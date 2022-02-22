Almost 70 percent of recent COVID deaths, hospitalizations in Canada were among VAXXED people

A report by LifeSiteNews looked at the numbers published in the government’s COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Update. It scrutinized data between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, where the surprising findings emerged.

During that time frame, 4,231 individuals were hospitalized across Canada. Hospitalized individuals who received two COVID-19 vaccine doses comprised 63 percent of the cases (2,656 people), while those injected with only one dose comprised nearly five percent (208 people).

Unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized only numbered at 1,367, which was 32 percent of all hospitalizations. Those injected with the COVID-19 vaccine constituted a bigger portion of hospitalizations at 68 percent in all.

Canada also recorded 692 deaths due to COVID-19 during the same period. Just like hospitalizations, majority of COVID-19 fatalities between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 were from those injected with at least one vaccine dose.

Of these 692 fatalities, 66 percent or 458 people were fully vaccinated, while three percent or 20 people received one vaccine dose. All in all, the vaccinated accounted for 69 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Unvaccinated Canadians only made up 31 percent of fatalities with 214.

The LifeSiteNews article pointed out that based on these numbers, the claim that COVID-19 injections can prevent 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths appears to be false. “This does not make sense if the COVID-19 vaccines allegedly reduce the risk of death by 95 percent. But as seven in every 10 hospitalizations and deaths are among the vaccinated population in Canada, it’s becoming quite clear that the injections do not reduce the risk of death as alleged.”

Same pattern seen in Australia’s New South Wales

A similar observation was made in the eastern state of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia. Based on a report from its state government, about four of five COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred mostly among those who were vaccinated. (Related: Report: 4 of every 5 COVID deaths in Australia are among VACCINATED people.)

An article by the Daily Expose shed light on this observation, using data from the Feb. 8 edition of the NSW Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report. The outlet looked at cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state between Nov. 26, 2021 and Jan. 22.

In that span, NSW recorded a total of 540,330 COVID-19 cases. Vaccinated people amounted to 467,558 cases while the unvaccinated only comprised 72,772 cases. This equated to almost 87 percent of fully vaccinated residents contracting COVID-19, a stark contrast to only 13 percent of unvaccinated people who got infected.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in NSW amounted to 6,475 – with 5,653 of those individuals sent to hospital being fully vaccinated. They comprised 87 percent of all hospitalizations, compared to only 13 percent or 822 unvaccinated individuals being hospitalized. Of the 421 deaths due to COVID-19 in the eastern Australian state, 323 people or 77 percent were vaccinated. Only 98 people or 23 percent of COVID deaths were unvaccinated.

Incidentally, both Canada and Australia are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 deaths – which appear to be driven by the vaccines themselves. COVID-19 deaths in Canada are at the same levels as the pandemic’s early days, when the vaccines had not been developed yet. Meanwhile, Australia’s COVID-19 fatalities peaked around the end of January and only started to drop recently.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DailyExpose.uk

Brighteon.com

