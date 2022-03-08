Fauci and the CDC lied: mRNA “vaccines” do convert to DNA, altering the human body’s genome

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Everything Tony Fauci of the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Rochelle Walensky of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been telling us about the “safety and effectiveness” of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is proving to be false.

Scientists from Sweden published the results of a study they piloted showing that Fauci Flu shots do, in fact, alter human DNA permanently. It remains to be seen what the long-term effects of these alterations will be for the “fully vaccinated” herd.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, the paper fully deconstructs the myth that the messenger RNA (mRNA) injection from Pfizer and BioNTech dissipates not long after being injected into the body.

After being injected, the so-called “vaccine” travels to cells within the human liver and invades their nuclei. Once inside, the injection spurs the production of LINE-1, a gene expression enzyme that produces natural DNA.

What the Pfizer injection does is cause the cell to overproduce LINE-1. Its synthetic mRNA then leaves the nucleus and moves to the cell’s cytoplasm, translating into LINE-1 protein.

“A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccines mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA,” reports explain about the process.

Reverse transcription, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is when DNA gets produced from RNA instead of a portion of DNA serving as a template to produce an mRNA molecule inside cell nuclei.

“In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote in their paper.

BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure.”

Will covid “vaccines” turn the fully jabbed herd into transhuman zombies?

The world was repeatedly told that none of this was possible, just to emphasize that point once again. We were browbeaten nearly to death with the claim that Fauci Flu shots have a temporary effect on the body before dissipating.

The CDC’s website still to this day, even following the Swedish study’s publishing, falsely claims that the genetic material delivered by mRNA injections “never enters the nucleus of your cells.” This is supposedly a “fact” that the CDC has presented to dispel the “myths” surrounding Covid-19 “vaccination.”

As you may recall from last spring, researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published their own study highlighting the threat of covid injections permanently altering human DNA.

That study was actually published as a pre-print in late December of 2020 before the masses started getting mass-injected with the poisons. Their research was largely ignored, just like this latest research out of Sweden is being ignored by the CDC and the military-industrial complex at large.

At the time, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) warned that under normal circumstances, the human body makes, or transcribes, natural mRNA from the DNA that is present inside cellular nuclei, just like the new study out of Sweden reiterated.

“The mRNA then travels out of the nucleus into the cytoplasm, where it provides instructions about which proteins to make,” CHD added.

“By comparison, mRNA vaccines send their chemically synthesized mRNA payload (bundled with spike protein-manufacturing instructions) directly into the cytoplasm.”

As 5G technology continues to roll out and get activated, some suspect that the new synthetic DNA present inside the bodies of the “fully vaccinated” could behave in ways that at the current time might seem like some crazy conspiracy theory.

Others believe, based on emerging evidence, that at the very least the fully injected will manifest autoimmune diseases such as vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS.

“This patented thing is not cancer but AIDS,” wrote one person at The Covid World.

“This toxic cocktail called a ‘vaccine’ is filled with mRNA and graphene oxide. Time will tell, but obviously one of the main goals is depopulation. The mRNA creates a spike protein that slowly destroys the immune system and the graphene oxide, in my opinion, will react with 5G signals.”

“The same people who refuse to eat GMO food have now become GMOs themselves,” suggested someone else, speculating as to the transhuman implications of the mass “vaccination” campaign. “This is literally transhumanism. This is bad feng shui.”

Someone else responded to this by speculating that perhaps the more GMOs fully jabbed people eat, the more the glyphosate and other toxic chemicals will interact with the spike proteins and other jab toxic to “wreak havoc on their disintegrating immune systems.”

“DNA is altered to change humans into cyborgs in the future,” wrote another. “It is part of the Great Reset.”

The latest news about the bodily destruction caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

TheCovidWorld.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.