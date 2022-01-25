The Big Logic: Dr. Peter McCullough talks about how COVID-19 vaccines can cause organ failure – Brighteon.com

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.In the January 21 episode of The Big Logic, the channel took a clip from Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Peter McCullough, where they talked about how the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are dangerous enough to cause organ damage and death.

In the episode, McCullough noted that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has been certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the reports come once a week. These reports, which have been certified, indicate all adverse events recorded in the system, all of which really should be counted. As it happened, the system has already so far reported over 18,000 deaths, with 30,000 individuals reporting permanent disability after getting the vaccine.

There are various other healthcare encounters related to the vaccine as well. some of which show that 50 percent of deaths occur within 48 hours of a shot and that 80 percent occur within a week.

“We now know that the spike protein after these vaccines is produced in the body for an uncontrolled quantity and an uncontrolled duration of time. And because the antibodies to the spike protein after the vaccine are so high compared to the respiratory infection, we now infer that in fact, one gets a much larger dose of the spike protein after vaccination, then the respiratory illness, and in some people, they invariably can’t handle the spike protein exposure to the human body, who dies,” McCullough said.

A study by Scott McLachlan from Queen’s University in London looked at the data and found that the vast majority of deaths are seniors and have been occurring in nursing home residents, or individuals in their 70s and 80s.

McCullough noted that just like respiratory infection takes out people on the brink of survival, the vaccine dies the same thing. “The vaccine and the respiratory ills are one and the same in terms of the spike protein, we’re giving the body back the spike protein in relatively high quantities, and then a whole bunch of things that come out,” he explained. (Related: VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations.)

Based on data presented by whistleblowers about the underreporting in VAERS, there had been reports that showed underreporting being as high as only one percent.

Further, there is a difference in the way that spike proteins interact with the body via infection from a respiratory illness compared to injections from vaccines. It was found that spike protein damages the cells, and the damaged cells go into the heart, brain, and even damage blood vessels that cause blood clotting.  “We know the spike protein is dangerous; it damages heart muscle cells. The FDA has warnings on the vaccines for myocarditis or heart damage.”

“So this is biologically cohesive, that the vaccines could damage the human body and cause deaths. So the biological possibility is there. We know that it’s a strong signal. So we have that. We know that it’s internally consistent in VAERS, meaning there are other nonfatal events like heart attacks, blood clots, myocarditis. And now it’s externally consistent,” McCullough explained.

“I’m an epidemiologist by training. This is my line of work. I’m telling you, for a large number of individuals, the vaccine has caused death and these vaccine-induced organ injury syndromes,” he said. (Related: CDC given $1 billion to push covid vaccine propaganda, funded by the very same taxpayers being damaged by vaccine adverse events.)

Long-term side effects of COVID vaccines

Some people have asked about the effects of COVID-19 vaccines. While short-term side effects are readily apparent, there are also long-term effects that need to be brought to the table. There are adverse events that can happen, such as the serious risk of clotting disorder from the AstraZeneca vaccine or the potential heart conditions myocarditis or pericarditis from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

While the vaccines themselves do not remain in the body for long, the side effects that are felt in the days following the administration of such doses are from the body’s own immune response to the vaccine. It is therefore important to bear in mind that scientists cannot rule out the possibility that a number of people might experience adverse effects that are yet to be revealed.

Watch the full January 21 episode of The Big Logic below:

https://www.brighteon.com/e0dc3dc8-f808-4d3e-bafb-193d43ab42f9

You can catch “The Big Logic” on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

Practico.co.uk

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.