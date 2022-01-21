Canada expands COVID-19 vaccine mandate, violates basic human rights

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.In a bid to pressure the country’s unvaccinated population to take the experimental and dangerous Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, Canada is expanding its vaccine mandate and enacting policies that are in violation of basic human rights.

According to constitutional scholars, imposing vaccine mandates on the population violates multiple sections of the the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the country’s version of the Bill of Rights. These sections specifically guarantee the right of Canadians to life, liberty, security and protection under the law without discrimination. Vaccine mandates are inherently discriminatory and would violate this statute.

Knowing that he needs more than a bill to convince holdouts to take the vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made multiple speeches blaming the unvaccinated for the rise in cases in the country. He called them “a small, fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn’t believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks, and who are taking up space.”

“Do we tolerate these people?” he continued. “And I know we’ll not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters – I don’t even want to call them protesters, those anti-vaxxer mobs – to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic and how we recover our economy free from lockdown.”

The federal government announced its plan to make vaccinations mandatory late last year. According to Minister of Labor Seamus O’Regan Jr., federally regulated workplaces will have to make vaccinations mandatory for all their employees soon.

This vaccine mandate is an expansion of the one already in place for employees of the public sector, including those working in federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors and the travelers on these modes of transportation.

Making vaccination mandatory across all federally regulated workplaces will protect workers, their families and their communities,” claimed O’Regan. “It will help us finish the fight against COVID-19 and help us sustain a strong and stable economic recovery.”

According to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the department responsible for implementing labor policies, the federal government is still in the process of consulting with key stakeholders in the economy, including representatives from various small and medium-sized businesses, to talk about how they can implement the mandate.

The ESDC’s consultations are expected to finish soon and will cover what resources the federal government needs to help federally regulated workplaces implement the vaccine mandate. (Related: Canada set to announce COVID-19 vaccine MANDATES as Western government become more authoritarian.)

If this vaccine mandate pushes through, it would cover around 18,500 workplaces that altogether employ over 950,000 people.

Canadian provinces could expand the vaccine mandate at their discretion

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said that Canada’s provinces and territories are likely to introduce their vaccine mandates in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases in their respective territories.

“What we see now is that our healthcare system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired and the only way that we know to get through COVID-19, this variant and any future variant, is through vaccination,” claimed Duclos.

He failed to point out that the majority of new cases in Canada are coming from the fully vaccinated. Duclos even claimed that in the province of Quebec, as many as 50 percent of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are due to people not being vaccinated.

“That’s a burden on healthcare workers, a burden on society which is very difficult to bear and for many people difficult to understand,” said Duclos. “That’s why I’m signaling that this is a conversation which I believe provinces and territories, in support with the federal government, will want to have over the next weeks and months.”

The rhetoric coming out of the federal government is united in trying to blame Canada’s unvaccinated population for the surge in cases. The more people believe this, the more likely there will be no resistance when the vaccine mandate is extended to all Canadians.

Watch this video and learn about how businesses in Canada are beginning to implement “no vax, no service” policies.

https://www.brighteon.com/4c68abbb-73c4-4884-8484-41d9e67c9ee4

This video can be found on the OnlyTruth4Me channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about vaccine mandates in Canada and other parts of the world at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

CanadianLawyerMag.com

CBC.ca

Brighteon.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.