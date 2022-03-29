DEPOPULATION: Thanks in part to COVID jabs, most US counties lost population in 2021

Almost every county in the United States lost more people than it gained in 2021, and the corporate-controlled media is blaming it on the plandemic.

The truth, of course, is that 2021 is when tens of millions of Americans also rolled up their sleeves for experimental gene therapy “vaccines” that we now know are responsible for a wave of serious injuries and deaths, which accounts for at least some of these population losses.

Since post-“vaccination” deaths are rarely, if ever autopsied, the establishment is simply blaming Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for this massive uptick in deaths compared to actual population growth.

The Census Bureau released new figures showing that on top of many people dying, fewer people are having children – and why would they be in this heinous environment of nonstop corruption and evil from every direction?

According to Kenneth M. Johnson, a sociology professor and demographer at the University of New Hampshire, the U.S. is currently seeing the smallest population increase in 100 years.

Johnson says he expects the newest data to show a natural population decrease but was surprised at its sheer scale. A natural decrease, by the way, is when population records show more deaths than births.

“I think one of the most important findings is the fact that almost 2,300 counties had more deaths than births in them,” Johnson said. “That’s unheard of in American history.”

The Fauci Flu created “a perfect storm” for depopulation

Johnson blames the novel coronavirus for really pushing these longer-term trends over the edge, calling it “a perfect storm” and something that one would have to go all the way back to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic to see anything close in resemblance.

Another thing the data shows is that throughout the plandemic, millions of Americans have moved out of the country’s largest cities, including Washington, D.C.

“Whether for safety from infectious disease or convenience during shutdowns, millions traded cities for suburbs or larger suburbs for smaller ones,” reported The Washington Post.

“Many migrated farther into rural counties or resettled to second homes in vacation areas, such as the Catskill Mountains or the Delmarva Peninsula.”

Los Angeles County lost the most people since the plandemic began, with some 179,757 people migrating out of the area during that time. New York County (Manhattan) similarly lost 113,642 people.

California, Oregon, and Mississippi had the most counties negatively affected by international migration losses, while Alaska, Louisiana, and Illinois saw the most losses due to domestic migration within the U.S.

One of the big gainers was Arizona’s Maricopa County (Phoenix), which saw the greatest influx of 46,866 people.

“I’m very surprised by this because I didn’t think it was going to be as dramatic, the domestic migration piece of it,” commented William H. Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute who analyzed the data and its impact on the nation’s capital.

“It may be a blip, and I think it is, but it’s certainly noteworthy. I think that’s the bigger demographic pattern here.”

Even before the plandemic, many Americans were already moving out of big cities into rural or even small- or medium-sized cities as a slower-paced alternative to the big city lifestyle.

Once the mandates and restrictions started coming down the pike, many more of them picked up and left for greener pastures, which is a trend that will likely continue as American society continues to break down at the hands of left-wing extremists.

All in all, more than 73 percent of U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease last year, compared to just 55 percent in 2020 and 45 percent in 2019.

“In four states – Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island – the natural population decrease occurred in every county,” the Post added.

More related news can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

MSN.com

DrEddyMD.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

