yet to fully manifest.

“Dr. Fauci is Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Moreau into one,” joked one commenter at The Gateway Pundit.

“More like Dr. Mengele,” responded another.

“One might ask … ‘Why now? Why is Fauci being exposed and incriminated now?’” speculated another. “Could it be he is no longer a trusted and valuable tool for the cabal in power?”

“This … ‘man’ … has been scum since the introduction of HIV back in the ’80s. The disease was politicized back then … and oh! Lookie here … this ‘new’ ‘not-gain-of-function-disease’ … that he has had a direct hand in … has been … politicized, too …”

Another called out National Geographic for launching a ridiculous “documentary” portraying Fauci as some kind of hero for humanity rather than the demented monster that he truly is.

“This is all coming back to light because this is one of the reasons that black people in New York City refuse to take the jab,” noted another.

More of the latest news about Fauci can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.