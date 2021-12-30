FDA rolling back rules to allow doctors to send abortion pills though the mail as Post Office colludes with agency to intercept effective COVID med Ivermectin

Once again, government agencies are working to deny Americans the freedom to choose while at the same time debasing what is left of our culture, in this case, the Food and Drug Administration appears to be working in tandem with the U.S. Postal Service.

The FDA announced last week that the agency is ditching existing regulations that prohibit properly licensed healthcare providers from sending women the first of a two-dose abortion pill, and, as some reports noted, the timing is extremely suspicious, per the American Wire:

Roughly two weeks after the high court heard oral arguments in a case involving a Mississippi law that essentially challenges Roe, the Food and Drug Administration has announced it is rolling back restrictions on sending abortion pills through the mail.

…[T]he FDA permanently lifted restrictions on prescribers sending mifepristone, the first in a two-drug therapy that terminates pregnancies up to 10 weeks, through the mail.

Previously, FDA regulations required the pill to only be dispersed in clinics or hospitals by providers who were specifically certified to do so.

Got that? The left-wing ghouls running the Biden regime seek to undermine a growing number of state laws that dramatically restrict abortions ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could wind up striking down the murderous procedure altogether or, at a minimum, return the 10th Amendment authority to states themselves for their residents to decide if they want to continue allowing the procedure or not and if so, under what conditions.

As a sop to the Democrat Party’s semi-sane faction, small though it may be, the FDA will not change the rules for misoprostol, which is the second drug in the treatment protocol and is taken up to 48 hours after the first one; it has already been available via prescription at any pharmacy for years.

“The FDA’s decision will come as a tremendous relief for countless abortion and miscarriage patients,” Georgeanne Usova, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, crowed (remember when this garbage ‘legal’ organization used to represent those who had no voice, regardless of their political positions — like the unborn, perhaps?). “However, it is disappointing that the FDA fell short of repealing all of its medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone and these remaining obstacles should also be lifted.”

“It’s really significant,” added Florida State University law professor Mary Ziegler, in response to the FDA’s rule change.

“Telehealth abortions are much easier for both providers and patients, and even in states that want to do it, there have been limits on how available it is,” she added.

Meanwhile, as the FDA allows doctors to send medication to a woman so she can kill her unborn child, the agency is working with the Post Office to prevent Americans from getting ivermectin, which has been proven to be effective against COVID-19, unlike a couple of the vaccines.

According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the seizure happened at the international mail facility within Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on October 4, Newsweek reported.

The press release noted further that as officers were conducting an x-ray inspection of a package from China, they “noticed some discrepancies.” The package stated that it contained “decorative beads,” CBP said.

The outlet added:

Ivermectin, which is a drug often used in animals to combat parasites, has been praised by some as an effective treatment against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently warned that Ivermectin is not an approved treatment against COVID-19 and can cause health issues in humans if used improperly.

“There are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals but it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” the FDA said on its website, adding that the drug is approved for human use to treat parasites, head lice and “skin conditions such as rosacea.”

In fact, the FDA and the Post Office are specifically targeting ivermectin not China, as civil rights attorney Aaron Siri noted on Twitter this month.

“The FDA is working with the post office to hold packages containing ivermectin. The FDA could better use its resources to, I don’t know, publicly release the docs submitted by Pfizer to license its mandated liability-free V earlier than 75 years from now!” he wrote.

The FDA is working with the post office to hold packages containing ivermectin. The FDA could better use its resources to, I don’t know, publicly release the docs submitted by Pfizer to license its mandated liability-free V earlier than 75 years from now! https://t.co/i6eLcqnciX pic.twitter.com/O2d1zgTjAB — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) December 13, 2021

JD Heyes

Sources include:

AmericanWireNews.com

BigLeaguePolitics.com

Newsweek.com

DrEddyMD.com





