Dr. Zev Zelenko: Vaccination giving rise to more dangerous COVID variants

Family physician Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko warned against vaccinating people amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that doing so enables the virus to evolve into more dangerous variants that bypass immunity.

“COVID-19, which is a virus, has several reasons why variants developed. Every virus develops mutations – it gives them survival benefits. So it’s natural for some variants to arise that way,” he said.

The pioneer of the Zelenko protocol – which uses hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc and the antibiotic azithromycin for treating COVID-19 – echoed the sentiments of different experts worldwide. “If you vaccinate people during an active pandemic, you are causing evolutionary pressure to make more dangerous variants,” he said.

The New York-based physician also put forward the possibility of bad actors being responsible for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants. “I don’t have proof for it, but it is a logical deduction. Since we know that COVID-19 is a man-made bioweapon, the same people that created the initial weapon could create the variants as well,” said Zelenko.

The family doctor’s theory appeared to line up with remarks made by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough back in July 2021. During an interview with Del Bigtree of “The HighWire” that month, he pointed out the role of vaccines in the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants that bypass immunity. McCullough zeroed in on the Sinovac shot used in different countries as an example. (Related: Half of all covid “variant” deaths occurring in people who were already vaccinated.)

“In the case of India, it was the use of the Sinovac vaccine that really promoted the emergence of the [B16172] delta variant. We’re seeing Sinovac again being the stimulus for the emergence of the [C37] lambda variant out of Peru. So mass vaccination is, in a sense, creating the problem of this immune escape of the virus.”

Treatment, not vaccine, is the answer to COVID-19

Zelenko developed a formulation based on his COVID-19 treatment protocol. Dubbed as “Z-Stack,” it consists of quercetin, zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C that targets viral cells and prevents them from replicating inside the body.

He explained: “Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is: The bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be. The virus is inside the cell, the enzyme is inside the cell – and the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun.”

“Now, it turns out there’s a class of medications called zinc ionophores. What they do is they open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell.” Zinc ionophores include HCQ and quercetin – the former being used in Zelenko’s original protocol and the latter being a component of Z-Stack.

During a Jan. 21 interview with Clay Clark of “Thrive Time Show” on Brighteon.TV, Zelenko explained how he discovered quercetin as a zinc ionophore. According to him, he used HCQ as it was one of the most effective zinc ionophores. But a ban on HCQ put in place by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo led him to use quercetin as an alternative.

“What happened on March 27, 2020 [is that] an executive order [was issued] blocking pharmacies in New York state from dispensing HCQ. [It] was approved for 65 years for other indications and it was safe, so I couldn’t understand why that was obstructed.”

“I lost a few patients because of that [since] they couldn’t get medicine. I found peer-reviewed papers about a substance called quercetin, and so I started using that. I saw really great results and open-sourced that information.”

More related stories:

Dr. Zelenko: Covid vaccine mandates for children are “coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity”.

Dr Zelenko calls child vaccine mandate ‘coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity’

Zinc can help in the COVID-19 fight – but only if you pair it with a zinc ionophore

Whistleblowers reveal COVID vaccines are causing cancers and AIDS

Plan to “tag” as many people as possible under guise of COVID pandemic revealed; New cryptocurrency system controlled by global elites

Watch Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko explaining his treatment protocol to Brighteon.TV host Clay Clark on “Thrive Time Show.”

https://www.brighteon.com/ea90394d-b27d-4799-b2aa-cff5b7b1e378

This video is from the BrighteonTV channel on Brighteon.com.

Pandemic.news has more stories about the COVID-19 vaccines causing the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

Bitchute.com

Brighteon.com

Related Posts