New Zealand court threatens to seize property over non-payment of fine for COVID testing “non-compliance”

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Yet another Western-style “democracy” is slowly devolving into just another leftist dictatorship using the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as an excuse to go full authoritarian.

According to an image posted on social media, a court in New Zealand is threatening to seize a citizen’s property over alleged “non-compliance” with COVID testing, as reported by the United Kingdom-based Daily Exposé.

If you don’t pay or arrange payment the court can issue a warrant for your arrest; suspend your driver’s license; seize and sell your property, or take money from your income or bank account; report your overdue fine as part of your credit reference check – meaning you may or may not be able to get a loan, credit card or hire purchase; restrict your ability to sell property; and stop you from traveling overseas.

New Zealand fine

The fines were first imposed by the New Zealand Ministry of Health chief Caroline McElnay, who claimed it was necessary to move from monitoring for compliance to enforcement in order to keep the virus from spreading or showing up at all.

“Border controls are a key tool for stopping the introduction and spread of new cases from overseas and remain central to our elimination strategy, which has served us so well,” she said after 18 border security employees failed to get tested properly.

The Daily Exposé reported: “For not taking a test, for not being obedient to the state, a person could lose the right to drive, travel, obtain a credit card or loan and /or may be restricted in selling property.  In essence, if a person does not obey, they risk having fewer rights. This has the look and feel of a Chinese-style social credit system.”

Carol Sakey of Wake Up New Zealand said she believes the Chinese Communist Social Credit System is already operating in the island-nation.

“The Communist Chinese regime is  ‘anti-human rights,’ atheist and opposed to Christianity. Noticeably these are similar characteristics as to Ardern’s Marxist Socialist politically ideology,” she said last year.

Notably, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum for Young Global Leaders, all of whom are “schooled” in the ways of anti-democratic governance.

“Since Jacinda Ardern became Prime Minister of New Zealand, our human rights, civil liberties, freedoms have become seriously eroded and our democratic rights targeted. Because of this, I believe that New Zealand has become fertile land to seed, grow the Communist Chinese Credit System,” Sakey noted.

This is the same Ardern who, in August 2020, vowed to put citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 in “quarantine camps,” as reported.

“New Zealanders admitted to these camps will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Their every move will be tracked, and ‘health staff’ will reportedly be present ‘at all times’ to ‘look after people.’ In an announcement, New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield explained that these so-called quarantine facilities represent a major departure from what health officials were doing in the country at its last level-three reopening phase,” Natural News reported.

Initially, New Zealanders who tested positive or who contracted the virus were simply told to self-isolate, but that changed quickly after the WEF-trained Ardern understood she could exploit the virus to dramatically expand her own authority and that of her government.

“[It] shows how serious we are about limiting any risk of ongoing transmission – even in self-isolation and including to others in the household,” Bloomfield explained at the time.

“A reminder, these facilities have been set up specifically and have excellent processes and resources in place to look after people with COVID-19, including health staff on site at all times,” he added. “It will help us avoid any further inadvertent spread into the community as part of our overall response.”

Real democracy is dying around the globe, and it will take unconventional methods to get it back.

Sources include:

DailyExposé.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.