The Big Logic: Dr. Peter McCullough talks about how COVID-19 vaccines can cause organ failure – Brighteon.com

In the January 21 episode of The Big Logic, the channel took a clip from Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Peter McCullough, where they talked about how the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are dangerous enough to cause organ damage and death.

In the episode, McCullough noted that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has been certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the reports come once a week. These reports, which have been certified, indicate all adverse events recorded in the system, all of which really should be counted. As it happened, the system has already so far reported over 18,000 deaths, with 30,000 individuals reporting permanent disability after getting the vaccine.

There are various other healthcare encounters related to the vaccine as well. some of which show that 50 percent of deaths occur within 48 hours of a shot and that 80 percent occur within a week.

“We now know that the spike protein after these vaccines is produced in the body for an uncontrolled quantity and an uncontrolled duration of time. And because the antibodies to the spike protein after the vaccine are so high compared to the respiratory infection, we now infer that in fact, one gets a much larger dose of the spike protein after vaccination, then the respiratory illness, and in some people, they invariably can’t handle the spike protein exposure to the human body, who dies,” McCullough said.

A study by Scott McLachlan from Queen’s University in London looked at the data and found that the vast majority of deaths are seniors and have been occurring in nursing home residents, or individuals in their 70s and 80s.

McCullough noted that just like respiratory infection takes out people on the brink of survival, the vaccine dies the same thing. “The vaccine and the respiratory ills are one and the same in terms of the spike protein, we’re giving the body back the spike protein in relatively high quantities, and then a whole bunch of things that come out,” he explained. (Related: VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations.)

Based on data presented by whistleblowers about the underreporting in VAERS, there had been reports that showed underreporting being as high as only one percent.

Further, there is a difference in the way that spike proteins interact with the body via infection from a respiratory illness compared to injections from vaccines. It was found that spike protein damages the cells, and the damaged cells go into the heart, brain, and even damage blood vessels that cause blood clotting. “We know the spike protein is dangerous; it damages heart muscle cells. The FDA has warnings on the vaccines for myocarditis or heart damage.”

“So this is biologically cohesive, that the vaccines could damage the human body and cause deaths. So the biological possibility is there. We know that it’s a strong signal. So we have that. We know that it’s internally consistent in VAERS, meaning there are other nonfatal events like heart attacks, blood clots, myocarditis. And now it’s externally consistent,” McCullough explained.

“I’m an epidemiologist by training. This is my line of work. I’m telling you, for a large number of individuals, the vaccine has caused death and these vaccine-induced organ injury syndromes,” he said. (Related: CDC given $1 billion to push covid vaccine propaganda, funded by the very same taxpayers being damaged by vaccine adverse events.)

Long-term side effects of COVID vaccines

Some people have asked about the effects of COVID-19 vaccines. While short-term side effects are readily apparent, there are also long-term effects that need to be brought to the table. There are adverse events that can happen, such as the serious risk of clotting disorder from the AstraZeneca vaccine or the potential heart conditions myocarditis or pericarditis from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

While the vaccines themselves do not remain in the body for long, the side effects that are felt in the days following the administration of such doses are from the body’s own immune response to the vaccine. It is therefore important to bear in mind that scientists cannot rule out the possibility that a number of people might experience adverse effects that are yet to be revealed.

