Australia and New Zealand are targets of COVID psychological experimentation

Long before the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was ushered in as a global plandemic, psychological terrorists from the United Kingdom were quietly invading Australia and New Zealand and manipulating their respective governments into setting up “nudge teams” to influence public sentiment about things.

It was not until the plandemic came into full swing that people started to figure out that “covert psychological strategies” were being used to manipulate people’s thoughts. Part of the reason why it took so long to figure out is because the tactics used were “below their level of awareness.”

The same tactics were, of course, also being used in the United Kingdom where it all began.

“The British people have been subjected to an unevaluated psychological experiment without being told that is what’s happening,” a regular attendee of SAGE, the U.K. government body that coordinated the country’s Fauci Flu response, is quoted as saying.

“All of this is about trying to steer behavior in the direction an elite has decided, rather than deciding if it is the right thing or the ethical thing to do.”

Behavioral manipulation teams were brought into Australia and New Zealand from the U.K. to secretly increase compliance with COVID fascism

For two years and counting, totalitarian tactics of “deploying fear, shame and scapegoating” ran rampant. Civil servants and government scientists were used to spread frightening imagery and ideas, scaring people into compliance.

“Green technocrats have long relied on behavioral science to bypass democratic debate,” reported the Daily Exposé. “The environment was the first area where behavioral interventions were designed and adopted in Britain. So, what’s next. Will we be ‘nudged’ into Net Zero?”

Rather than question anything throughout the plandemic, the corporate-controlled media instead amplified the fear messaging coming from these nudge units. This also occurred Down Under, with the following people working on nudge units in Australia and New Zealand:

Dr. Alex Gyani, Director of Research and Methodology, APAC

Amy Yung, Financial Accountant

Bowen J. Fung, Research Advisor

Caitlin Court, Advisor,

Carina Lutke, Bookkeeper and Officer Manager (Sydney)

Dr. Elizabeth Convery, Senior Research Advisor

Emma Leith, Associate Advisor

Erin Howard, Project Manager

Dr. Erin Lawn, Associate Advisor

Karen Cronan, Operations Manager, Australia and Asia Pacific

Dr. Vera Newman, Research Advisor

Tash Woods, Advisor

Sheridan Hartley, Program Director

Saul Wodak, Associate Advisor

Dr. Rory Gallagher, Managing Director, Australia and Asia-Pacific

Ravi Dutta-Powell, Senior Advisor

Laura Moyce, Growth & Strategy Officer

Dr. Karen Tindall, Principal Advisor.

There sure are a whole lot of Karens in that bunch.

Two names in particular that deserve extra mention are Rory Gallagher and Alex Gyani. Gallagher led the creation of the New South Wales Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Behavioral Insights Unit, which was the first Australian agency dedicated to applying behavioral “insights” to public policy.

A couple examples of his work include a COVID “retesting” program that successfully persuaded 12 percent more people to get tested if they feel like they have symptoms. The other is COVID self-isolation, with Gallagher’s efforts resulting in 29 percent fewer people breaching stay-at-home orders.

Gyani similarly helped design strategies for the governments of Australia and New Zealand to convince more people to comply with COVID dictates. In 2018, he was named as one of Apolitical’s 100 Future Government Leaders and someone “to watch who will continue to transform governments far and wide for years to come.”

One of Gyani’s apparent specialties is using “research” and “health promotion” strategies to convince more people to get “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu.

