Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 should be fought with early intervention, not vaccines

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Dr. Peter McCullough is staying true to his message that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) can be defeated with early treatment – not vaccines – despite being relentlessly attacked by Big Pharma.

McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and expert on early interventions against COVID-19, reiterated his stance during an interview with host Alex Newman in “Conversations That Matter.”

“I proposed that COVID-19 illness should be treated in high-risk patients to prevent hospitalization and death,” said McCullough, claiming that this is why he has been relentlessly attacked by Big Pharma, who seek to only sell more COVID-19 vaccines.

“That proposal, in my view, should be uncontroversial,” he added. McCullough noted that Big Pharma’s insistence on pouring more resources to the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines instead of properly funding early treatment options is killing a lot of people. (Related: Coronavirus vaccine-induced injuries and deaths are a “public health threat,” warns Dr. Peter McCullough.)

Several months ago, McCullough noted that more people in the United States have died due to the COVID-19 vaccines than those who have died in all wars the country has been involved in except the Civil War and World War II. Back then, the data suggested that as many as 187,000 Americans have lost their lives after vaccination. This far surpasses the approximately 120,000 Americans who lost their lives during World War I.

“The treatment will evolve and change over time. We’ve had better and better drugs, better and better tools. [But] the shortcoming is patients not getting treatment who needs them. Patients who get hospitalized because they’ve not had access to or gotten high quality, early treatment,” said McCullough. “Being hospitalized has nothing to do with taking a vaccine. It has to do with whether or not someone was treated before the hospital.”

McCullough’s treatment program, known as the McCullough Protocol, involves at-risk individuals taking a mix of medicines like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin with vitamins and supplements like quercetin, zinc sulfate and vitamins C and D3.

“Bio-pharmaceutical complex” doesn’t want to treat COVID-19 patients, only give them vaccines

McCullough’s main antagonist and the one thing preventing his and other early treatment protocols from becoming more widespread is what he calls the “bio-pharmaceutical complex.”

“The bio-pharmaceutical complex is a private and public partnership consisting of … international foundations [like] the Rockefeller and the Gates Foundations … also the Wellcome Trust in England and the World Economic Forum in Switzerland,” noted author John Leake in the same interview with Newman.

These organizations have partnered with established Big Pharma companies and startups like Moderna and, through the generous application of funding, have crafted “a very elaborate international partnership expressly for pandemic response,” explained Leake.

“The bio-pharmaceutical complex … has done a splendid job of driving the [pandemic] policy,” he continued. “Now, the most salient point about the bio-pharmaceutical complex is they’re relentlessly and almost exclusively focused on vaccine development and mass vaccine deployment as the policy response.”

Because of this single-mindedness, McCullough and Leake came to the clear conclusion that the bio-pharmaceutical complex is not actually interested in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, but in creating a worldwide monopoly on public health through vaccine development and mass vaccinations.

“There’s an incredible amount of money floating around there, too,” agreed Newman.

Learn more about Big Pharma greed at BigPharmaNews.com.

Watch this episode of “Conversations That Matter” with Alex Newman as he interviews Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake about fighting both the COVID-19 pandemic and Big Pharma.

https://rumble.com/v1as3g7-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-about-fighting-both-the-covid-19-pandemic-a.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Peter McCullough and John Leake about fighting both the COVID-19 pandemic and Big Pharma

This video can be found on the channel The New American on Brighteon.com.

More related articles:

Oklahoma AG declares medical boards cannot punish doctors for prescribing ivermectin.

Covid vaccines “most dangerous biological medicinal product rollout in human history,” says Dr. Peter McCullough.

The Big Logic: Dr. Peter McCullough talks about how COVID-19 vaccines can cause organ failure .

Altered DNA? Dr. Peter McCullough discusses dangerous long-term effects of COVID-19 “vaccines”.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Rumble.com

InfoWars.com

COVID19.OneDayMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 should be fought with early intervention, not vaccines

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.