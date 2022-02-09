49-year-old U.S. senator who suffered tragic stroke was fully vaccinated and boosted

The Democrats' 50-50 majority in the Senate is hanging by a thread after Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) suffered a stroke not long after getting "vaccinated" and "boosted" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

When Luján was still in good health, the Democrats led the Senate with fake “vice president” Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaker vote. Now that Luján is potentially on the brink, however, the Democrats are powerless to do anything further unless he returns.

“It’s just a reminder that in a 50-50 Senate, any unexpected development could be a challenge to our moving forward on an agenda that the Democratic caucus shares,” announced Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), adding that he is very optimistic that the 49-year-old Luján will make a full recovery.

Until he does, Democrats will only hold 49 active seats in the Senate plus Harris while the Republicans hold 50. This makes it a dead tie which is probably a good thing to prevent either party from screwing Americans, at least for a little while.

News of Luján’s jab injuries drove Democrats on the Commerce Committee to almost immediately pull three nominations that were expected to get voted on Wednesday.

An aide explained that the agenda is having to be “recalibrated to take into consideration the need for all Democratic votes in order to move certain nominees forward.”

“Oh, my g**, I didn’t know that,” expressed Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, apparently unaware of how things work in this type of scenario.

“Oh, my g**,” also expressed Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), using the same blasphemous language as Durbin when asked by reporters what will happen next.

“I’ll found out,” Tester added. “I did not know that, wow.”

Congress can’t seem to get enough healthy senators present to vote on anything

Numerous Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota, are said to be in “quarantine” after testing “positive” for the Fauci Flu. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, says he expects these two back next week.

When asked when Luján might return to the Capitol, his office did not immediately respond to questioning. In a statement, however, it was explained that the Democrats expect Luján “to make a full recovery.”

Democrats in the Senate have had quite a bit of trouble in recent days voting on things due to fears about the plandemic. Another vote on election-related legislation as well as one about changing the legislative filibuster process had to be delayed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York after Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tested positive for Fauci Germs.

Earlier in the year, Democrats also had to delay several votes after Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia reportedly got stuck in his car for 27 hours trying to travel back to Washington, D.C., during a snow and ice storm.

This coming week, the Senate floor is expected to be eaten up by some 20 nominees that Schumer has teed up for votes. Because of the GOP absences, the Democrats can still confirm fake “president” Joe Biden’s nominees.

However, if all GOP senators do end up being present, then the Democrats will require Republican help to confirm any of the nominees.

Democrats are still waiting for China Joe to name his replacement to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. The dementia patient-in-chief has pledged to pick a replacement by the end of February, and once he does it is expected to take at least a month for the Senate to reach a final confirmation vote.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

