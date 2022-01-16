Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted just how politicized medicine has become in the U.S. and around the world. From the way that the media stifled all discussions of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) despite many physicians saving patients with it and doctors lost their jobs for discussing their successes with it, to the nonsensical insistence on vaccines and boosters to enter public spaces despite their inability to stop the spread of the disease, it is clear that the public’s best interest is being outweighed by the need for money and power.

That also explains what is happening with Ivermectin, which in some ways has become the new HCQ – although it is actually a decades-old antiparasitic drug that is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs.

You won’t hear public health officials and the mainstream media talking about it, but this heartworm medication has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has been calling for Ivermectin to be widely adopted for the prevention and treatment of every phase of COVID-19.

It is precisely its ability to help throughout all stages of the disease that makes Ivermectin so useful in treating COVID-19. It works well in both the initial viral phase of the illness, when patients generally require antivirals, as well as the inflammatory stage that occurs once the viral load starts to drop off and anti-inflammatories are needed.

A medical doctor in India who authored a white paper on Ivermectin, Dr. Surya Kant, found the drug to reduce the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by several thousand times. Several Indian provinces have been using it as a prophylactic as well as a treatment for the virus since the summer of 2020.

The drug is also recommended by Dr. Tess Lawrie, a medical doctor and PhD researcher who identifies several studies that support her recommendation. Here is a brief rundown:

A scientific review published in January 2021 by Dr. Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool that was funded by the World Health Organization and UNITAID found the drug reduced deaths due to COVID-19 by 75 percent and raised viral clearance. This finding was supported by a review of six randomized controlled trials of more than 1200 patients.

A meta-analysis published in February 2021 that found a 68 percent reduction in deaths based on analysis of 13 studies. Dr. Lawrie believes that this is actually an underestimation of the benefits of the drug because it includes a study in which the control arm was given HCQ. Because we know that HCQ can also have a positive impact on the outcomes of COVID-19 patients, it should not be surprising that this study did not find Ivermectin to be much better than the control treatment because the control was HCQ.

An updated analysis published by Dr. Lawrie in March 2021 showed a 62 percent reduction in deaths after including two new randomized controlled trials that contained data on mortality. However, after removing four studies that had a high risk of bias in a subsequent sensitivity analysis, a 72 percent reduction in deaths was noted.

Health authorities know Ivermectin helps but won’t endorse it

The president of the FLCCC, Dr. Pierre Kory, a former Professor of Medicine with the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Wisconsin, has testified on Ivermectin’s benefits before several COVID-19 panels, including the National Institutes of Health COVID Treatment Guidelines Panel and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Despite calling it effectively a “miracle drug” against the virus and calling on government medical authorities to review the data, the government continues to push for vaccination and punish those doctors who prescribe this effective and affordable treatment that has the power to put Big Pharma’s considerable vaccine profits at risk.

When politics are allowed to take precedence over the opinions of the experienced doctors who are actually treating patients, everybody loses. Dr. Lawrie maintains that millions of lives could have been saved had people been given Ivermectin once medical colleagues started informing authorities of its efficacy.

She said: “With politicians and other nonmedical individuals dictating to us what we are allowed to prescribe to the ill, we as doctors have been put in a position such that our ability to uphold the Hippocratic oath is under attack.”

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Covid19CriticalCare.com

MedicalXpress.com

Related Posts