Twitter now says American Heart Association science article is “unsafe link” because it shows that mRNA vaccines cause heart damage

Elevate Your Health with MoringaNew research from the American Heart Association (AHA) has been censored on Twitter because it exposes the serious health risks associated with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

A link to this study that was tweeted by someone named Marina Medvin now brings up a bizarre and false prompt from Twitter that reads: “Warning: this link may be unsafe.”

Users are then urged to click the “Back to previous page” button to avoid accessing the article, though there is also a tiny link at the bottom that says, “Ignore this warning and continue.”

The study was published in the AHA journal Circulation, and it clearly explains how mRNA (messenger RNA) Chinese Virus injections “dramatically increase endothelial inflammatory markers,” thus increasing the risk of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

Mind you, this is an official study published by the AHA, which if it supported the jab narrative would be perfectly fine with Twitter’s censors. However, because it defies fake government “doctor” Tony Fauci’s guidelines for the plandemic, the study is no longer allowed on Twitter.

“The Journal of the American Heart Association puts out a study warning of the impact of mRNA Covid vaccines on the heart,” tweeted someone else in disgust. “Twitter reflexively applies a warning that the site may be unsafe. THE F’ING AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION?!?”

AHA issues “expression of concern” about study over “several typographical errors”

When this writer first reported on the Circulation study, it was observed that there were a few misspellings and grammatical errors, which the AHA apparently noticed as well.

Because of these, the AHA issued an “expression of concern” about the study highlighting these “several typographical errors.” The organization also now claims that there is “no data in the abstract regarding myocardial T-cell infiltration” or “statistical analyses for significant provided.”

Twitter jumped all over this and took the opportunity to further claim erroneously that the study itself is “potentially spammy or unsafe” and could contain “malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices.”

Twitter further insisted that the study could “mislead people or disrupt their experience” because it supposedly contains “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

“[C]ertain categories of content that, if posted directly to Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules” was also slapped across the study link to try to deter users from viewing it.

Which of these Twitter believes apply to the Circulation study remains unclear, though it is possible that employees at the social media giant consider all of them to be applicable to its contents.

“A warning by Twitter is usually a warning to us to take heed of what has been tweeted,” noted one commenter at Zero Hedge.

“A warning by Twitter is usually a warning to just get the **** off Twitter,” responded another.

Another joked that surely Twitter must know more than the AHA about cardiology, seeing as how it is the self-aggrandizing expert in everything.

“The question that people should be asking about this and similar acts of blatant censorship by Twitter is why would it be necessary to censor medical facts which conflict with the official narrative IF said narrative holds water?” this same commenter added.

Yet another pointed out that the so-called “vaccines” for the Fauci Flu are clearly far more dangerous than any alleged virus, assuming one even exists.

“If they say that it is true, it is probably false,” wrote another about Twitter’s “standards.” “If they say that it is false, then it is probably true.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception and tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

AHAjournals.org

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.