 
ENDLESS SHOTS: Canada just ordered 7 doses of covid vaccines for every man, woman and child

Under the limp-wristed leadership of Justin Trudeau, Canada is on a mission to “build back better” and implement a “Great Reset” – code-names for communism and population control. This system of control and subjugation is escalating into mandatory vaccines for travel, employment, buying and selling. The Prime Minister is currently threatening everyone’s civil liberties over this issue, establishing a two-tiered society, a totalitarian dictatorship, a medical Apartheid.

It’s not enough to force the population to seek permission to go about their normal lives. It’s not enough to threaten body autonomy and consent at every turn. It’s not enough to coerce the population to line up for experiments that replicate bioweapons in their blood, while turning a blind eye to the blood clots, neurological damage, severe illness and heart inflammation that is plaguing the vaccinated.

Arrogantly, the Canadian government just ordered 293 million doses of covid vaccine for a population of 38 million people. That’s enough clot shot to vaccinate every man, woman and child SEVEN TIMES OVER in the years ahead!

Are bi-monthly bioweapon injections coming to Canada?

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.Canada just signed a contract with Moderna to supply 20 million doses of experimental mRNA for 2022, 2023 and 2024. The contract also leaves room for an additional 15 million doses each year. Earlier in the year, Trudeau announced that Canada had also secured a deal with Pfizer, stockpiling 35 million boosters for 2022 and an additional 33 million boosters for 2023. The contract leaves room for an additional 60 million doses for the next two years and 60 million boosters for 2024.

By implementing a system of vaccine enslavement, Canadian authorities can hold people’s freedoms hostage and intimidate people to take as many doses of spike protein as they so command. As public health authorities stockpile 293 million doses for the coming years, it appears that bi-monthly bioweapon injections are now likely.

Just months ago, the covid-19 vaccines were hailed as a “miracle of science” that were putting an “end to the pandemic.” These false promises of propaganda were played out in a calculated and timely fashion, to convince people that the shots were saving lives and all freedom would soon be restored. But now, just a few months later, the narrative has changed and there will be NO END to mask mandates, censorship, travel restriction, contact tracing, deprivation of human rights, forced fraudulent testing, vaccines mandates, isolation and internment.

Should Canada build new hospitals and stockpile body bags, as they force death on their people?

Covid-19 has always been about enslavement, forced vaccination and totalitarianism, and governments are never going to relinquish their ill-gotten power as they promise to “protect you.”

Never mind the fact that these new mRNA drugs are still in clinical trials and are proven dangerous to the cardiovascular system, with tens of thousands of body bags to show for it. In just a three-month time span, Moderna received over 300,000 adverse event reports from consumers, reports that were never presented to any government surveillance systems, as required by law.

The heavily vaccinated nations of Great Britain, Australia and Israel are currently locked down in a fourth wave of high hospitalizations because the vaccines have destroyed the human immune response through antibody dependent enhancement and by putting selective pressure on spike proteins to mutate.

As hospitalizations mount, a new report shows that children and young adults are twelve times more likely to experience myocarditis from the vaccines than previously thought. Pfizer’s clinical trials show that adverse events are ten times more prevalent after the second dose of spike proteins. What might happen to a person’s cardiovascular system after three, four, five doses? Does the rate of vaccine injury and depopulation go up by a multiple of ten with each subsequent shot? As Canada prepares to inoculate citizens multiple times each year, should the government also build new hospitals and stockpile body bags? Or will authorities protect themselves by continuing to build internment camps, to round up and blame the unvaccinated for all the crimes perpetuated by the government and pharmaceutical companies?

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

LifesiteNews.com

GlobalNews.ca

Finance.Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.