Dr. Malone and Naomi Wolf say that Fauci committed “premeditated manslaughter of millions of people”

The latest release from Project Veritas has prompted Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, and author Dr. Naomi Wolf to call out Tony Fauci and his friends for committing “premeditated manslaughter” against “millions of people.”

Malone appeared alongside Wolf, who is also a former adviser to Bill Clinton, on an episode of Steve Bannon’s “The War Room” to talk about the newest revelations from James O’Keefe.

One of the things Malone said right out of the gate is that the whole thing is “bigger than the Pentagon Papers.” That is when Wolf chimed in to back him up, saying that the people who coordinated this “at the highest levels” are basically guilty of committing mass genocide.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci grossly perjured himself is hugely apparent,” Wolf stated.

“It is the least of the crimes if indeed these are verified documents … I can’t overstate this. This is a premeditated kind of manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels according to these documents. Treatments that would have saved lives were intentionally or reportedly intentionally suppressed.”

Fauci lied under oath and committed treason against the American people

Pretty much everything Fauci has been saying for the past two years is lies and nothing but lies. Fauci lied about masks, lied about ivermectin, and lied about gain of function research, among many other lies.

We now know that Fauci basically plotted this whole thing long in advance (and so did Bill Gates). The plandemic was no accident, in other words.

Fauci also spent your tax dollars to commit his crimes against humanity, which have resulted in untold millions of deaths all around the world.

After EcoHealth Alliance was denied funding from DARPA, Fauci made sure Peter Daszak, the head of that organization, got it from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) instead.

DARPA, it turns out, knew full well that EcoHealth’s proposed research involving gain of function experiments on bat coronaviruses was dangerous, which is why it turned down the proposal. Fauci made sure it happened anyway, only to later lie about it under oath before Congress.

“The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research,” reads a direct quote from DARPA’s rejection letter, which was unearthed as part of the Project Veritas investigation.

This quote, by the way, merely addressed what was in EcoHealth’s proposal, which based on this clearly included mention of GoF – which again, Fauci denied to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had ever taken place under his watch.

These are serious crimes, and anyone besides Fauci who was complicit in committing them will hopefully face justice as this saga continues to unfold.

“If the Department of Defense felt this [gain-of-function] research was too dangerous to proceed with, why in the world did the NIH, NIAID and EcoHealth Alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved?” asked O’Keefe in his video presentation about these revelations.

NIAID, by the way, stands for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci has headed for many, many years.

“Isn’t it obvious that there were higher ups that coordinated, planned and approved this scheme to wipe out millions of people worldwide while burying any opposition / disclosure of their plan?” responded a commenter to this quote at The Gateway Pundit.

“If you read some of the literature on this subject, you will find reports that this mass annihilation has been in the planning stage for several years. What remains largely unknown is ‘why?’ What was their purpose, what was their total plan and who are these people?”

The latest news about Fauci’s crimes against humanity can be found at Treason.news.

