Prepping 101: How to create and store a survival kit

Being prepared means being equipped with the right supplies you may need when SHTF. Keep your supplies in a portable kit you can access on the fly or take with you in case you need to evacuate.
In this article, you’ll learn how to put together your own survival kit and how to properly store it.
Building a survival kit
When building an emergency survival kit, you should ensure that your supplies can last you and your family for at least three days. In case of emergencies that require you to evacuate quickly, such as a wildfire or severe flooding, prepare your kit in advance and keep it in an easily accessible location in your home.
For other emergencies that may require staying at home for several days, such as a blizzard, start building your kit when a storm is first forecast and closely monitor it.
Whether you are hunkering down at home to weather a storm or evacuating quickly, one thing is sure: having a survival kit can help make a difficult scenario safer for you.
Here are some of the essential supplies you should have in your survival kit:
- Water
- Food
- Flashlight
- Radio
- First-aid kit
- Multi-tool
- Sanitation supplies
- Copies of personal documents
- Solar cell phone charger
- Extra cash
Tips for storing your survival kit
Now that you know what to include in your survival kit, it’s time to figure out where to store it. You should take the time to properly store your kit so that it’s easily accessible. Storing your kit properly also helps ensure supplies like food and water don’t go bad. Here are other tips for storing your survival kit properly:
- Secure storage space. Depending on the supplies you’ve put in your survival kit, it can easily get bulky or heavy. Make sure you have adequate space to store your kit. Ideally, your storage area should be free from light, dust and humidity to preserve the integrity of your supplies. But make sure it’s still easily accessible in case of an emergency. You can also store your kit outdoors if you have an outdoor shed.
- Store a survival kit at a secondary location. Keep another survival kit at a secondary location, such as at the local park or a nearby wooded area. A backup survival kit is useful for when you’re forced to quickly leave your home due to a disaster.
- Store a pocket survival kit at your office or workplace. Emergencies can happen anywhere. Your place of work is no exception. Keep a pocket survival kit in your desk drawer. A grab bag of essential supplies is a good alternative as you can easily snatch it if you need to evacuate the building.
- Regularly check the contents of your survival kit. It’s not enough that you properly store your kit. You should also make it a point to regularly check its contents. Check your kit at least once a month to see if it’s still stored properly and not exposed to heat or humidity. Write down the expiration dates of foods, drinks and first-aid provisions to make sure they’re still safe for use. Replace supplies accordingly.
- Maintain electronic equipment and tools. If your survival kit has electronic or battery-powered devices like radios and flashlights, check on it periodically to make sure the devices are maintained. If you have a portable generator, it’s advisable to run it every 30 days to make sure it runs smoothly. (Related: 5 Machines preppers need in their homestead before disaster strikes.)
Learn more about preparing a survival kit and drawing up a survival plan when SHTF at Survival.news.
Divina Ramirez
Sources include:
ThePreppingGuide.com
BobVila.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd