Australia and New Zealand are targets of COVID psychological experimentation

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Long before the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was ushered in as a global plandemic, psychological terrorists from the United Kingdom were quietly invading Australia and New Zealand and manipulating their respective governments into setting up “nudge teams” to influence public sentiment about things.

It was not until the plandemic came into full swing that people started to figure out that “covert psychological strategies” were being used to manipulate people’s thoughts. Part of the reason why it took so long to figure out is because the tactics used were “below their level of awareness.”

The same tactics were, of course, also being used in the United Kingdom where it all began.

“The British people have been subjected to an unevaluated psychological experiment without being told that is what’s happening,” a regular attendee of SAGE, the U.K. government body that coordinated the country’s Fauci Flu response, is quoted as saying.

“All of this is about trying to steer behavior in the direction an elite has decided, rather than deciding if it is the right thing or the ethical thing to do.”

Behavioral manipulation teams were brought into Australia and New Zealand from the U.K. to secretly increase compliance with COVID fascism

For two years and counting, totalitarian tactics of “deploying fear, shame and scapegoating” ran rampant. Civil servants and government scientists were used to spread frightening imagery and ideas, scaring people into compliance.

“Green technocrats have long relied on behavioral science to bypass democratic debate,” reported the Daily Exposé. “The environment was the first area where behavioral interventions were designed and adopted in Britain. So, what’s next. Will we be ‘nudged’ into Net Zero?”

Rather than question anything throughout the plandemic, the corporate-controlled media instead amplified the fear messaging coming from these nudge units. This also occurred Down Under, with the following people working on nudge units in Australia and New Zealand:

Dr. Alex Gyani, Director of Research and Methodology, APAC
Amy Yung, Financial Accountant
Bowen J. Fung, Research Advisor
Caitlin Court, Advisor,
Carina Lutke, Bookkeeper and Officer Manager (Sydney)
Dr. Elizabeth Convery, Senior Research Advisor
Emma Leith, Associate Advisor
Erin Howard, Project Manager
Dr. Erin Lawn, Associate Advisor
Karen Cronan, Operations Manager, Australia and Asia Pacific
Dr. Vera Newman, Research Advisor
Tash Woods, Advisor
Sheridan Hartley, Program Director
Saul Wodak, Associate Advisor
Dr. Rory Gallagher, Managing Director, Australia and Asia-Pacific
Ravi Dutta-Powell, Senior Advisor
Laura Moyce, Growth & Strategy Officer
Dr. Karen Tindall, Principal Advisor.

There sure are a whole lot of Karens in that bunch.

Two names in particular that deserve extra mention are Rory Gallagher and Alex Gyani. Gallagher led the creation of the New South Wales Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Behavioral Insights Unit, which was the first Australian agency dedicated to applying behavioral “insights” to public policy.

A couple examples of his work include a COVID “retesting” program that successfully persuaded 12 percent more people to get tested if they feel like they have symptoms. The other is COVID self-isolation, with Gallagher’s efforts resulting in 29 percent fewer people breaching stay-at-home orders.

Gyani similarly helped design strategies for the governments of Australia and New Zealand to convince more people to comply with COVID dictates. In 2018, he was named as one of Apolitical’s 100 Future Government Leaders and someone “to watch who will continue to transform governments far and wide for years to come.”

One of Gyani’s apparent specialties is using “research” and “health promotion” strategies to convince more people to get “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu.

More related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.