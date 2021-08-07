STUDY: Vitamin C and zinc supplementation can increase the effectiveness of antimalarial agents

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that’s caused by parasites from the genus Plasmodium. Five species are known to cause malaria infections in humans, namely, P. falciparumP. malariaeP. vivaxP. ovale and P. knowlesi. Of these parasites, P. falciparum is said to cause the most life-threatening form of malaria. Patients with falciparum malaria suffer from convulsions, develop liver and kidney failure and often end up in a coma. According to the U.K. National Health Service (NHS), P. falciparum is the most common type of malaria parasite and is responsible for most malaria deaths worldwide.

But apart from the type of malaria pathogen, two other factors appear to contribute to malaria morbidity. Studies show that iron and zinc deficiencies are also common in areas where malaria is widespread. Hence, researchers believe that nutrient supplementation may be of great help to malaria patients.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.However, studies show that iron supplementation has no significant effect on malaria outcomes. In fact, a study published in The Lancet even suggested that routine iron supplementation increases the risk of severe illness and death in populations with high malaria rates. These reports have led researchers to hypothesize that instead of iron, vitamin C supplementation together with zinc may be of substantial benefit for malaria treatment. Apart from boosting immune function, vitamin C is known to enhance iron absorption from food.

To test this hypothesis, researchers from Nigeria and the U.K. conducted an experiment using mice infected with P. berghei. This parasite is known to cause malaria in certain rodents. The researchers evaluated the effects of different combinations of vitamin C and zinc on hematological parameters and the mortality of plasmodium-infected mice. They reported their findings in an article published in the journal Food Science and Human Wellness.

Vitamin C and zinc supplementation as complementary treatments for malaria

According to an article published in Nutrition Journal, the combination of vitamins and zinc can help reduce malaria morbidity and mortality in children. Specifically, the researchers found that supplementation with vitamin A and zinc, two nutrients known to boost immunity, reduced the incidence of malaria by 27 percent in children aged six to 24 months. These children belonged to 12 randomly selected communities in Ghana, which is among the 15 countries with the highest burden of malaria in the world.

Based on this finding, the British-Nigerian team hypothesized that vitamin C and zinc could enhance the effects of antimalarial medications and stimulate faster recovery from malaria-induced anemia. Severe malarial anemia is associated with P. falciparum infection and is responsible for a third of malaria-related deaths. (Related: Researchers confirm the antiplasmodial effects of bellyache bush on malaria-infected mice.)

To confirm their hypothesis, the researchers conducted a three-week trial to assess hematological changes and the survival of P. berghei-infected mice after a three-day treatment with the antimalarial drug, artemether, combined with vitamin C and zinc supplementation. They grouped the mice based on different ratios of vitamin C and zinc (i.e., 90:10, 80:20, 70:30, 60:40 and 50:50).

The researchers conducted weekly assays to assess body weight, packed cell volume, white blood cell count, red blood cell count, hemoglobin concentration and mortality. At the end of the trial, they found that malaria mortality was lower in the group that received artemether in combination with vitamin C and zinc. However, supplementation did not reduce parasitemia in the infected mice.

Supplementation with vitamin C and zinc (30:70) also increased survival in the infected mice and produced better results compared to other ratios. In particular, this ratio of vitamin C and zinc helped improve packed cell volume and hemoglobin concentration. Packed cell volume is a measurement of the proportion of blood that is made up of cells. Decreased packed cell volume indicates loss of red blood cells, a condition known as anemia.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that vitamin C and zinc supplementation offers therapeutic benefits for the management of malaria.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

StanforHealthCare.org

NHS.uk

CochraneLibrary.com

ScienceDirect.com 1

ScienceDirect.com 2

NutritionJ.BiomedCentral.com

SevereMalaria.org

ASHPublications.org

LabTestsOnline.org.uk

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.