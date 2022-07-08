Doctor verifies VAERS data showing COVID-19 vaccines increase dangers to women’s reproductive health

A board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician verified the recent Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data showing the increased dangers posed by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to women’s reproductive health.

Dr. James Thorp diligently analyzed the numbers and found that the vaccines have increased by 1,000-fold cases of menstrual irregularities, such as abnormal uterine bleeding.

Thorp told the Epoch Times last week that “COVID-19 vaccines are associated with increases in menstrual disorders, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal malformations, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal vascular mal-perfusion abnormalities, abnormal fetal surveillance testing, abnormal fetal growth patterns, placental thrombosis and fetal death.”

His analysis found fetal chromosomal abnormalities to be 100-fold greater; fetal cardiac arrest 200-fold greater; fetal vascular mal-perfusion is a 100-fold greater; miscarriages, fetal malformation and fetal arrhythmia 50-fold greater; fetal cystic hygroma (major malformation) 90-fold greater; fetal placental thrombosis 70-fold greater; fetal cardiac disorders and growth abnormalities 40-fold greater; and fetal abnormal surveillance tests 20-fold greater.

Thorp conducted the analysis with a Department of Defense statistical consultant, who agreed to help but requested anonymity.

According to Thorp, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) should have demanded the safety data prior to pushing these dangerous vaccines – especially to pregnant women.

“These institutions have violated the golden rule of pregnancy. New substances, be it nutraceuticals, drugs or vaccines, have never been allowed in pregnancy until long-term outcome data are available.”

Other doctors stand by Thorp’s opinion that vaccines should be pulled out.

Jessica Rose Ph.D., who co-authored a VAERS analysis that got withdrawn by the academic journal Elsevier, said: “I do believe it is not only important but necessary to pull these products from pregnant/breastfeeding women and infants since there is no long-term safety data and the short-term data looks bad.”

Dr. Christiane Northrup, an ACOG fellow, also supports Thorp’s analysis.

“Having been on the front lines of the DES disaster as a young OB/GYN, I am astounded that we are repeating the same kind of mistake but on a far more devastating level. COVID-19 shots must be stopped immediately in all pregnant women before further damage is done to the next generation,” Northrup stated.

These disconcerting pharmacovigilance signals from VAERS encouraged Thorp and other doctors to call for a ban on vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccines make prior obstetrical disasters of diethylstilbestrol and thalidomide look like prenatal vitamins. I am calling for a worldwide ban and moratorium on the use of any experimental gene therapy and/or COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy until long-term safety data are irrefutable,” Thorp said.

Gag orders on healthcare professionals exposed in a paper

Thorp, who has practiced obstetrics for over 42 years, said many of the around 7,000 high-risk pregnant patients he had seen over the past year were vaccinated. (Related:Mass abortion: 75% of women vaccinated in their first trimester have lost their babies.)

The OB/GYN explained that although there has been an obvious increase in fetal deaths and adverse pregnancy outcomes associated with the COVID-19 vaccination, attempts to quantify this effect are hampered by the imposition of gag orders on physicians and nurses that were imposed in September 2021.

The paper titled “Patient Betrayal: The Corruption of Healthcare, Informed Consent, and the Physician-Patient Relationship,” which the doctor co-wrote with his colleagues, including renowned cardiologist Peter A. McCullough, exposed the disciplinary threats made to healthcare professionals by their governing bodies in the United States.

In particular, healthcare professionals were prohibited from writing about complications related to the COVID-19 vaccines and data from VAERS, including those related to pregnant women and women of reproductive age.

“Until further testing can be completed, including but not limited to studies of long-term outcomes, governing bodies of healthcare professionals, including ABOG, FSMB [Federation of State Medical Boards], ABMS [American Board of Medical Specialties], AMA [American Medical Association], AACN [American Association of Critical-Care Nurses], SMFM [Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine], ACOG and others should retract their injunctions aimed at eradication of vaccine hesitancy and focus instead on the promotion of truthful, honest communication which is integral to a patient’s informed consent,” the paper pointed out.

In just 12 months of the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines, the authors have reviewed 1,013 peer-reviewed studies published in medical journals. According to the paper, this has never occurred in the history of medicine for any drug, vaccine or medical device.

The authors encourage ABOG staff and examiners to review all these studies as the resources and references they cited in the said research all lead to the fact that the COVID-19 gene-therapy injections are dangerous in the population at large, particularly for women of reproductive ages, pregnant women and their offspring.

“The dangers of the COVID-19 experimental gene-therapy are evident. ABOG must acknowledge the facts and retract its September 2021 threats. We and ABOG must make a strong public statement regarding the risks of this injection in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy, as a matter of ethical due diligence,” the researchers said.

