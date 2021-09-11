HOSPITAL HOMICIDE: American war veteran dies after hospital refuses to administer court-ordered ivermectin treatment

A Vietnam War veteran is dead after a Texas hospital refused, in flagrant defiance of a court order, to give him ivermectin for a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

On August 19, Pete Lopez, 74, was put on a ventilator by medical staff at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital near Houston after testing positive for Chinese Germs. Lopez might have lived had he been given ivermectin in accordance with his wishes, but was instead murdered by workers at the hospital who refused.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemBecause of their Ivermectin Derangement Syndrome (IDS), hospital staff at Memorial Hermann decided that they would basically just pull the plug on Lopez because that is what Tony Fauci and the medical establishment has decided is the only way to “flatten the curve.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) decided that even though ivermectin has been FDA-approved for humans since 1996, it is now just a “horse de-wormer” that should not and cannot be administered to sick and dying people, even if it could save their lives.

Texas medical workers, desperately wanting to be medically “woke,” in turn decided to just go along with the AMA’s advice and deprive Lopez of something that very well could have saved his life.

“[Memorial Hermann] took away from my grandfather and us, his family, the opportunity to know whether or not that drug would have worked for him,” mourned Gabrielle Snider, Lopez’s granddaughter.

Ivermectin Derangement Syndrome is needlessly killing Americans

A similar situation occurred in Ohio after a man named Jeffery Smith was admitted to a local hospital and was refused ivermectin treatment. Smith’s family sued the West Chester Hospital and won, only to have Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster try to overrule the decision.

“Public policy should not and does not support allowing a physician to try ‘any’ type of treatment on human beings,” Oster decreed, falsely suggesting that ivermectin is only for “livestock” and not humans.

It is like banging one’s head against the wall trying to set the record straight that ivermectin is fully FDA-approved for humans. The prevailing narrative right now is that it is a dangerous “horse paste” that is not for human intake, which is patently false.

Whether or not ivermectin works for treating the Fauci Flu in humans is beside the point. The fact of the matter is that it is FDA-approved for humans and just like all other drugs, it can and should be administered for off-label use when a patient or doctor chooses it for such.

Since when did government bureaucrats gain total control over what types of medicines are allowed to be administered to sick and dying patients? Did Judge Oster suddenly become a licensed doctor? If not, why is he now practicing medicine from the bench without a proper license?

The good news in Smith’s case is that he technically won the case and did receive ivermectin, which worked so well that the hospital decided that he can soon be taken off the ventilator and sent home.

“Julie has won this case; I don’t care what this judge says,” said one of the Smith family’s lawyers, Ralph Lorigo. “We are believers he’s going to survive because of ivermectin.”

On Friday, the Texas Medical Board and the Texas State Board of Pharmacy together issued a joint statement supporting the right of all physicians to prescribe drugs like ivermectin for off-label use, which has been common practice for decades.

Both boards clearly indicated that they “do not endorse or prohibit any particular prescribed drugs or treatment for COVID-19 that meet the standard of care.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.