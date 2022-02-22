Covid vaccines cause CATASTROPHIC damage to organs

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole shared the dangers of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines at the White Coat Summit in July 2021. During the conference organized by America's Frontline Doctors in Texas, he revealed that the vaccines cause catastrophic damage to human organs.

Cole elaborated on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein used as the main component in the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re giving a gene sequence into the bodies of human beings, and that sequence goes into our deltoid where we’re informed that it has a little anchoring protein. Once that is translated and makes a little protein, it’s on the surface of your cell [and] it stays there,” he said. “Well, guess what – it doesn’t. This spike protein doesn’t just stay in the deltoid. [It] circulates in your blood [and] lands in multiple organs in the body.”

He cited studies performed on lab animals that involved the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone being injected into their bodies. The animals injected developed the same diseases present in the respiratory, cardiovascular and nervous systems of those with COVID-19.

The pathologist shared three examples of organs being damaged by the spike protein. Lung cells affected by the spike protein turned purple and blue due to the excess inflammation – which was caused by the spike protein binding to the ACE-2 receptors in the lungs. “[That’s the] inflammatory response, [your] immune system attacking your own body,” Cole said. (Related: Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vaccines compromise the immune system.)

He added that aside from the lungs, the spike protein also crosses the blood-brain barrier to disrupt and inflame blood vessels in the brain. “The brain fog you hear about from COVID-19 patients? Guess what, you [also] hear about it in the post-vaccinated, damaged individuals as well.”

Furthermore, Cole pointed out how the spike protein negatively impacts the heart – which has led to an increase in cardiac inflammation in younger Americans injected with the shot. “The pericardium [is] the sac that surrounds your heart. That’s inflammation that doesn’t belong there. Once you have heart damage, the heart does not heal itself. Once a heart cell is damaged, it’s damaged forever. It doesn’t replace itself with another heart cell, it replaces itself with a scar.”

“You want to give [children] a [COVID-19 vaccine] shot and we see about 200 times increase in myocarditis in our society right now? Let’s give a kid a toxin and ruin [their] heart for life? Insanity. We need to stop the insanity immediately,” he said.

Vaccines compromise the immune system

The CEO and medical director of Cole Diagnostics in Idaho later echoed his criticism of the spike protein used in the COVID-19 vaccines. He told Veronika Kyrylenko of the New American during a January interview that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein used in the shots is responsible for compromising the immune system.

“It’s a spike protein that’s toxic to the human body, causes the same disease as the virus and is predisposing people to auto-immune attacks and potentially short-term cancer risks,” Cole said.

According to the pathologist, human cells possess toll-like receptors (TLRs) that classify whether a foreign object in the body is harmful or not. Vaccines turn off some of these TLRs, compromising the immune system’s alert mechanism as a result. Some of the receptors that get deactivated by vaccines include TLR7 and TLR8 in charge of viruses, and TLR3 and TLR4 which keep cancer in check.

“When the shots go into the body, they turn some of these TLRs off. Normally they have to be on,” said Cole.

Cole also mentioned how the vaccines inhibit tumor-suppressing genes. According to the pathologist, the spike protein binds to the P53 gene that suppresses tumors. The spike protein’s S1 subunit also binds to the TMPRSS-2 gene linked to prostate cancer in men and the BRCA genes linked to breast cancer.

“We’re giving a shot that makes a spike protein. That’s a toxin that [latches] to cancer genes in bad ways and turns off other pattern receptors. We don’t know how long the immune system is suppressed after these shots and how long these receptors are shut off.”

Watch Dr. Ryan Cole explains the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines below.

https://rumble.com/vvg3y9-pathologist-summary-of-what-these-jabs-do-to-the-brain-and-other-organs.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Pathologist Summary Of What These Jabs Do To The Brain And Other Organs

This video is from the Puretrauma357 channel on Brighteon.com.

SpikeProtein.news has more stories about the damages caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in COVID-19 shots.

Ramon Tomey 



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

