IT GETS WORSE: Fauci funded inhumane medical experimentation on minority AIDS orphans in NYC

After it was revealed that Tony Fauci sent American taxpayer dollars to an animal abuse operation that tortured and murdered dogs, it has since come to light that Fauci did much the same thing to human AIDS orphans in New York City back in the early 2000s as well.

Circulating photos include one depicting a young black boy being experimented on at a NYC hospital. The boy shown was one of hundreds that Fauci exploited as part of a Tuskegee-style government-Big Pharma experiment that led to at least 25 minor deaths during the study, another 55 deaths after the fact in foster care, and hundreds more deaths after that.

“In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials,” it was reported. “VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008.”

“They reported that twenty-five children died during the drug studies, that an additional fifty-five children died following the studies (in foster care), and, according to Tim Ross, Director of the Child Welfare program at VERA (as of 2009), 29% of the remaining 417 children who were used in drug studies had died (out of a total 532 children that are admitted to have been used).”

Nobody likes Fauci except the mainstream media

As always, no payment or compensation was given to any of the children who were used in the trials, nor to their parents. They were mere fodder for Fauci’s mad scientist “research,” which continues to this very day as no president has yet had the guts or gall to get rid of him.

Fortunately, there are brave souls not in government who are coming forward to tell all about what the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been doing for decades, committing serious crimes against humanity.

The following video features an Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) interview between Liz Brown and Mimi Pascual that talks all about this in greater depth. It starts around the 24:30 mark where key points of the interview occur:

Numerous documents and interviews with children and childcare workers at ICC who participated in the Fauci-funded research are speaking out about the horrors they witnessed and contributed to, not realizing fully what they were doing until the damaging effects and deaths appeared after it was completed.

Fauci, of course, more than likely knew fully about the risks involved. To him, though, human life is meaningless. Its only worth is to be experimented on for “research” purposes.

Back then, only a few hundred children were affected by Fauci’s mad scientism. Today, the entire world is being injected with experimental poisons, the full effects of which have yet to fully manifest.

“Dr. Fauci is Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Moreau into one,” joked one commenter at The Gateway Pundit.

“More like Dr. Mengele,” responded another.

“One might ask … ‘Why now? Why is Fauci being exposed and incriminated now?’” speculated another. “Could it be he is no longer a trusted and valuable tool for the cabal in power?”

“This … ‘man’ … has been scum since the introduction of HIV back in the ’80s. The disease was politicized back then … and oh! Lookie here … this ‘new’ ‘not-gain-of-function-disease’ … that he has had a direct hand in … has been … politicized, too …”

Another called out National Geographic for launching a ridiculous “documentary” portraying Fauci as some kind of hero for humanity rather than the demented monster that he truly is.

“This is all coming back to light because this is one of the reasons that black people in New York City refuse to take the jab,” noted another.

