5 Reasons you should stockpile food right now

Last month, inflation in the United States jumped to its highest rate in nearly 13 years as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in consumer prices reflected a surge in demand and shortages of labor and materials made severe by the pandemic, leading many economists to believe inflation is here to stay.

For preppers, this means stockpiling foods as early as you can before the prices of commodities get higher. Below are five reasons you should stockpile food right now: (h/t to SurvivalFamilyPlanning.com)

1. Supermarkets are stockpiling food in anticipation of high food price increases

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, supermarkets have been stockpiling food to protect their profits in anticipation of high price increases, which are likely to be passed along to their shoppers. Therefore, you should stockpile food now before food prices get even higher in the coming months.

2. The government’s reckless and continued spending will worsen food prices

The U.S. government put out heaps of money in 2020 through the Federal Reserve System (FRS), presumably to keep people fed and safe inside their homes amid the pandemic. But experts say the Biden administration doesn’t seem to have an “off” button with regards to its spending. In fact, the country’s national debt is rapidly moving towards the $29-trillion mark and the FRS’s balance sheet has more than doubled over the past year.

The government’s continued spending is expected to drive price increases further, which is why you may want to consider building an emergency food stockpile now.

3. Surging gas prices are increasing the cost of transporting foods

According to the AAA Gas Price Index, gas prices are up 56 percent in May from last year. Increases in gas prices could drive the cost of transporting foods, which could translate to higher prices of foods in supermarkets. Stock up now before you can hardly buy anything with your grocery budget.

4. The decades-long “megadrought” in western states is affecting crop production

Experts believe western states are more than two decades into a “megadrought,” which is causing water levels in reservoirs to hit record lows. Due to fears of water shortage, farmers have begun reducing the amount of crops they are growing this season. As such, experts worry that agricultural production will be lower this year. Limited food supply could put upward pressure on food prices in the coming months.

5. Farmers in western states are dealing with grasshoppers

The megadrought in the Western U.S. is causing grasshoppers to proliferate rapidly. Federal mitigation efforts are already underway. Nonetheless, the infestation is expected to contribute to rising food prices.

Tips for building a food stockpile

Building an emergency food stockpile is more than just bulk buying foods and shoving them in your cupboard. Here are some tips for stockpiling foods:

Choose your storage space. Consider factors like size and temperature when choosing where to store your stockpile. Look for a space that’s out of the way but still easily accessible.

Consider factors like size and temperature when choosing where to store your stockpile. Look for a space that’s out of the way but still easily accessible. Determine how much you need to stockpile. To avoid breaking the bank stockpiling, figure out how much food your family eats in a day and take note of the kinds of foods they regularly eat. If you buy foods you or your family don’t usually eat, you’ll only be wasting money and resources.

To avoid breaking the bank stockpiling, figure out how much food your family eats in a day and take note of the kinds of foods they regularly eat. If you buy foods you or your family don’t usually eat, you’ll only be wasting money and resources. List foods to buy. When slowly building your stockpile, it helps to list down the foods you need to buy. This way, you can cross off what you’ve already bought and see at a glance what you still need. (Related: Prepper must-haves: What to stock up on before a summer or winter power outage.)

When slowly building your stockpile, it helps to list down the foods you need to buy. This way, you can cross off what you’ve already bought and see at a glance what you still need. (Related: Prepper must-haves: What to stock up on before a summer or winter power outage.) Buy a few items at a time. Don’t blow your budget in one massive shopping spree. A better way of building your stockpile is to buy a few extra items each time you do your weekly or monthly grocery trips. This makes stockpiling less overwhelming. Plus, it’s easier on your wallet.

Don’t blow your budget in one massive shopping spree. A better way of building your stockpile is to buy a few extra items each time you do your weekly or monthly grocery trips. This makes stockpiling less overwhelming. Plus, it’s easier on your wallet. Organize and rotate your stored foods. Group like foods together so you know where everything is. Keep foods with the soonest expiration dates at the front or top of your pile. You should also regularly rotate your supplies to ensure that you always have a fresh batch of food.

Preparedness.news has more articles about stockpiling for disasters and SHTF scenarios.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

WSJ.com 1

WSJ.com 2

FamilySurvivalPlanning.com

LATimes.com

TheHill.com

Safety.LoveToKnow.com

Related Posts