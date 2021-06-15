Chiropractor targeted by FTC for selling vitamin D, zinc to fight the coronavirus speaks out

ST. LOUIS, Missouri, June 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Amidst an atmosphere of sweeping censorship by Big Media and Big Tech, along with a smattering of government intimidation, a highly accomplished chiropractor has pledged to defend himself in a lawsuit levied by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which claims he and his company, Quickwork LLC, have participated in deceptive marketing practices regarding the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

“I’m not just standing up for myself, I’m standing up for my patients, I’m standing up for other doctors who have been oppressed and suppressed,” Dr. Eric Nepute told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview. “I just cannot let my children [and grandchildren] … grow up in a world where medical tyranny rules.”

The lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on behalf of the FTC charges Nepute with violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) which was passed last December and renders it illegal “to engage in deceptive marketing related to the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation, or diagnosis of COVID–19,” according to an FTC statement.

The FTC claims Nepute and his company deceptively marketed “products containing vitamin D and zinc as scientifically proven to treat or prevent COVID-19,” and as being “as, or more, effective than vaccines that are currently available.”

Thomas Renz, who was also part of the interview and has been the lead attorney in several major cases across the country related to COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, and more, responded directly citing the website of the National Institute of Health (NIH) which itself acknowledges the relationship between zinc and a healthy immune system in several places. As stated here, the NIH website affirms that zinc “deficiency depresses both innate and adaptive immune responses.”

Also from the website, Renz read, “Vitamin D has other roles in the body, including … [proper] immune function.”

Pointing out how NIH reportedly owns half of the patent for the Moderna injections, Renz asked, “Why do you think that they’re promoting the vaccine and suppressing what people like [Nepute] are saying? It’s on their website, that vitamin D affects the immune system. It’s on their website that zinc affects the immune system. And yet they’re going to say that [Nepute] shouldn’t be saying that zinc and vitamin D might affect your immune system in a positive way?! They’re saying it! How is it a violation of the law for him to say it?! It’s not. They just want to suppress anything they can with this because they need to push this stinking poison [the experimental vaccines] into as many people’s arms as they can… this is one of the most corrupt, egregious violations of rights I’ve ever seen.”

With regards to the FTC’s charge that Missouri-based primary care provider encouraged others to not receive the gene-therapy vaccine due to its not stopping the spread of COVID-19, Nepute said, “The vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of COVID-19. It says it in the EUA [Emergency Use Authorization]. It says it in Moderna’s papers, it said it in Pfizer’s papers. COVID-19 are symptoms. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus. It doesn’t attack the virus. It only attacks the spike protein.”

‘The federal government is trying to put a gag order on me’

In this first legal action under the new CCPA, the FTC is seeking to “to impose monetary penalties on Nepute and Quickwork, and to grant a preliminary injunction against the defendants,” including prohibiting their “making such health claims unless they are true and can be substantiated by competent and reliable scientific evidence. The Commission also seeks to bar the defendants from falsely claiming to have scientific evidence about the effects of vitamin D and zinc on COVID-19.”

“I would love to talk about the science, the journals, the medical papers that support my claims. But right now, the federal government is trying to put a gag order on me so that I can’t discuss that stuff,” Nepute said.

“The things the federal government are accusing me of are absolutely unbelievable. When you look at the science,” he said. “We are pushing back so that we can actually get the science out to the people.”

With a touch of irony, Nepute highlighted that “everything we’ve talked about … from the beginning of COVID-19 has completely become true, totally true, [based on] science and not opinion. But the other side is basing their decisions off of the opinions of other people.”

“We could easily do a walk away, take a settlement that they offered and just take a slap on the wrist … [and] act like nothing ever happened,” he shared prior to recording. “But we can’t do that.”

“[With our legal defense] we will be able to prove without a shadow of a doubt that the-powers-that-be weaponized the federal government to suppress, silence and censor doctors,” he said. And, therefore, “the goal is to stop censorship. Censorship literally kills people. ‘Without knowledge, My people will perish,’” Nepute said, referencing Hosea 4:6.

