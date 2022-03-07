Moderna created Covid-19 in order to grift billions from “vaccine” sales

This grift was nothing small or petty, however. It generated untold billions of dollars in ill-gotten profits for not only Moderna but also Pfizer, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), AstraZeneca and every politician that pushed these companies’ deadly wares on the masses.

It turns out that Moderna patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence that codes for the furin cleavage site in SARS-CoV-2 several years before the global plandemic was launched. (Related: We also now know that mRNA injections do, in fact, permanently alter human DNA.)

Scientists from India, Italy, Switzerland and the United States published a paper entitled, “MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site” that calculated the odds of Moderna’s patented 19-nucleotide sequence randomly appearing in SARS-CoV-2. Their calculation came up with odds of one in one trillion at best, with real-life odds being more like one in three trillion.

Moderna’s patented DNA sequence occurs nowhere else in nature, just in covid

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), in conjunction with the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), maintains a database called BLAST that catalogues every known gene sequence in nature, as well as every synthetic patented gene sequence known to the patent office.

The study’s researchers checked BLAST for the furin cleavage sequence because it is the only continuous gene letter sequence (nucleotide sequence) in covid with more than three nucleotides that differ from the respective letters in its closest natural relative to the bat coronavirus RaTG13.

All other differences are three letters or less long, so this was by far the best candidate to look at for determining whether the Fauci Flu was man-made or a product of nature.

After lots of cross examination within the BLAST database, the research team identified five different U.S. patents that contain the nucleotide sequence. The earliest one was applied for by Moderna on Dec. 16, 2013.

“Perhaps December 25 would have been more appropriate since it was destined to become the Crown of Thorns of Matthew 27, Mark 15, and John 19,” commented the editors at the Daily Exposé.

These same editors, by the way, fact checked the research themselves and determined that the nucleotide sequence in question does not, in fact, exist in nature. It definitely was created and patented by Moderna, and later unleashed on the world as the covid plandemic.

The same is true for the other patents, all of which were filed by Moderna years in advance of the plandemic.

“So I can confirm, and the reader can confirm using the links above, that Moderna did apply for a Patent not only on the reverse compliment of the 12 nucleotide Furin Cleavage Site in Covid-19 but actually on the 19 nucleotide sequence containing it as described above,” the Exposé reported.

“Furthermore, they did not merely apply for a patent on 2016 February 4 with US9587003B2 as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied on 2013 December 16 for 4 patents with US9149506B2US9216205B2US9255129B2US9301993B2 as well.”

What this all means is that Moderna developed the 19-nucleotide gene sequence containing the furin cleavage site that makes covid infective to humans. Without this genetic tampering, the original coronavirus(es) from which covid was engineered would have remained exclusively in animals.

“It was put there deliberately and patented due to its infecting power in humans,” the Exposé says about these Moderna-owned changes.

“So the only way that sequence could get into Covid-19 is from Moderna. Moderna was the donor. Nature was not. QED. Case Closed.”

