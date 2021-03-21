Norwegian media says some people “have to die” from coronavirus vaccines as a sacrifice to humanity

The medical establishment, at least in Norway, is finally admitting that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are killing people. Along with this admission comes a major shift in the narrative, though.

Now, we are being told that it is a virtue for someone to risk death from getting jabbed for the Chinese virus because the injections are a representation of sacrifice on behalf of humanity.

“I would love to die from the AstraZeneca vaccine,” reads an English translation of an article in the Norwegian media written by someone named Linn Wiik.

Moving the goal posts once again, the media is suddenly shifting from a narrative that says all Wuhan flu vaccines are “safe and effective” to one that admits vaccines are deadly – but if you are a good person who cares about others, then you will get one anyway to help the herd.

Wiik explains that at least one health worker died of a cerebral hemorrhage after getting jabbed while several others were admitted with serious blood clots after getting injected. Still, she says everyone should get needled.

“Let me say the obvious first. It is terribly sad that health workers have become seriously ill,” Wiik writes.

“Although we have stopped clapping for them on our balconies, I think we all have deep respect for this group of people, who are some of the front fighters in the war against the corona. That’s exactly why they got the vaccine so early.”

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccination can be found at VaccineDamage.news.

What is possessing people to clamor for a vaccine that they know might kill them?

Wiik says “of course” the government will “do everything we can” to determine whether “there is a connection between the cases and the vaccine.” This hedging still leaves room for the medical establishment to declare “no evidence” of a connection later on down the road.

At the same time, Wiik appears to be testing the waters to see whether or not full admission of the fact that Chinese virus vaccines are deadly will be tolerated by the masses. Since forced distancing, masks, and lockdowns were accepted with minimal resistance, chances are that Wiik’s new narrative will be, too.

“Perhaps these are ‘unfortunate individuals,’” Wiik further mulls in her story, attempting every possible way she knows how to justify the continued administration of Wuhan flu vaccines.

“People get blood clots and die of cerebral hemorrhage every year. In Norway, there are between 7,000 and 10,000 cases of blood clots every year … We will get the answer soon. Then the health authorities will also decide whether we should continue the vaccination.”

At this point in the article, Wiik shifted gears again by claiming that even if it turns out that the AstraZeneca vaccine is responsible for these injuries and deaths, “I have no doubt: If I get the offer, I will take it anyway.”

This sounds a lot like what Simona Riussi, the wife of now-deceased Sandro Tognatti, told the media after her husband died from his jab. Despite the loss of her significant other, Riussi says she would still get the vaccine and encourage others to do the same.

“Because, sorry to say it so bluntly: Someone has to sacrifice in order for the rest to be safe,” is how Wiik put it. “That’s the way it is in all wars.”

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

InformationLiberation.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

