French protesters show up in force to defy covid vaccination mandates

The French have taken to the streets in protest of Emmanuel Macron’s new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

Video footage – see below – shows French freedom fighters chanting “Liberté” in the streets of Paris as police officers attempt to hold them back and keep their voices from being heard.

Fittingly, the start of the protests began on July 14, or Bastille Day, a national holiday in France that commemorates the anniversary of the inauguration of the French Revolution.

NOW – People chanting "Liberté" in Paris as they protest against mandatory vaccinations of health care workers and vaccination passports on Bastille Day (#14Juillet), a national holiday in France.pic.twitter.com/YrP4l0tXwy — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 14, 2021

Reports indicate that police have been firing teargas at the demonstrators, who do not want mandatory injections, “sanitary passports,” or any other form of medical fascism that Macron might try to impose.

It started with all health care workers in France having to get jabbed for the Fauci Flu, and now Macron is demanding that everyone living in France get an injection in order to eat, work or go to church.

In order for an unvaccinated person to do anything in France, he or she will now need to show a “negative” Chinese Virus test result before being allowed inside any building.

“This is in the name of freedom,” some of the protesters told the media about why they are demonstrating.

French police side with medical tyranny, harass and abuse protesters

In Paris, at least 2,250 people showed up to protest. Similar larger gatherings were also reported in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpelier, Nantes and elsewhere throughout France.

French authorities estimate that at least 19,000 people turned out across France to just say no to experimental injections from Tony Fauci and Donald Trump. The French do not want to have their DNA forcibly modified at “warp speed,” even if the government and the police say they should.

Rather than respect the protests, police throughout France showed aggression towards the protesters, some of whom they claimed were “throwing projectiles” and lighting fires.

People are obviously upset about Macron’s edict, and rightfully so. With few other means through which to make change, they are doing what they think will gain the most attention and hopefully result in a policy reversal.

“Down with dictatorship” and “down with the health pass” were among the other phrases that protesters could be heard shouting as they marched through the streets in defiance of medical apartheid.

Yann Fontaine, a 29-year-old notary clerk from the Berry region of central France, believes, as do many other French people, that requiring a “sanitary pass” proving “vaccination” in order to live is a form of “segregation” that creates a two-tiered system of freedom.

“Macron plays on fears, it’s revolting,” Fontaine is quoted as saying. “I know people who will now get vaccinated just so that they can take their children to the movies, not to protect others from serious forms of covid.”

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal tried to spin the narrative, claiming that there is no “vaccine obligation.” It is merely “maximum inducement,” meaning if you do not want your life to be a living hell in France, then you will agree to get jabbed.

According to the official numbers, less than half of the French population has gotten jabbed so far. France is said to have some of the highest levels of vaccine “skepticism” in the world.

“They’re doing God’s work,” wrote one Twitter user about the French protests.

“This needs to light on fire across the globe and not stop until the trash is taken out,” wrote another, urging people everywhere to take to the streets and get loud in opposition to mandatory Fauci Flu shots.

The latest news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SGTreport.com

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

Archive.is

Related Posts