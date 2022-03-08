War in Ukraine designed to distract people away from COVID plandemic and vaccine deaths

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.It is interesting that right as the powers that be are closing the mask and lockdown chapter of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic, in comes the Russia-Ukraine conflict right on cue.

Now that most people in the West are “fully vaccinated” with Fauci Flu shots, and now that the health damage is really starting to manifest, in comes Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, prompting a global outrage campaign that is shifting all eyes away from Big Pharma.

But everyone’s eyes should be on Big Pharma right now, and on the people who push their experimental wares on everyone in the name of fighting a “virus.” Children everywhere are dropping dead from these things, and the media is not so much making a fuss about it.

The COVID Blog does, though. In fact, this real news outlet is making waves as it dissects the new war chapter of the plandemic and its purpose.

“The entire world is a stage,” said the editors of the COVID Blog.

“That’s a scary thought to digest. But think about it. War is known as ‘theater’ in the history books and dictionaries. Television shows are called ‘programs.’ Most laws in the United States are called ‘acts.’”

What if the Russia-Ukraine conflict is an engineered event to cover for COVID vaxx injuries and usher in a new world order?

Much of what is being reported about Ukraine right now is completely fake, it turns out. Imagery, videos, alleged “on-the-ground” reports: a lot of it is propaganda designed both to mislead and to distract.

What the powers-that-be do not want you focusing on is the sheer number of death, particularly among young people, that is occurring thanks to Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed injections.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is real. People young and old dying suddenly from mRNA and viral vector DNA injections are real. Mainstream media propaganda and manipulation are real,” the COVID Blog reported.

“The latter’s objective is to normalize and bury these mass deaths due to the injections. Further, mainstream media are now starting to report on something we first wrote about last month – that Moderna owns the patent for SARS-CoV-2. War is the only way to fully deflect and distract from truth.”

While it is certainly a tragic situation to think that people are dying in Ukraine and elsewhere, the fact of the matter is that far more people have been dying from the “safe and effective” injections that our own government has been forcing on people for over a year.

Do not let yourself be deceived by this latest propaganda campaign. Stay vigilant and keep doing your homework. Keep encouraging your unvaccinated friends and family members to stay that way at all costs.

We now know that the messenger RNA (mRNA) injections from Pfizer (and probably Moderna as well) enter the liver and permanently reprogram human DNA. We were all told that this was impossible, but here we are. And now the Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered stage left-right as things are reaching a head? Suspicious, eh?

“What’s happening in Ukraine is the old-fashioned way for the powers-that-be to kill and manipulate people in mass,” the COVID Blog warned.

“Pfizer, Moderna, etc. are the new kids on the block, killing the masses slowly, quietly and voluntarily. What’s happening in Ukraine has been happening for 100 years with all the ‘Soviet Union’ jousting. Prayers for everyone in the world with all that’s happening. But you might want to pray specifically for your vaxxed family, friends and neighbors as they could be next.”

More of the latest news about the global COVID “vaccine” holocaust can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

TheCovidBlog.com

DrEddyMD.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.