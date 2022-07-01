FDA’s “Future Framework” allows Big Pharma corporations to unleash reformulated covid vaccines without any clinical trials

In order to get around the laborious process of having to show proof of safety and efficacy before releasing new “reformulated” versions of their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” pharmaceutical behemoths Pfizer and Moderna are exploiting a mechanism called regulatory capture that allows for these new drugs to be released without any additional clinical trials.

Thanks to a new “Future Framework” system that is scheduled to be voted on by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on June 28 – and it is almost certain to pass – these two Big Pharma companies will be allowed to rush the release of new injections every time there is a new “variant” of the Chinese Flu reported in the media.

Much like flu shots and influenza, the Fauci Flu is being branded as a virus that is constantly changing, and thus requires new injections for every new strain. To accommodate this on behalf of Big Pharma, the FDA is poised to eliminate the normal clinical trial process, allowing new jabs to be produced and released immediately.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a bad candidate for a vaccine, as it has rapidly mutated, which is why all previous attempts to develop a vaccine against coronaviruses have failed (they never made it out of animal trials because the animals died during challenge trials or were injured by the vaccine),” reports the Brownstone Institute.

“What are some of the bad things that can happen when you vaccinate against a rapidly evolving virus? Original antigenic sin, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the possibility of accelerating the evolution of the virus in ways that make it more virulent (and even more resistant to vaccination) are some known negative impacts.”

Covid evolves 10 times faster than influenza, claims scientist

At an April 6 meeting of VRBPAC, Trevor Bedford, who runs his own laboratory at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, explained that he believes the Chinese Virus is mutating at a rate of up to 10 times faster than seasonal flu.

These mutations, he says, “substantially” reduce the effectiveness of the original shots, which makes sense since vaccines for viruses have never really worked due to their constantly changing nature.

Some members of VRBPAC were outraged by these scientific admissions because they suggest that the vaccines are a complete waste and do absolutely nothing to protect people against disease – but never fear, there is another vaccine for that!

The FDA is busy paving the way to making injections for the Fauci Flu a seasonal affair. Every year, or perhaps half year, a person can go get a “new” shot with a “new” formulation of ingredients, and each one will be rushed to market at warp speed with no additional clinical trials necessary.

“The only way out of the pandemic is to withdraw these vaccines from the market and pivot to therapeutics,” Brownstone adds. “Instead, the FDA is proposing to abandon clinical trials in connection with these vaccines altogether.”

“The purpose of the ‘Future Framework’ is to rig the Covid-19 vaccine regulatory process in perpetuity in favor of the pharmaceutical industry. If this ‘Future Framework’ is approved, all future Covid-19 shots – regardless of the formulation –will automatically be deemed ‘safe and effective’ without additional clinical trials, because they are considered ‘biologically similar’ to existing shots.”

As if the original shots were not already experimental enough, now the FDA wants to let Big Pharma take shots in the dark and inject who-knows-what into people’s bodies with no additional testing required. Does this sound like science-based medicine to you?

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Immunization.news.

