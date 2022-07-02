German lawyer Reiner Füllmich: COVID-19 vaccines were designed to experiment on the human race

German lawyer Reiner Füllmich and at least 50 of his colleagues have concluded that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are designed to experiment on the human race. They arrived at that conclusion after hearing the statements of witnesses in the German Corona Investigative Committee – particularly that of former Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon.

According to Yeadon, the vaccine manufacturers are still trying to find out what dosage an unknown toxin is needed to kill people. He added that the mortality rate linked to the vaccines is traceable based on the lot numbers of the different batches, some appear to be more lethal than others.

The lawyers said that when taking a look at the available evidence, the main goal of the injections seems to be global depopulation. Füllmich also said the lawyers, who are preparing an international lawsuit against Pfizer, were no longer in doubt as poisoning and mass murder through the vaccines are intentionally being perpetrated on people.

Journalist Ulf Bittner and podcaster Sverige Granskas also stated in their interviews that in Sweden, injuries and death related to known lot numbers are seen to be similar in the different healthcare regions. Bittner is in contact with a vaccine coordinator who was able to provide documents to keep track of the people injured or dead related to the vaccine batches. (Related: More parents STANDING UP against coronavirus vaccines targeting children.)

Some lots are extremely dangerous and lethal

It appears that the barcodes at the bottom of the vaccine doses indicate which ones are placebo – the harmless dose being injected to politicians and prominent individuals.

However, Füllmich and his team believe that all of the lots are dangerous.

“The much more important piece of information that we got from Mike Yeadon when we spoke with him in our Corona committee session is that there are certain lots that are extremely dangerous and deadly,” Füllmich explained.

Earlier this year, Dr. Jane Ruby said these pharmaceutical companies not only created lethal batches – they also had codes that allowed them to check which lots are toxic and which ones are causing disabilities, or indicate which disabilities are likely to appear.

Ruby said that for Moderna, it is batch or lot code 011 l 20., which represents the temporal batch order, the concentration that determines the toxicity and the number of adverse reactions. With the number 20 being qualitative, Ruby said an ingredient is considered toxic in these batch lots.

“What it boils down to is that this is about population reduction,” Füllmich said. He explained that if these companies are going to use deadly doses right from the start, they are going to scare everyone off. That’s why they’re experimenting with the right dose that could kill off five to 20 percent of the population. Legally, it means that there is no negligence and that they are not making mistakes.

“This is compelling evidence of premeditated mass murder. Punitive damages come into play whenever you’re dealing with a bad actor who is intentionally doing something harmful, and that is what we’re dealing with here,” he added. (Related: DEPOPULATION: Thanks in part to COVID jabs, most US counties lost population in 2021.)

The makers of the vaccines, the politicians who pushed for them, the mainstream media that advertised them and the doctors who administered the shots are all in it, and Füllmich has promised to bring them to justice.

Visit Vaccines.news for more updates about the toxicity of the COVID-19 injections.

Watch the video below to know more about Reiner Füllmich’s war against Big Pharma.

https://rumble.com/v1ad4ql-reiner-fllmich-and-50-lawyers-the-vaccines-are-designed-to-kill-and-depopul.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Reiner Füllmich & 50 Lawyers – The Vaccines Are Designed to Kill and Depopulate the Planet

This video is from the Rick Langley channel on Brighteon.com.

