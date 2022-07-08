Doctor verifies VAERS data showing COVID-19 vaccines increase dangers to women’s reproductive health

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.A board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician verified the recent Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data showing the increased dangers posed by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to women’s reproductive health.

Dr. James Thorp diligently analyzed the numbers and found that the vaccines have increased by 1,000-fold cases of menstrual irregularities, such as abnormal uterine bleeding.

Thorp told the Epoch Times last week that “COVID-19 vaccines are associated with increases in menstrual disorders, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal malformations, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal vascular mal-perfusion abnormalities, abnormal fetal surveillance testing, abnormal fetal growth patterns, placental thrombosis and fetal death.”

His analysis found fetal chromosomal abnormalities to be 100-fold greater; fetal cardiac arrest 200-fold greater; fetal vascular mal-perfusion is a 100-fold greater; miscarriages, fetal malformation and fetal arrhythmia 50-fold greater; fetal cystic hygroma (major malformation) 90-fold greater; fetal placental thrombosis 70-fold greater; fetal cardiac disorders and growth abnormalities 40-fold greater; and fetal abnormal surveillance tests 20-fold greater.

Thorp conducted the analysis with a Department of Defense statistical consultant, who agreed to help but requested anonymity.

According to Thorp, the Food and Drug AdministrationCenters for Disease Control and Prevention, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) should have demanded the safety data prior to pushing these dangerous vaccines – especially to pregnant women.

“These institutions have violated the golden rule of pregnancy. New substances, be it nutraceuticals, drugs or vaccines, have never been allowed in pregnancy until long-term outcome data are available.”

Other doctors stand by Thorp’s opinion that vaccines should be pulled out.

Jessica Rose Ph.D., who co-authored a VAERS analysis that got withdrawn by the academic journal Elsevier, said: “I do believe it is not only important but necessary to pull these products from pregnant/breastfeeding women and infants since there is no long-term safety data and the short-term data looks bad.”

Dr. Christiane Northrup, an ACOG fellow, also supports Thorp’s analysis.

“Having been on the front lines of the DES disaster as a young OB/GYN, I am astounded that we are repeating the same kind of mistake but on a far more devastating level. COVID-19 shots must be stopped immediately in all pregnant women before further damage is done to the next generation,” Northrup stated.

These disconcerting pharmacovigilance signals from VAERS encouraged Thorp and other doctors to call for a ban on vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccines make prior obstetrical disasters of diethylstilbestrol and thalidomide look like prenatal vitamins. I am calling for a worldwide ban and moratorium on the use of any experimental gene therapy and/or COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy until long-term safety data are irrefutable,” Thorp said.

Gag orders on healthcare professionals exposed in a paper

Thorp, who has practiced obstetrics for over 42 years, said many of the around 7,000 high-risk pregnant patients he had seen over the past year were vaccinated. (Related:Mass abortion: 75% of women vaccinated in their first trimester have lost their babies.)

The OB/GYN explained that although there has been an obvious increase in fetal deaths and adverse pregnancy outcomes associated with the COVID-19 vaccination, attempts to quantify this effect are hampered by the imposition of gag orders on physicians and nurses that were imposed in September 2021.

The paper titled “Patient Betrayal: The Corruption of Healthcare, Informed Consent, and the Physician-Patient Relationship,” which the doctor co-wrote with his colleagues, including renowned cardiologist Peter A. McCullough, exposed the disciplinary threats made to healthcare professionals by their governing bodies in the United States.

In particular, healthcare professionals were prohibited from writing about complications related to the COVID-19 vaccines and data from VAERS, including those related to pregnant women and women of reproductive age.

“Until further testing can be completed, including but not limited to studies of long-term outcomes, governing bodies of healthcare professionals, including ABOG, FSMB [Federation of State Medical Boards], ABMS [American Board of Medical Specialties], AMA [American Medical Association], AACN [American Association of Critical-Care Nurses], SMFM [Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine], ACOG and others should retract their injunctions aimed at eradication of vaccine hesitancy and focus instead on the promotion of truthful, honest communication which is integral to a patient’s informed consent,” the paper pointed out.

In just 12 months of the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines, the authors have reviewed 1,013 peer-reviewed studies published in medical journals. According to the paper, this has never occurred in the history of medicine for any drug, vaccine or medical device.

The authors encourage ABOG staff and examiners to review all these studies as the resources and references they cited in the said research all lead to the fact that the COVID-19 gene-therapy injections are dangerous in the population at large, particularly for women of reproductive ages, pregnant women and their offspring.

“The dangers of the COVID-19 experimental gene-therapy are evident. ABOG must acknowledge the facts and retract its September 2021 threats. We and ABOG must make a strong public statement regarding the risks of this injection in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy, as a matter of ethical due diligence,” the researchers said.

Watch this video that discusses the increase in miscarriages among vaccinated women.

https://rumble.com/v1bdcvx-increase-in-miscarriages-among-vaccinated-women.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Increase in miscarriages among vaccinated women

This video is from the Thrivetime Show channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

ALL covid vaccines destroy natural immunity, including in pregnant women and their babies.

STILLBIRTHS GALORE: The infant death wave has begun as pregnant women continue getting jabbed for “covid.”

Areas of Canada with high covid “vaccine” uptake see 28X increase in stillbirths.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

The EpochTimes.com 1

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

The EpochTimes.com 2

TheGMS.co

Rumble.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.