In April, Dr. Peter MCullough testified that had censorship not occurred regarding effective early treatments such as ivermectin, zinc, and vitamin D for COVID-19, 85 percent of the “over 500,000 deaths in the United States” could have been saved. Dr. Simone Gold from America’s Frontline Doctors concurred with Nepute’s conclusion on this matter affirming that over the last year, it’s a demonstrable that, “Censorship kills.”

“There are well over three hundred plus documented hospitals and facilities across the country that use [vitamin] D, zinc, ivermectin, etc. in their protocols,” Nepute said in defense of his recommending the same. “And the Department of Defense also uses it in the VA systems across the country. I don’t know how you back-out of that fact.”

FTC lacks legal authority: Supreme Court

After giving his opinion that the FTC’s lawsuit was – based on its merits – “terrible” and “heading into the toilet if you’re the federal government,” Renz said that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that the FTC does not have authority to seek the enormous monetary penalties they are levying against Nepute and Quickwork.

A week following FTC’s April 15 announcement charging Nepute with violating of the CCPA, the U.S. Supreme Court issued their 9-0 decision on AMG Capital Management LLC v. FTC, which ruled that the law does not permit the Commission to seek such fines from businesses.

“They’ve come after us for almost eight million dollars,” Nepute explained. “That’s ridiculous that they’re trying to come after us for that. And by the way, all because there’s two paragraphs that was passed in this omnibus law [in December], five thousand plus pages that nobody read the whole thing.”

Trying to make an example of him

“I mean, they’re doing so many things to scare doctors, to not talk about [these important heath issues],” he said.

When asked if he thought the federal government was simply trying to intimidate and silence doctors with this lawsuit, Renz said “Absolutely, in my opinion, they are absolutely doing that. I think what they’re doing is nothing more than trying to make an example out of him [Nepute].”

In 2012, an Obama administration official, Al Armendariz, was forced to resign after proposing that his agency, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), should adopt a policy of “crucifying” random citizens in order to terrorize the population into compliance with harsh regulations.

Armendariz said, “The Romans used to conquer little villages in the Mediterranean. They’d go into a little Turkish town somewhere, they’d find the first five guys they saw and they would crucify them. And then you know that town was really easy to manage for the next few years.”

As one commentator observed, this “official’s rant confirms what many of us already knew about the Obama Administration: they imagine themselves to be the rulers of conquered territories populated by restless barbarians who must be subjugated at any cost, complete with indiscriminate and severe exemplary punishments.”

A call for Christian unity and help to stop a government takeover of medicine

Reflecting on Nepute’s situation, Renz said, “it’s scary when someone like the federal government who has infinite money and infinite resources says, ‘I’m coming after you, I’m going after you, and I’m going to after you hard.’ That’s scary. I mean, you know, I feel terrible for what he’s dealing with. It’s absolutely horrendous.”

“He took an oath to do no harm. He is doing what he believes is right. He’s doing what he believes is moral. And I’m going to tell you the courage it takes to stand up against this” is enormous, he said.

“For a non-attorney to stand up to these guys the way that he is and to say, ‘Listen, I’ve got to stand for what’s right for my patients, for my people,’ [is extraordinary]. I beg everyone listening to this, please support this guy,” said the Ohio attorney. “This has to be a line in the sand. This has to be! If our doctors are not capable of taking care of our health without political interference, without buyoffs, without corruption, where are we left?”

“The issue here is the takeover of medicine, the politicization of your health, the fact that your life is no more than an opportunity for someone to earn a few extra bucks. We have got to take a stand. We have got to support each other. We’ve got to come together,” Renz stressed.

Assessing his predicament, Nepute said, “What I’ve got that’s powerful is God on my side. There’s no question about it. And we’ve got facts and we got faith. We’re going to win with that. But the federal government has unlimited resources. They literally just print more money to go after us. And what they’ll do is they’ll try to drag this out into court for years and years and years and just try to drain us dry from it.

“So [for] people that want to help support, here’s what you can do. We have a website. It’s real simple: StopMedicalTyranny.com. They can go there. They can learn how to donate,” he said.

“And if we get to that point and everybody watching can help support this and help us stop this medical tyranny, we’re going to be able to get this information to the masses. And what’s going to happen when people find out the absolute truth of what’s really going on, is literally the whole house of cards is going to crumble,” he concluded.

