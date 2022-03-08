mRNA-pimping Bayer executive GLOATS over pushing global acceptance of gene therapy injections disguised as vaccines

Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division President Stefan Oelrich spoke at the recent World Health Summit. He gloated about how the plandemic shifted public opinion about what is acceptable to inject into the body.

“Uh, we’re really taking that leap, uh, us as a company,” Oelrich stated, having some difficulty getting his thoughts out with any kind of cadence.

“In cell or gene therapy, which to me is one of these examples, we’re really, we’re going to make a difference hopefully, uh, moving forward.”

Oelrich went on to talk about how even just a few years ago, the vast majority of people have said no way to experimental gene manipulation. Thanks to aggressive propaganda from the likes of Tony Fauci and other corrupt world leaders, most people ended up complying after a year of full-scale tyranny.

“There’s some, uh, ultimately, the, uh, the mRNA vaccines, uh, are an example for that, uh, cell or gene therapy,” Oelrich added.

“I always like to say that if we had surveyed two years ago, uh, in the public, would you be willing to take, uh, uh, gene th’ or cell therapy and inject it into your body, we would have probably had a 95 percent refusal rate.”

“I think, uh, this pandemic has also opened many people’s eyes to, to innovation in the way that, uh, was maybe not possible before,” he further added.

The globalists now know they have full control with minimal resistance

To recap, we went from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to mandatory face masks to fast-tracked “vaccines” under Donald Trump to mandatory injections under Joe Biden.

As far as the narrative goes, it went from SARS-CoV-2 leaking into bat soup at a wet market to the virus “accidentally” escaped from a laboratory in China to Moderna patented the virus years before its release to this now admission that the whole thing was a scam to get people to permanently modify their DNA.

It is truly amazing that all of these changes occurred in just two short years, and barely anyone seems to have noticed. A bioengineered cold, in essence, was used to grift, swindle and basically destroy the world while turning all of the “fully vaccinated” into walking trans-humans.

The seeming ease with which the globalists pulled all of this off suggests that they are now fully confident they have complete control over the masses, at least in the West.

They no longer care if the scamdemic gets exposed, and are now, in fact, exposing it themselves while laughing in our faces about it.

“It seems that Stefan Oelrich and the World Health Summit found that profound revelation of theirs: that tyranny works, is a good thing, and is even a little exciting,” wrote someonein response to the clip of Oelrich speaking.

“People dumb enough to get a ‘vaccine’ created literally LAST YEAR with NO IDEA of the LONG TERM side effects … Sorry, you did that to yourself,” wrote someone else.

“The people I actually feel bad for are the ones FORCED to test out these ‘vaccines’ or they lose their job, are unable to travel certain places, unable to go grocery shopping (e.g., Lithuania), unable to get medical treatment (Australia, Canada, United States). If these ‘vaccines’ were so ‘Safe and Effective’ why did they have to FORCE people to take them?”

More of the latest news about the plandemic grift can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

CitizenFreePress.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.

