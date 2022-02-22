Dr. Zev Zelenko: Vaccination giving rise to more dangerous COVID variants

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Family physician Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko warned against vaccinating people amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that doing so enables the virus to evolve into more dangerous variants that bypass immunity.

“COVID-19, which is a virus, has several reasons why variants developed. Every virus develops mutations – it gives them survival benefits. So it’s natural for some variants to arise that way,” he said.

The pioneer of the Zelenko protocol – which uses hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc and the antibiotic azithromycin for treating COVID-19 – echoed the sentiments of different experts worldwide. “If you vaccinate people during an active pandemic, you are causing evolutionary pressure to make more dangerous variants,” he said.

The New York-based physician also put forward the possibility of bad actors being responsible for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants. “I don’t have proof for it, but it is a logical deduction. Since we know that COVID-19 is a man-made bioweapon, the same people that created the initial weapon could create the variants as well,” said Zelenko.

The family doctor’s theory appeared to line up with remarks made by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough back in July 2021. During an interview with Del Bigtree of “The HighWire” that month, he pointed out the role of vaccines in the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants that bypass immunity. McCullough zeroed in on the Sinovac shot used in different countries as an example. (Related: Half of all covid “variant” deaths occurring in people who were already vaccinated.)

“In the case of India, it was the use of the Sinovac vaccine that really promoted the emergence of the [B16172] delta variant. We’re seeing Sinovac again being the stimulus for the emergence of the [C37] lambda variant out of Peru. So mass vaccination is, in a sense, creating the problem of this immune escape of the virus.”

Treatment, not vaccine, is the answer to COVID-19

Zelenko developed a formulation based on his COVID-19 treatment protocol. Dubbed as “Z-Stack,” it consists of quercetin, zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C that targets viral cells and prevents them from replicating inside the body.

He explained: “Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is: The bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be. The virus is inside the cell, the enzyme is inside the cell – and the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun.”

“Now, it turns out there’s a class of medications called zinc ionophores. What they do is they open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell.” Zinc ionophores include HCQ and quercetin – the former being used in Zelenko’s original protocol and the latter being a component of Z-Stack.

During a Jan. 21 interview with Clay Clark of “Thrive Time Show” on Brighteon.TV, Zelenko explained how he discovered quercetin as a zinc ionophore. According to him, he used HCQ as it was one of the most effective zinc ionophores. But a ban on HCQ put in place by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo led him to use quercetin as an alternative.

“What happened on March 27, 2020 [is that] an executive order [was issued] blocking pharmacies in New York state from dispensing HCQ. [It] was approved for 65 years for other indications and it was safe, so I couldn’t understand why that was obstructed.”

“I lost a few patients because of that [since] they couldn’t get medicine. I found peer-reviewed papers about a substance called quercetin, and so I started using that. I saw really great results and open-sourced that information.”

Dr. Zelenko: Covid vaccine mandates for children are “coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity”.

Dr Zelenko calls child vaccine mandate ‘coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity’

Zinc can help in the COVID-19 fight – but only if you pair it with a zinc ionophore

Whistleblowers reveal COVID vaccines are causing cancers and AIDS

Plan to “tag” as many people as possible under guise of COVID pandemic revealed; New cryptocurrency system controlled by global elites

Watch Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko explaining his treatment protocol to Brighteon.TV host Clay Clark on “Thrive Time Show.”

https://www.brighteon.com/ea90394d-b27d-4799-b2aa-cff5b7b1e378

This video is from the BrighteonTV channel on Brighteon.com.

Pandemic.news has more stories about the COVID-19 vaccines causing the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

Bitchute.com

Brighteon.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.