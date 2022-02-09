DoD, NIH caught changing data after whistleblowers expose covid “vaccine” fraud

Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-Wisc.) recent hearing exposing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" resulted in so much truth coming out that both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are now scrambling to cover up as much incriminating data as they can.

Even though Johnson ordered these agencies to preserve all records after three whistleblowers came forward with evidence that fraud took place in the approval and emergency use authorization (EUA) of the jabs, both the NIH and the DoD have been caught altering or destroying the fraudulent data.

Dr. Robert Malone continues to blow the whistle about the DoD’s coverup actions, which aim to protect corrupt government officials who are complicit in the scam. Malone has also spoken out about how the United States military’s jab mandate is illegal (as are all other mandates).

The problem seems to be that too few people are raising a ruckus about any of this, though, especially within the political realm. Republicans who one would think should be speaking out about it are largely silent. (Related: The corporate-backed media is also refusing to report on Johnson’s hearing, so many Americans are still in the dark about it.)

“Americans have repeatedly accepted overt corruption from our ‘betters’ in our newly established oligarchy,” wrote a reader at The New American, which is where you can watch a video from Ben Armstrong, by the way, that dives deeper into the corruption.

“You can expect more and more of it until the GOP fights back … or the citizenry does … but it seems like Americans no longer possess such grit.”

Covid jabs are destroying the U.S. military

Speaking of the military mandates, we now know that rates of serious disease are skyrocketing within the service.

The latest figures show that hypertension is up 2,181 percent, while nerve damage is up 1,084 percent. Multiple sclerosis is up 680 percent while female infertility and breast cancer are up 500 percent.

In men, testicular cancer is soaring by 369 percent, according to the whistleblower data from the DoD.

“When I read about young men falling over dead [think soccer players] I have to believe there is some correlation between physical activity and negative effects from this vaccine and boosters,” wrote someone else at The New American. “None of it sounds good for our military.”

Another noted that the “Frankenccines,” as he calls them, are damaging bodily organs by restricting blood flow. These are the microscopic clots that are now being widely reported, which are a consequence of the spike proteins being pumped into the body through the “vaccines.”

These spike proteins and the inflammation they cause are damaging vein walls and vital organs, which for many results in serious injury or death.

“It’s MURDER,” this person wrote. “That’s why it’s not so severe (yet) for lazy people, or people not exercising.”

Another person expressed worry about what these injections, which are not real vaccines, are doing to the nation’s blood supply.

“All these people who took the shot are donating blood,” this person said. “So, it seems to me if some poor slob pureblood ever needs a transfusion, he or she will become infected.”

If military servicemen continue to get sick or drop dead from the shots, yet another pointed out, then our nation’s foreign enemies will have no trouble at all walking right in “as Joe Bidet will give them the keys to the nation.”

“What better way to destroy your country from the inside than to cripple the military, then move to gun confiscation, and finally to population control,” said someone else. “Game over.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) corruption and lies can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

