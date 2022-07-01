Covid vaccines have killed at least three-quarters of a million people in the United States so far, and the body count keeps growing

Heart problems are also up 6.6 percent due to the shots, which translates to more than 10 million people. And yet the government continues to insist that the injections are “safe and effective.”

More than 10 million people in the United States have had to be hospitalized post-injection, while more than three-quarters of American households have lost someone due to the shots (Related: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with Big Pharma to establish a “Future Framework” that will allow new covid injections to be authorized without clinical trials).

“If you believe that [one million] people in the U.S. have died from COVID, then this survey indicates that [about] 750,000 people died from the vaccine (10.18/13/15*1M) with a 95 percent confidence of at least 600,000 deaths,” Kirsch writes.

“We will be re-running this with a 5,000 sample size soon which will have smaller error bars. But the key point is that even if we choose the most conservative data points, the survey results are inconsistent with the ‘safe and effective’ narrative.”

When will America finally reach the point of saying enough?

For his survey, Kirsch utilized the services of a professional who drafted most of the questions and skip logic. “Stratified counts” were used throughout because these are “normalized” based on U.S. demographics.

Based on this methodology, it was determined that only about 34 percent of Americans drank the Kool-Aid, so to speak, and got the double dose of an mRNA (messenger RNA) injection as commanded by the Biden regime.

More than two percent of households reported a death from the injection, which is astounding because this is almost the same number of people who supposedly died from the “virus” itself.

“How can’t that be a ‘safe’ vaccine?” Kirsch asks. “There is simply no way to spin this.”

Furthermore, a large swath of the working-age public is no longer able to work due to health damage caused by the shots. This is simply catastrophic, not to mention entirely unnecessary seeing as how the injections do nothing to stop injection or spread.

As for heart injuries, Kirsch’s survey results suggest that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) got it wrong by three orders of magnitude.

“The survey shows a 6.6 [percent] rate of heart injury post-vaccine, according to the poll,” Kirsch explains. “This is 1,000X higher than the CDC told us.”

Other data points include more than 12 million hospitalizations and 4.5 million new heart conditions from the jabs. As far as “covid deaths”go, a person is 72 percent more likely to die from the disease after getting jabbed – which strongly implies that most covid deaths are actually covid vaccine deaths.

Kirsch is so confident in the validity of his survey that he has offered to do an interactive session in which all the data is laid out plainly alongside the results. Anyone can take a look at it and verify for themselves its accuracy.

“You can even reach out to Pollfish to verify the survey results are legit,” he adds. “We have nothing to hide.”

With each new survey that he conducts, Kirsch adds another 500 participants to the pool. Eventually, he plans to do a 5,000-person poll to reduce the error bars from around four percent to just one percent.

“We’ll have the final results soon, but we already know the results are devastating,” he says.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

