American adults who have not yet received the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine say that they will probably not, or definitely will not, get them. Around 64 percent of unvaccinated Americans have little to no confidence that COVID shots are effective against new variants, including the delta variant that officials say is responsible for the majority of cases in the United States.

Some say that if the vaccine rollouts were really a benevolent program that followed science, then there would be no need to force the public to get shots using propaganda – things would naturally take care of themselves and the Americans who have already taken the shots would no longer present a threat to the rest of society.

However, that is not the case. The more resistance the government encounters, the more aggressive it becomes in presenting “facts and evidence” about COVID-19. President Joe Biden recently said that the only pandemic happening right now is the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” despite data showing that vaccinated individuals make up the bulk of infections and hospitalizations.

The government also said that vaccines offer more reliable protections compared to natural immunity, but medical studies from around the world showed that natural immunity offers up to 27 times more protection than vaccines.

The government also said that vaccines are “safe and effective” despite having no long-term data to prove these claims. Multiple studies have also shown that vaccine effectiveness is questionable at best.

Vaccinated individuals represent the majority of new infections and hospitalizations in Israel, which is one of the most vaccinated nations in the world. Study shows that new infections in Israel have surged a few months after the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced.

In the U.S., the outbreaks in 2020 ended before the vaccine rollout. This means the vaccines had nothing to do with the decrease in infection rates – they dropped on their own. The infection rates went up again as the delta variant emerged in the midst of the mass vaccination campaign.

Health expert: vaccine mandate not supported by science

The public has grown weary of the forced vaccinations set up by the government, which is evident in mass walkouts and sickouts, as well as other protests against mandates for companies with over 100 employees.

There are also refusals from armed forces across all branches, as well as city police forces. Most employers and government offices can barely function as it is. There is little chance that they can cope with the loss of the workforce. (Related: Survey: Most Americans oppose vaccination mandates.)

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that mandating vaccines for everyone is not well-supported by science. He also has concerns about the two-dose regimen for younger people.

Makary pointed out that the government does not see a similar health fervor for people who smoke, drink alcohol or refuse to wear a helmet when riding a bike. Around 85,000 Americans die from alcohol every year, but there are few compulsory requirements to cut these deaths.

The notion that the government has to vaccinate every American, up to every newborn to control the pandemic is based on the false assumption that the risk of dying from COVID is equally distributed in the population. But the young and healthy are rarely affected by the virus.

Requiring the vaccine in people who already have natural immunity also has no scientific basis. A Cleveland Clinic study found that vaccinating people with natural immunity did not add to their level of protection.

The goal of the pandemic response should be to reduce death, illnesses and disability. But Makary noted that the government’s pandemic response has morphed into something that people see as tyranny.

