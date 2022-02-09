Idaho pathologist says data show that “cancers are taking off like wildfire” thanks to COVID vaccines

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.An Idaho-based pathologist with decades of experience is warning that he has found a link between increased cancer cases and COVID-19 vaccines.

In a recent interview with New American journalist Veronika Kyrylenko, Dr. Ryan Cole talked of a “pattern” he has seen in recent months between vaccines and dramatically increased cases of cancer and is attempting to sound the alarm.

According to the RAIR Foundation:

Data from his vaccinated patients and data sent to him by oncologists show that the vaccines disrupt the immune system. Cole also said that the all-cause mortality rate is higher in vaccinated people.

When the vaccine was rolled out, the pathologist began to see “this virus that causes this little bump in kids, starting to appear in adults.” In addition, he noticed that cancer rates among women were starting to rise. For example, the number of endometrial and cervical cancer cases was higher than usual.

“It’s a pattern,” Cole told  Kyrylenko. “People need to know that there are risks involved. The benefits have to be higher than the risks.

“We know that these shots are not working – they are failed now. Now that Omicron is here, the shots have completely failed,” he continued.

“The shot they still are telling people to get a booster [of] is a spike protein that is toxic to the human body. It causes the same disease as the virus and predisposes people to autoimmune attacks and potentially short-term cancer risks,” the pathologist added.

It should be noted that Cole is a board-certified pathologist who was trained at the Mayo Clinic, as well as the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. But of course, after he began to speak out, he’s now being maligned and targeted by the deep state and others in bed with Big Pharma and profits, leading him to observe that “we have lost our collective medical minds for money.”

Still, after Cole began to speak about the risks of the COVID vaccine, “numerous” oncologists began to contact him, reporting that they are “seeing the weirdest cancers, and cancers that we have been able to keep in check and treat, taking off like wildfire – going stage 2, stage 3, stage 4, just like that.”

“That’s because of the immune dysregulation that these shots cause,” Cole said, noting further immune systems that become compromised are not able to keep the growth of cancerous cells in check.

The RAIR Foundation notes further:

In most countries, any measures to combat Covid other than the failed and dangerous “vaccination” are systematically suppressed. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, monoclonal antibodies, quercetin, NAC, zinc, vitamins D3 and C are all are being condemned, ridiculed, and banned by the state. Doctors like Cole who prescribe Ivermectin or alternative treatments are fired, deemed medically and psychologically unfit, or persecuted.

And yet increasingly, new research is proving that treatments other than vaccines are not just working to suppress COVID illnesses, they are saving lives — which is what the same leaders who are pushing nothing but vaccines and endless boosters claim they want to do.

As for the vaccines, they appear to be responsible for the formation of ‘micro blood clots’ thanks to the formation of spike proteins on cells.

“Doctors and researchers are now confirming that nearly all the negative side effects and deaths stemming from covid vaccines are the result of blood clots,” Natural News founder and editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, wrote this week.

“Many of those clots are very small and unable to be easily detected with standard medical imaging equipment. These clots, called ‘micro blood clots,’ can cut off the blood supply to small regions of the brain, organs and tissues throughout the body,” he adds.

Adams explains how to better protect yourself by improving the quality of your own blood in an eye-opening column and video, for those interested in self-care.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

NaturalNews.com

RAIRFoundation.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.