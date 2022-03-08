Fauci and the CDC lied: mRNA “vaccines” do convert to DNA, altering the human body’s genome

Everything Tony Fauci of the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Rochelle Walensky of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been telling us about the “safety and effectiveness” of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is proving to be false.

Scientists from Sweden published the results of a study they piloted showing that Fauci Flu shots do, in fact, alter human DNA permanently. It remains to be seen what the long-term effects of these alterations will be for the “fully vaccinated” herd.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, the paper fully deconstructs the myth that the messenger RNA (mRNA) injection from Pfizer and BioNTech dissipates not long after being injected into the body.

After being injected, the so-called “vaccine” travels to cells within the human liver and invades their nuclei. Once inside, the injection spurs the production of LINE-1, a gene expression enzyme that produces natural DNA.

What the Pfizer injection does is cause the cell to overproduce LINE-1. Its synthetic mRNA then leaves the nucleus and moves to the cell’s cytoplasm, translating into LINE-1 protein.

“A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccines mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA,” reports explain about the process.

Reverse transcription, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is when DNA gets produced from RNA instead of a portion of DNA serving as a template to produce an mRNA molecule inside cell nuclei.

“In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote in their paper.

“BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure.”

Will covid “vaccines” turn the fully jabbed herd into transhuman zombies?

The world was repeatedly told that none of this was possible, just to emphasize that point once again. We were browbeaten nearly to death with the claim that Fauci Flu shots have a temporary effect on the body before dissipating.

The CDC’s website still to this day, even following the Swedish study’s publishing, falsely claims that the genetic material delivered by mRNA injections “never enters the nucleus of your cells.” This is supposedly a “fact” that the CDC has presented to dispel the “myths” surrounding Covid-19 “vaccination.”

As you may recall from last spring, researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published their own study highlighting the threat of covid injections permanently altering human DNA.

That study was actually published as a pre-print in late December of 2020 before the masses started getting mass-injected with the poisons. Their research was largely ignored, just like this latest research out of Sweden is being ignored by the CDC and the military-industrial complex at large.

At the time, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) warned that under normal circumstances, the human body makes, or transcribes, natural mRNA from the DNA that is present inside cellular nuclei, just like the new study out of Sweden reiterated.

“The mRNA then travels out of the nucleus into the cytoplasm, where it provides instructions about which proteins to make,” CHD added.

“By comparison, mRNA vaccines send their chemically synthesized mRNA payload (bundled with spike protein-manufacturing instructions) directly into the cytoplasm.”

As 5G technology continues to roll out and get activated, some suspect that the new synthetic DNA present inside the bodies of the “fully vaccinated” could behave in ways that at the current time might seem like some crazy conspiracy theory.

Others believe, based on emerging evidence, that at the very least the fully injected will manifest autoimmune diseases such as vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS.

“This patented thing is not cancer but AIDS,” wrote one person at The Covid World.

“This toxic cocktail called a ‘vaccine’ is filled with mRNA and graphene oxide. Time will tell, but obviously one of the main goals is depopulation. The mRNA creates a spike protein that slowly destroys the immune system and the graphene oxide, in my opinion, will react with 5G signals.”

“The same people who refuse to eat GMO food have now become GMOs themselves,” suggested someone else, speculating as to the transhuman implications of the mass “vaccination” campaign. “This is literally transhumanism. This is bad feng shui.”

Someone else responded to this by speculating that perhaps the more GMOs fully jabbed people eat, the more the glyphosate and other toxic chemicals will interact with the spike proteins and other jab toxic to “wreak havoc on their disintegrating immune systems.”

“DNA is altered to change humans into cyborgs in the future,” wrote another. “It is part of the Great Reset.”

The latest news about the bodily destruction caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

