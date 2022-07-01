COVID-19 “vaccines” are MORE harmful to your health than SMOKING CIGARETTES

Everybody knows cigarettes are horrible for your health, but to understand the worst end of it, and how that health detriment is compounded by coronavirus gene therapy injections, is vital to protecting the human body and its complex systems from within. If you or someone you know or love smokes or vapes, understand that consistent nicotine use constricts blood vessels, limiting oxygen and nutrient supply throughout the body. That’s also why some smokers after years and years have to have the tips of fingers and/or toes amputated, because they turn BLACK from lack of blood circulation, so the extremities just die, in other words.

That’s why all nicotine users, over time, become a HIGH RISK for amputation surgery of fingers, toes and even hands and feet. That brings us to the COVID-19 clot shots.

Recipe for disaster: Billions of microscopic blood clots caused by coronavirus injections compound blood circulation problems, especially for nicotine users

Any human who uses nicotine AND got Fauci Flu jabs could be in a world of hurt in the next few months and years. Coroners around the world are finding mysterious rubbery blood clots in the COVID-19 “vaccine” victims circulatory system. These microscopic blood clots are triggered by spike proteins, according to doctors, scientists and coroners who examine the vascular system irregularities that are causing deaths worldwide.

These microscopic blood clots don’t just affect the larger blood vessels, like arteries and veins, but are being discovered throughout even the tiniest blood vessels (capillaries) and are referred to medically as microvascular thromboses. These reduce blood flow and can affect vital organs, just like… wait for it… nicotine.

The damage from these vaccine-induced microscopic blood clots is prolific, and won’t show up on normal scans at the hospital. In the lungs, they can cause pulmonary embolisms. In the brain, they can cause a stroke. In the heart, they can cause severe inflammation, myocarditis and even heart attacks. Make no mistake, the spike proteins injected from Johnson & Johnson protein payload jabs travel throughout the body, and do not remain at the injection site in the muscle tissue, as the CDC would lead you to believe.

Microscopic, vaccine-induced blood clots that lodge in blood vessels can cause limbs to go numb, possibly later requiring amputation

If you do not smoke or vape because you know the health dangers, including cancer and blood clots, then you should also avoid the COVID-19 so-called “vaccinations” that are literally MORE DANGEROUS to your health than smoking, and far more dangerous than actually catching COVID-19 virus itself. The Fauci Flu jabs are designed to destroy the human vascular system and drive severe inflammation, that fuels so many other chronic illnesses and “pre-existing” conditions (cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and blood clots).

Nicotine is known to dramatically increase hormone levels that can increase the formation of blood clots, including for smokers and people who vape. These nicotine users are aware that these habits damage their lungs, but most have no idea they’re increasing their risk for blood clots. The first symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) starts with leg pains when walking.

That’s also why so many victims of the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing limp limbs, restless leg syndrome, chronic itching, sciatica and deep vein thrombosis. PAD starves the legs, feet, toes and fingertips of oxygen, which can lead to gangrene and then amputation. That’s why the Fauci Flu jabs are worse for your health than smoking, because the blood flow problems are compounded very quickly by mRNA “technology.”

Here’s a device surgeons use to remove such blood clots, but it’s very dangerous, and if particles get loose, they can cause a heart attack or stroke. This technology (manufacturing, sales and stocks) has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 vaccines began being injected into humans. Any wonder why?

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “vaccines” that cause blood clots, myocarditis and severe, chronic inflammation.

S.D. Wells

