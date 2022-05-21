India cuts off wheat exports amid skyrocketing prices, destructive heatwave

Happy, Healthy, HempThe world’s second-largest wheat producer has banned exports of the crop from here on out as prices continue to rise and a massive heatwave is destroying crops.

Indian officials announced the ban on Saturday, just a few days after claiming the country was on target to see record shipments this year. They say it is needed because of record temperatures ruining wheat still in the ground coupled with rising inflation.

Exports for letters of credit that were already issued to countries that are just trying “to meet their food security needs” can still leave the country, authorities clarified.

The markets were expecting continued output from India to make up for other countries like Ukraine and Hungary, also heavy exporters of wheat and other grains, that have also cut off exports.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India was on track to ship out a record 10 million tons of wheat this year. All of that has since changed now that India is keeping all its wheat for itself.

“The ban is shocking,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm to CNBC.

“We were expecting curbs on exports after 2-3 months, but seems inflation numbers changed government’s mind.”

There are no more big wheat suppliers in the market, says expert

The consequence of all this is that global wheat prices will more than likely now reach new peaks, hitting poorer countries in Asia and Africa the hardest, and eventually followed by everyone else.

India’s inflation overall is reaching an eight-year high amid the news, which has many economists feeling as though the central bank in that country will need to raise interest rates more aggressively to curb prices.

“Wheat prices in India have risen to a record high, in some spot markets to as high as 25,000 rupees ($322.71) per metric ton, versus the government’s fixed minimum support price of 20,150 rupees,” CNBC further reported.

Around mid-March, an unexpected heatwave struck India’s largest growing regions. This is expected to significantly decrease yields, which means India may not be able to fulfill all contracts while still retaining enough domestic supply for its own people.

This is a big part of why the decision was made to ban all exports as the Indian people now need the food for themselves.

“The government’s procurement has fallen more than 50%,” the dealer added. “Spot markets are getting far lower supplies than last year. All these things are indicating lower crop.”

In April, India exported a record 1.4 million tons of wheat with another 1.5 million tons expected to leave the country in May. Now, these shipments will have to wait – possibly forever.

“Indian ban will lift global wheat prices,” a second dealer told CNBC about the situation. “Right now, there is no big supplier in the market.”

In a matter of just a few short weeks, some of the biggest producers of wheat and other crops have systematically shuttered their supply pipelines, the latest being India. The repercussions of this are still reverberating throughout the world, and the crisis has only just begun.

“Maybe the divine Creator is trying to send a message,” wrote someone at Natural News about how each piece of the global economic puzzle seems to now be falling one by one in succession.

“The loss of Rockefeller funded varieties of dwarf and semi-dwarf wheat would be EXCELLENT as its protein is toxic,” wrote another. “Let’s replace it with the older varieties, and let’s ban the use of Roundup so the older varieties will not be allergenic and poisonous.”

To keep up with the latest news about the coming global fame, be sure to visit FoodRiots.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

Happy, Healthy, Hemp

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.