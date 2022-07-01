Canada’s Trudeau declares WAR against all pro-life pregnancy centers in Canada

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.Pro-life pregnancy care centers are under attack in Canada. The Trudeau dictatorship is seeking to strip these centers of their charitable status, forcing them to pay higher taxes, if they are allowed to exist at all. The out-of-control Canadian government has also gone public with a smear campaign against all pro-life organizations, falsely accusing them of spreading judgmental, inaccurate information. These pregnancy care centers are some of the most charitable places for pregnant women. They are welcoming and compassionate, accepting women where they are in life. These centers provide counseling, education, healthcare services, and support for women and their babies.

Justin Trudeau wants to control their speech, shut them down, and forcibly submit women to abortions.

Trudeau regime is “committed to taking action” against all pro-life organizations

Since 2021, the left-wing totalitarians campaigned on revoking the charitable status of pro-life establishments across Canada. Over 15,000 Canadians have already petitioned the government NOT to strip pro-life pregnancy care centers of their charitable status. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, recently announced that the “Government of Canada is committed to taking action” against all pro-life organizations anyway. She claimed that the centers do not provide accurate or evidence-based information and judge women with no respect for their rights at all stages of their pregnancy.

She claimed that pregnant women are receiving “dishonest counseling” from pro-life pregnancy care centers. She said, “registered charities that provide reproductive health services are required to provide ACCURATE, JUDGEMENT FREE and EVIDENCE-BASED [caps original] information to women…”

The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) already screens for fraud within charities, and they have found no evidence of foul play across Canada’s pro-life pregnancy care centers. Rebel News uncovered communications between the Trudeau government and the CRA, seeking to interfere and shut down the charitable status of pro-life charities. Researcher Patricia Maloney uncovered further documents showing that the CRA stood up to Trudeau and rejected his witch hunt toward pro-life charities.

Canadian government seeks to control speech, shut down support for pregnant women

By controlling speech in this way, the Canadian government wants to shut down compassionate care that supports life, dictating the type of counseling that pregnant women receive! Theoretically, the Trudeau regime wants to force all pregnancy care centers to offer abortion. If the Trudeau regime can compel speech and control the fundamental beliefs of people and their organizations, then what would stop them from dictating the speech of churches, ministries, missions, camps, Christian colleges and schools?

The regime has already seized the body autonomy rights of all people throughout the country, threatening jobs and societal participation if individuals do not go along with government-mandated spiritual oppression and the perpetual poisoning of their bodies. The regime has violently shut down those who dissented, seizing their bank accounts and trampling their futures. Forcing abortion onto women is the next step of this totalitarian regime – a regime that pays no regard to human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, life, or women’s autonomy.

“I believe that revoking the charitable status of Crisis Pregnancy Centers is just the first step,” said David Cooke, Campaigns Manager for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC). “The Trudeau Liberals are on the warpath to shut down every single charity in Canada that voices any pro-life beliefs whatsoever.”

CLC has been working on the front lines, asking Members of parliament to “oppose any bill, motion, or regulatory policy that seeks to penalize Crisis Pregnancy Centers in Canada.” Thousands of people signed the petition, contesting Trudeau’s war against pro-life pregnancy care centers.

“Pregnancy resource centers help tens of thousands of new moms and pregnant moms in crisis each year,” said CLC National President Jeff Gunnarson in a press release. “They give of their donated resources and ask for nothing but the ability to offer their donors a charitable tax receipt. With this mandate, Mr. Trudeau, a self-proclaimed feminist, is attacking mothers and babies at their most vulnerable stage in life.”

The Trudeau dictatorship hasn’t brought forth real evidence of fraud against any of the pro-life charities. His regime is only smearing these charities by labeling them spreaders of “dishonest counseling.” The left-wing totalitarians are desperate to control people, limit their speech, dictate their outreaches, and manipulate women into submission.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Assets.NationBuilder.com

RunwithLife.blogspot.com

CampaignLifeCoalition.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.