FDA’s “Future Framework” allows Big Pharma corporations to unleash reformulated covid vaccines without any clinical trials

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.In order to get around the laborious process of having to show proof of safety and efficacy before releasing new “reformulated” versions of their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” pharmaceutical behemoths Pfizer and Moderna are exploiting a mechanism called regulatory capture that allows for these new drugs to be released without any additional clinical trials.

Thanks to a new “Future Framework” system that is scheduled to be voted on by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on June 28 – and it is almost certain to pass – these two Big Pharma companies will be allowed to rush the release of new injections every time there is a new “variant” of the Chinese Flu reported in the media.

Much like flu shots and influenza, the Fauci Flu is being branded as a virus that is constantly changing, and thus requires new injections for every new strain. To accommodate this on behalf of Big Pharma, the FDA is poised to eliminate the normal clinical trial process, allowing new jabs to be produced and released immediately.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a bad candidate for a vaccine, as it has rapidly mutated, which is why all previous attempts to develop a vaccine against coronaviruses have failed (they never made it out of animal trials because the animals died during challenge trials or were injured by the vaccine),” reports the Brownstone Institute.

“What are some of the bad things that can happen when you vaccinate against a rapidly evolving virus? Original antigenic sin, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the possibility of accelerating the evolution of the virus in ways that make it more virulent (and even more resistant to vaccination) are some known negative impacts.”

Covid evolves 10 times faster than influenza, claims scientist

At an April 6 meeting of VRBPAC, Trevor Bedford, who runs his own laboratory at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, explained that he believes the Chinese Virus is mutating at a rate of up to 10 times faster than seasonal flu.

These mutations, he says, “substantially” reduce the effectiveness of the original shots, which makes sense since vaccines for viruses have never really worked due to their constantly changing nature.

Some members of VRBPAC were outraged by these scientific admissions because they suggest that the vaccines are a complete waste and do absolutely nothing to protect people against disease – but never fear, there is another vaccine for that!

The FDA is busy paving the way to making injections for the Fauci Flu a seasonal affair. Every year, or perhaps half year, a person can go get a “new” shot with a “new” formulation of ingredients, and each one will be rushed to market at warp speed with no additional clinical trials necessary.

“The only way out of the pandemic is to withdraw these vaccines from the market and pivot to therapeutics,” Brownstone adds. “Instead, the FDA is proposing to abandon clinical trials in connection with these vaccines altogether.”

“The purpose of the ‘Future Framework’ is to rig the Covid-19 vaccine regulatory process in perpetuity in favor of the pharmaceutical industry. If this ‘Future Framework’ is approved, all future Covid-19 shots – regardless of the formulation –will automatically be deemed ‘safe and effective’ without additional clinical trials, because they are considered ‘biologically similar’ to existing shots.”

As if the original shots were not already experimental enough, now the FDA wants to let Big Pharma take shots in the dark and inject who-knows-what into people’s bodies with no additional testing required. Does this sound like science-based medicine to you?

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Immunization.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Brownstone.org

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.