Man sends lizard saliva to 23andMe for DNA testing, exposing total fraud of company’s claims of human ancestry

A man and his wife decided to test the accuracy of 23andMe’s at-home DNA testing kit by sending in a saliva sample collected from their pet lizard. What they found is that the whole thing is a sham.

In the following video, the man explains how after three months of waiting, he received anomalous results suggesting that his pet lizard is 48 percent West Asian and 51 percent Ashkenazi Jewish. 23andMe also sent him a report explaining the lizard’s history and background, including what he supposedly likes to eat.

“We were shocked,” the man is heard stating.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/79wH4vqj0JUw/

Rumor Mill News, reporting on the results, noted the irony of the lizard basically testing positive for “serpent seed” DNA, seeing as how infamous globalist “lizard people” like George Soros and Lord Rothschild are of Ashkenazi Jewish origin.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe

23andMe was co-founded, it is important to note, by lizard person Susan Wojcicki, who currently holds the title of CEO over at YouTube. YouTube, as you probably know, is owned by Google, which is arguably the evilest corporation in the world.

Wojcicki admitted back in 2019 during an interview with 60 Minutes‘ Leslie Stahl that YouTube pays at least 10,000 people to police and remove “controversial content” from the video platform, including videos about the Sandy Hook hoax and other false flag events.

More recently, YouTube has been pulling down channels and videos that talk about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), two potential drug remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that the medical deep state is desperately trying to keep secret from the general public.

Wojcicki’s connection to 23andMe is curious because many have speculated as to the true purpose of these so-called DNA tests. Seeing as how Google has been trying to get into the pharmaceutical business for several years now, is 23andMe an extension of that designed to profile individuals and target them with new drugs?

And just what, exactly, is involved with its testing process that a lizard’s DNA would show up as roughly half-Asian and half-Jewish? Is 23andMe engaging in Asian hate and antisemitism, or is its testing process completely bogus, pulling up random identifiers and manufacturing a fake lineage surrounding them?

Something is very off about the whole thing and perhaps our readers can connect a few more dots. What is the connection between Google, YouTube, and 23andMe, and why are lizards testing “positive” for Jewish and Asian DNA?

Wojcicki has been on something of a personal crusade against “hate speech” as well. She announced in late 2019 that YouTube’s “harassment” policy had been updated to more aggressively pursue offenders who say things that offend others on the platform.

One group that she has been pandering too is the Cult of LGBTQ, which as we all know is a protected group that consistently gets a free pass on social media to say or do whatever it wants without penalty. Anyone who criticizes an LGBTQ, meanwhile, faces deplatforming, demonetization or other punishment.

We also reported about the speculation that DNA testing is a front for communist China to collect the DNA profiles of Americans for some nefarious purpose.

“Wake up, everyone! They are collecting your samples in order to develop a bioweapon against Americans,” one of our commenters wrote. “They know we are a giant melting pot, so they have to collect as much as they can to develop a weapon that will kill everyone.”

More related news stories like this can be found at Twisted.news.

Ethan Huff

