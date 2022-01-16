Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemThe coronavirus pandemic has highlighted just how politicized medicine has become in the U.S. and around the world. From the way that the media stifled all discussions of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) despite many physicians saving patients with it and doctors lost their jobs for discussing their successes with it, to the nonsensical insistence on vaccines and boosters to enter public spaces despite their inability to stop the spread of the disease, it is clear that the public’s best interest is being outweighed by the need for money and power.

That also explains what is happening with Ivermectin, which in some ways has become the new HCQ – although it is actually a decades-old antiparasitic drug that is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs.

You won’t hear public health officials and the mainstream media talking about it, but this heartworm medication has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has been calling for Ivermectin to be widely adopted for the prevention and treatment of every phase of COVID-19.

It is precisely its ability to help throughout all stages of the disease that makes Ivermectin so useful in treating COVID-19. It works well in both the initial viral phase of the illness, when patients generally require antivirals, as well as the inflammatory stage that occurs once the viral load starts to drop off and anti-inflammatories are needed.

A medical doctor in India who authored a white paper on Ivermectin, Dr. Surya Kant, found the drug to reduce the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by several thousand times. Several Indian provinces have been using it as a prophylactic as well as a treatment for the virus since the summer of 2020.

The drug is also recommended by Dr. Tess Lawrie, a medical doctor and PhD researcher who identifies several studies that support her recommendation. Here is a brief rundown:

  • A scientific review published in January 2021 by Dr. Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool that was funded by the World Health Organization and UNITAID found the drug reduced deaths due to COVID-19 by 75 percent and raised viral clearance. This finding was supported by a review of six randomized controlled trials of more than 1200 patients.
  • A meta-analysis published in February 2021 that found a 68 percent reduction in deaths based on analysis of 13 studies. Dr. Lawrie believes that this is actually an underestimation of the benefits of the drug because it includes a study in which the control arm was given HCQ. Because we know that HCQ can also have a positive impact on the outcomes of COVID-19 patients, it should not be surprising that this study did not find Ivermectin to be much better than the control treatment because the control was HCQ.
  • An updated analysis published by Dr. Lawrie in March 2021 showed a 62 percent reduction in deaths after including two new randomized controlled trials that contained data on mortality. However, after removing four studies that had a high risk of bias in a subsequent sensitivity analysis, a 72 percent reduction in deaths was noted.

Health authorities know Ivermectin helps but won’t endorse it

The president of the FLCCC, Dr. Pierre Kory, a former Professor of Medicine with the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Wisconsin, has testified on Ivermectin’s benefits before several COVID-19 panels, including the National Institutes of Health COVID Treatment Guidelines Panel and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Despite calling it effectively a “miracle drug” against the virus and calling on government medical authorities to review the data, the government continues to push for vaccination and punish those doctors who prescribe this effective and affordable treatment that has the power to put Big Pharma’s considerable vaccine profits at risk.

When politics are allowed to take precedence over the opinions of the experienced doctors who are actually treating patients, everybody loses. Dr. Lawrie maintains that millions of lives could have been saved had people been given Ivermectin once medical colleagues started informing authorities of its efficacy.

She said: “With politicians and other nonmedical individuals dictating to us what we are allowed to prescribe to the ill, we as doctors have been put in a position such that our ability to uphold the Hippocratic oath is under attack.”

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Covid19CriticalCare.com

MedicalXpress.com Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.