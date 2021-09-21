COVID propaganda roundup: The ‘safe and effective’ narrative implodes

The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Gaslighting 101: CDC, Merriam-Webster Quietly Changed Definition of ‘Vaccine’ Overnight in 2021

“It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.”

-1984

Just as the Animal Farm pigs repainted the 7 Animal Commandments on the barn wall in the dead of night to suit their interests, so the social engineers did in January 2021 with the official definition of “vaccine.”

CDC’s old “vaccine” definition:

“a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease”

CDC’s new “vaccine” defiinition:

“a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases”

Likewise, Merriam-Webster’s old “vaccine” definition:

“a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease”

Merriam-Webster’s new “vaccine” definition:

“a preparation that is administered (as by injection ) to stimulate the body’s immune response against a specific infectious disease”

CDC: mRNA Vaxx Efficacy in the US Down to 2/3 and Dropping

Via LiveScience:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)… found that the vaccines’ effectiveness against COVID-19 infections declined from 91% prior to the delta variant’s emergence to 66% after the rise of the delta variant in the summer.”

Israel: Among Most-Vaxxed Nations Now Has One of World’s Highest Infections Rates

Via Science.org:

“ Israel has among the world’s highest levels of vaccination for COVID-19, with 78% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated , the vast majority with the Pfizer vaccine. Yet the country is now logging one of the world’s highest infection rates , with nearly 650 new cases daily per million people. More than half are in fully vaccinated people .”

Pfizer Vaxx Down to ‘16% Efficacy Against Symptomatic Infection’ in Israel

Via CNBC:

“Data published by Israel in July, showed that the Pfizer vaccine was just 16% effective against symptomatic infection for those individuals who received two doses in January.”

Japanese Regulators Discover ‘Metal Particles’ in Moderna Vaccines, Halt Distribution

Via Reuters:

“ Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T), received reports of contaminants in some vials . The contaminant found in a batch delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle , Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.”

Respect the Science: ‘Having SARS-CoV-2 Once Confers Much Greater Immunity Than a Vaccine’

COVID Warlord Fauci’s mass-Stockholm Syndrome captives have some new science-based cognitive dissonance to work through.

Via Science.org:

“ The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,’ Science reported Thursday… The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta , develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”

Why would scientists wish for a warning label on legitimate research? They are openly acknowledging that their pro-vaxx narrative should trump data that undermines it.

‘Breakthrough’ Infection Risk for Vaxxed 13 Times Higher Compared to Natural Immunity From Previous COVID Infection

Via Yale-funded medRxiv:

“SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13.06-fold (95% CI, 8.08 to 21.11) increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected, when the first event (infection or vaccination) occurred during January and February of 2021. The increased risk was significant (P<0.001) for symptomatic disease as well.”

Vaccinated Carry 251 Times More Viral Load than Unvaccinated

Via The Lancet:

“Viral loads of breakthrough Delta variant infection cases were 251 times higher than those of cases infected with old strains detected between March-April 2020.”

Via CBS:

“Breakthrough Delta variant infections are associated with high viral loads, prolonged PCR positivity, and low levels of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies .”

Research: ‘Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens’

Via PLOS Biology:

“Vaccines that keep hosts alive but still allow transmission could thus allow very virulent strains to circulate in a population… anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease .”

What this means: when virulent new variants emerge, they will likely come not from the unvaxxed but from the vaccinated who are fertile breeding grounds/reservoirs for new strains.

What Happened to ‘Lasting Immunity’?

In June 2021, via The New York Times:

In late August 2021, via British Medical Journal:

Husband Has Vaxx-Induced Stroke, Mother Gives Shot to Kid Anyway

Many, if not the majority, of fully-domesticated COVID slaves are simply too far gone to be saved.

Exhibit A, via SF Chronicle:

Spectator Columnist Asks if She Is ‘Allowed’ to Talk About Vaccine Side Effects

Via The Spectator:

“ Nobody wants to be thought of as hysterical. Emotional. A tad neurotic. So instead these conversations are going on discreetly, on WhatsApp chats, on internet threads, in hushed tones. Who wants to be accused of being a dreaded ‘anti-vaxxer’?”

What Is Stockholm Syndrome?

Via Sharie Stines, PsyD:

“Stockholm syndrome is a psychological condition that occurs when a victim of abuse identifies and attaches, or bonds, positively with their abuser . This syndrome was originally observed when hostages who were kidnapped not only bonded with their kidnappers, but also fell in love with them.”

Half of Warlord Fauci’s Own NIH Staff Won’t Take the ‘Vaccine’

In a news bit that deserved far more attention than it got in the corporate press (meaning virtually none), Anthony Fauci admitted in Congressional testimony that roughly half of his own NIH staff haven’t taken their “safe and effective” shots.

Also:

Enormous Percentages of Healthcare Workers Refuse ‘Vaccines’

Via New York Times:

“Among the nation’s 50 largest hospitals, one in three workers who had direct contact with patients had not received a single dose of a vaccine .”

Should we trust these experts – half of the NIH staff and a third of healthcare providers at major hospitals – or just the ones handpicked by the corporate media to push the “safe and effective” narrative on CNN?

