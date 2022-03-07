Dr. Sherri Tenpenny exposes the lies spread by government about COVID and vaccines

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.The myth of the mask and the nonsense of social distancing are merely for compliance. The longer the pandemic goes, the more information is revealed – such as the fraud of the PCR test and the dangers of the vaccines.

So why is the government doing this, and more important, what is their endgame? In the video posted by the Thrivetime Show on March 1, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny talked about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and the vaccine agenda.

Tenpenny said when the pandemic began in March 2020, she took a step back, realizing that COVID-19 has the same playbook as SARS, MERS, the bird flu and H1N1. It’s the same thing that the government is doing, but bigger.

She also said the great global reset is a coup designed to replace truth with lies, and is being implemented using corruption and abuse of power. By inoculating people multiple times using toxic serums, they are annihilating the population, and doctors are doing it even to children.

“The whole point is to make people chronically ill, customers for life, that’s either you’re going to be a customer for life chronically ill, you’re going to be moved into the transhumanism movement, or you’re going to be dead. That’s what’s happening with all of this,” Tenpenny said.

Vaccines designed to experiment on humans

Former Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon believes the coronavirus vaccines are created to experiment on humans and to find out what dosage is needed to kill people.

According to Yeadon, the mortality rate linked to the vaccines is traceable in terms of lot numbers of different batches, and some appear to be more lethal than others. Upon taking a look at the available evidence, it seems that the main goal of creating these vaccines is to depopulate the planet.

A lawyer looking into the vaccines is Reiner Fullmich, who said he and a group of international lawyers have been preparing an international lawsuit, as they are no longer in doubt that poisoning and mass murder through the so-called coronavirus vaccine is being perpetrated against people.

Ulf Bittner, a journalist, and Sverige Granskas, a writer, stated in an interview that these traceable lot numbers are related to the number of injuries and deaths based on different health care regions in Sweden. Bittner, through a coordinator, dug through documents that keep track of how many people have been injured and lost their lives to the vaccines. (Related: Norwegian media say some people “have to die” from coronavirus vaccines as a sacrifice to humanity.)

A Slovenian chief nurse revealed that in her country different numbers of the barcodes on the bottom of the vaccines indicate placebos, which are given to politicians. Yeadon said the lot numbers of some shots of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are related to much higher mortality rates than other manufacturers.

For Fullmich, this is compelling evidence for attempted mass murder.

Tenpenny said the “destruction of the temple” is real, and these vaccines are attacking right at the heart. Men under 40 who received Pfizer vaccines double their risk of developing myocarditis after the first shot, then double it again after the second. For those who received boosters, the risk of myocarditis increases 16-fold. “They’re literally killing hearts. They’re also literally killing your immune system,” Tenpenny said. (Related: REPORT: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine killed 40 times more old people than the virus itself would have.)

Going into the third year of the pandemic, Tenpenny said people still believe the lies that the government tells them and turn their ears away from the truth.

More related stories:

Mainstream scientists now embracing vaccine depopulation explanation for why the vaccines are killing so many people.

German insurance company: Number of people experiencing COVID jab side effects much higher than what is being reported.

MAKING A KILLING: Pfizer demands global indemnity against lawsuits before it provides Wuhan coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid vaccines are killing babies in the first trimester at an astonishing rate… an “atrocity” to vaccinate expectant mothers.

Contaminated Moderna covid vaccines are KILLING people in Japan… how does anyone know whether contaminated batches were already administered in the USA or elsewhere?

Watch the full March 1 video below of Dr. Sherri Tenpenny talking about COVID-19 and the vaccine agenda.

https://rumble.com/vwkza1-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-whats-in-the-covid-19-vaccines.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines & Practical Solutions to Fight Against Medical Tyranny

This video is from the Thrivetime Show channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

FreeWestMedia.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.