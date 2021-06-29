Fauci lied about email releases, said he had “no control” while rules revealed he “personally reviewed each one”

It is being reported that Tony Fauci, Joe Biden’s “chief medical officer,” lied about the nature of his incriminating emails.

After claiming that their redaction and release was “completely out of” his “control,” Fauci was outed by the revelation that governmental rules require him to “personally” review “each one.”

“No, no. Well, I don’t know who redacted that,” Fauci claimed, pretending as though he had no idea why certain potentially incriminating information was blacked out in his released emails.

“When people ask for my emails, I don’t look through my emails and say, ‘Okay, I’ll give you this one and redact this.’ It’s completely out of my control.”

It turns out that the exact opposite is true, which we have come to expect from anything that Fauci says at any given time. Fauci would have had to personally review each and every email, which means that he or someone he knows redacted many of them.

The rules outlined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provisions that “Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released,” says Judicial Watch.

HHS tried to stonewall FOIA request forcing Fauci to release emails

We also now know that HHS tried to pull a fast one on Fauci’s behalf by delaying the fulfillment of the FOIA request, that is until a federal judge ordered the corrupt federal agency to procure the emails in accordance with the law.

“In a September 21 court filing, HHS said the agency could begin producing 300 pages of responsive records to the Daily Caller News Foundation beginning on November 30, eight months after receiving the Daily Caller‘s request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA),” reported Judicial Watch.

“The total number of responsive records is approximately 4,200, which would push off the full release of the records until at least 2022. HHS also alleged that Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released.”

A separate FOIA request found that Fauci was discrediting the validity of masks a long time ago, despite the fact that he continued to push them all throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The White Coat Waste Project is also suing the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for refusing to share documents relevant to the agency’s involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“Having just filed a lawsuit against NIH for refusing to release Fauci’s damning emails and other documents related to its years-long funding of dangerous coronavirus experiments on animals by EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it’s alarming that the NIH and Fauci are apparently contradicting each other on the process for reviewing materials for release to the taxpaying public,” White Coat Waste Project Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman told The National Pulse.

“Does he or doesn’t he review and approve emails before they’re released?”

According to Rutgers University professor of chemical biology Richard H. Ebright, Fauci “systematically thwarted” proper government oversight concerning the illegal gain of function research that he was funding at the WIV. This alone implicates him in a criminal conspiracy that ultimately cost millions of lives.

“So not only is Fauci a traitorous leprechaun and court jester, he is also the pathetic little wizard behind the curtain,” wrote one of our own commenters about the weasel.

