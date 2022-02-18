Zinc can help in the COVID-19 fight – but only if you pair it with a zinc ionophore

Organic, Plant-Based ZincEarly in the pandemic, it became clear that zinc was a valuable tool in fighting COVID-19. However, it is important to note that although it may be effective when it comes to killing the virus, zinc doesn’t always have an easy time getting where it needs to be to have this effect.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has been one of the leading voices in the use of zinc in fighting the virus, and he found success by pairing it with hydroxychloroquine. As a zinc ionophore, the drug helps zinc get inside the cells so that it can work its magic.

However, for reasons that are mostly political, hydroxychloroquine was essentially demonized by the press and many people were falsely led to believe that it was dangerous. Doctors were threatened with losing their licenses for prescribing it to patients, and many pharmacies refused to dispense it to people.

This prompted Dr. Zelenko to search for alternatives. Ivermectin is also a zinc ionophore, but like HCQ, Big Pharma’s pricey solutions and vaccines are so threatened by these cheap treatments that they have carried out a successful campaign, in conjunction with the mainstream media they sponsor and their government cronies, to deride and mock those who dare to discuss the success they’ve had with these treatments.

Thankfully, Dr. Zelenko has found a natural substance with a similar effect in the form of quercetin. Dr. Zelenko admitted that he hadn’t even heard of this antioxidant prior to researching the National Institutes of Health’s servers for zinc ionophores.

He said: “That was one of the most significant realizations in my life and probably in humanity. Why do I say that? Because now there was a cure for tyranny. There are two risk factors for dying from COVID: It’s the doctor you choose and the government you live under. Besides that, there’s no reason a person should die from COVID.”

In other words, thanks to quercetin, there is no need to visit a doctor or get permission from the government as anyone can go to a supermarket or pharmacy and buy quercetin and zinc over the counter.

Dr. Zelenko recommends combining them with vitamins C and D to create a powerful immune booster. Although the FDA does not allow him to make any claims beyond calling this combination a nutritional supplement and immune booster, it’s clear that this combination ticks all the right boxes.

Dr. Zelenko says that zinc and zinc ionophores such as quercetin, Ivermectin and HCQ can be thought of as a “bullet and gun” approach.

“Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is the bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be. The virus is inside the cell. The enzyme is inside the cell. And the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun – useless,” he says.

However, zinc ionophores “open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell.” The zinc ionophores are like guns shooting the zinc bullet into the cell, where it stops the virus enzyme from helping it to replicate within the body.

Vitamin D is also important for fighting COVID-19

Dr. Zelenko also recommends including Vitamin D in your protocol. He says: “And Vitamin D – the studies all show – Vitamin D3 levels between 50 and 70 virtually eliminate hospitalizations or admissions in the intensive care unit. It optimizes their immune system..so you need Vitamin D, then you need Zinc, which is the bullet. And then to form a functioning gun, you need Vitamin C and quercetin…”

This idea is supported by a recent Israeli study that researchers say is the most convincing evidence yet that vitamin D can reduce the risk of serious illness or death in COVID-19 patients. One doctor said that simply looking at a patient’s age and vitamin D level is enough to tell how well they will fare with the disease.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

