CONDEMNED TO DIE: Judge refuses to grant emergency request for ivermectin to dying COVID patient

A Manhattan judge refused to give ivermectin to a dying COVID-19 patient, even after the patient’s wife filed a lawsuit against the hospital where he is being held for treatment.

The woman, Erika Quintero-Sherry, has been trying to get Mount Sinai West Hospital to administer ivermectin to her husband, Benjamin Chernyavsky, who has been in critical condition since being hospitalized for COVID last month.

Ivermectin has been shown to improve the condition of COVID patients by up to 67 percent and has repeatedly saved the lives of individuals already on their death bed. However, hospitals still refuse to administer the drug.

Chernyavsky, 60, has been in a medically induced coma and reportedly has a less than 20 percent chance of surviving. Even given this grave statistic, the hospital is still refusing to administer ivermectin to save his life.

His daughter said they wanted to try ivermectin because the most important thing for them is to do anything to help save his life.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lynn Kotler said she would not grant the emergency request to force the hospital staff to administer the drug based on “paltry” evidence and going against the treating doctor’s recommendations.

“Plaintiff would have this court order defendants to administer an unapproved treatment to her husband against defendants’ medical opinion rendered in the independent exercise of their professional judgment,” the judge said. Kotler also said that records reveal ivermectin may very well worsen the patient’s condition.

Kotler noted further that the prevailing view of the medical community is that ivermectin should not be prescribed to COVID patients. The same opinion is held by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many other medical associations.

A Mount Sinai doctor also testified that Chernyavsky was likely no longer infected with COVID, but rather, must “recover from the effect the disease has had on his body and organs.” (Related: Dying man refused right to try ivermectin, put on ventilator in a hospital that REFUSES to administer treatments that work.)

Despite the judge refusing to grant the emergency motion, the rest of the case must still move forward in court.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said the hospital is committed to “providing the highest quality care to all of our patients, and uses evidence-based data in our clinical decision-making.”

The hospital also stated ivermectin is not safe nor effective in treating or in the prevention of COVID-19 and that the FDA has not authorized nor approved it for this use.

Japanese study found ivermectin safe and effective for COVID

Ivermectin remains to be one of the most controversial treatments for COVID, to the point where mainstream media and politicians denounce its use, while tech companies censor those who suggest it as an alternative treatment. However, a Japanese study found that the drug is safe and effective to use against the virus.

Kowa Co. LTD., a conglomerate with interests in trading, hospitality, electronics and health and medical applications, issued a press release in January stating that the parasitic drug has been found effective against omicron.

The company, which has been working with Kitasato University in Tokyo, said ivermectin has the same antiviral effect on all mutant strains, including alpha, delta and omicron. Kowa added that ivermectin suppresses the invasion of the virus and inhibits its replication. The report also said ivermectin is expected to be applied as a therapeutic drug in the form of a tablet for all new coronavirus infectious diseases. (Related: Doctors who disagree with the official covid narrative are now declared mentally ill and required to undergo psychiatric evaluations.)

Despite being used by the World Health Organization for over 30 years to treat parasitic infections, its use has become controversial during the pandemic as the FDA refused to approve its use as a treatment for COVID-19.

Mary Villareal

