SHOT ON SIGHT: Biden’s door-to-door vaccine propagandists are now bringing vaccinators along with them

The witch hunt is on, as the federal government prepares to send out “health ambassadors” and “public health workers” into communities and neighborhoods across the United States. The Mecklenburg County Health Department in North Carolina is launching a “doses to doors” program, equipping vaccine propagandists with covid-19 shots, which can be delivered at the person’s front door.

“We’re launching a ‘doses to doors’ program, where our staff will actually be going out with the canvassers with vaccine in hand,” Mecklenburg County Health Director, Gibbie Harris, said. “If we find someone through the canvassers that wants to be vaccinated, we can do it on the spot.”

When the Biden regime failed to meet its 70 percent goal of “shots in arms,” the regime announced a new door-to-door propaganda campaign to locate the unvaccinated, re-educate them and compel their compliance with these spike protein experiments. The Biden regime never mentioned that these vaccine propagandists would be partnering with curbside vaccinators.

Spike protein injections are coming to your front door, as health departments ramp up intimidation, coercion

These "community outreach organizations" initially had one goal: to identify the "unvaccinated" in their own home and keep record of their vaccination status. A training manual from Lake County, Illinois instructs door-to-door vaccine propagandists to, "report on your work!" The training manual instructs the "health ambassadors "to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc."

“This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!” the manual states. With enough pressure, the “vaccine-hesitant” might finally give in to the plan. Dr. Meg Sullivan, Medical Director for the Mecklenburg County Health Department, believes that she can make private and personal healthcare decisions for everyone in the county. “When you look at the percent of our community who is vaccinated, it is not as high as it needs to be,” she remarked. “We just know that we need to have those innovative ways.”

Governments have repeatedly violated medical privacy by surveilling who is and who isn’t complying. These “community outreach groups” have a list of neighborhoods with “low vaccination rates.” Health departments that participate in these schemes are violating medical ethics and claiming ownership over the people in the county. These experimental vaccines have been widely available for months, and individuals already understand they can access the shots. No one should be profiled, condescended in front of their children or intimidated at their front door over a personal and family decision that they have already made.

Imagine if the government spent this much energy addressing the real health issues at hand

Imagine if governments and health departments around the country would have made efficacious anti-viral medicines, prophylactics and nutraceuticals widely available from the beginning and went door-to-door to expand access to healthy, nutritious foods, herbs and supplements. The only effective way to “slow the spread” and stop viral replication is to educate the population on the proper use of anti-viral phytonutrients. Imagine if hydroxychloroquine, zinc, ivermectin and vitamin D were distributed from the start. These basic medicines have proven to shorten the duration and lessen the severity of the illness, freeing up ICU beds for more serious issues.

Instead, the government put the country in a state of perpetual emergency, holding people down until they submitted to the next forceful phase of the spike protein experiment. All this pandemonium weakened people and forced reliance on ventilators, which had a horrifying fatality rate. Imagine if anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, nitric oxide, antioxidants and demulcent herbs were distributed to improve blood oxygen levels and enhance the function of the lungs and cardiovascular system. Imagine if anti-viral molecular compounds like licorice root, chicory, hibiscus, olive leaf, pine needle, orange peel and dandelion leaf were distributed in teas and tinctures in the same way the vaccines were pushed. These basic herbs contain the molecular components and instructions the cells need to mount a healthy immune response in times of deficiency and stress. These compounds block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from attaching at the ACE2 cleavage site, and actively suppress viral replication.

Because these simple facts of science and immunity are ignored, suppressed and omitted, there is no adequate informed consent. Vaccine propaganda has become the only way, forceful and oppressive. The government is illegally practicing medicine, ignoring natural immunity and all the wonderful molecules that assist the innate immune response. These acts of omission, bribery and force are crimes against humanity.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

WND.com

WCNC.com

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

