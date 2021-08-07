Study shows 5-10 minutes of low-intensity running can help reduce risk of premature death

Running has been a popular form of exercise since the 1970s, and for good reason. Research shows that running even just once a week is enough for you to enjoy its benefits. In fact, a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that any amount of running could decrease your risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Previous studies have shown that running for about five to ten minutes a day at a moderate pace can help reduce the risk of death from heart attack and stroke. However, these benefits max out at 4.5 hours per week, which suggests that people don’t need to run for hours every day to benefit from the exercise. (Related: Running outside vs. running on a treadmill: Which exercise is right for you?.)

In the study, a team led by Australian researchers investigated the association between running and the risk of death from all causes, particularly heart disease and cancer. After analyzing data from fourteen studies with a total of 232,149 participants, they reported the following:

Regardless of the amount of time, distance or frequency, running is associated with a 27 percent lower risk of death from all causes for men and women.

Any amount of running per week is associated with a 30 percent reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease and a 23 percent reduced risk of death from cancer.

Any amount of running — even just once a week — could lead to substantial health improvements and increase longevity, but running frequently and for longer durations does not necessarily lead to greater reductions in a person’s risk of death from all causes.

Current guidelines set by the Department of Health and Human Services recommend that people get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (e.g., running, cycling, swimming or walking) per week. This is supported by an earlier study by Danish researchers, who found that a person can enjoy maximum benefits by running for 30 minutes each day, five times a week. But this recent Australian-led study suggests that people can run for less than the recommended total hours per week and still enjoy considerable benefits, which is great news for many working adults.

Other health benefits of running

Taking up running doesn’t just benefit your heart. Other studies have also linked the following benefits to this aerobic exercise:

Running is an inexpensive exercise that doesn’t require any equipment. You can do it anywhere, anytime, and it offers incredible health benefits. All it takes for you to enjoy them and maintain good overall health is commitment. To maximize the benefits of running, commit to a weekly schedule and combine it with a well-balanced diet and other healthy lifestyle changes.

Health.news has more on the benefits of regular exercise.

Mary Villareal

