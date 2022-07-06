The late Dr. Zev Zelenko: COVID-19 vaccines were meant to keep people in state of mass psychosis

In one of his last public appearances, Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko warned people against taking the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. During an appearance on the “ReAwaken America” tour at the Elevate Life Church in Dallas, Texas, back in December 2021, Zelenko said the experimental vaccines are keeping people in a state of mass psychosis.

Mass psychosis, or mass formation psychosis, happens when a significant portion of society is placed under a state of constant fear because its attention has been hyper-focused on a large vent or a series of small, connected events. People under this state can be hypnotized and led to believe anything, regardless of actual data proving otherwise.

Vaccines keep people in chronic anxiety and isolation

According to Zelenko, the COVID-19 vaccines are keeping people under two specific mental states necessary for continuing mass psychosis. These are chronic anxiety and human isolation, through which a person’s social bonds and societal connections are severed, possibly permanently.

“There’s a global mass psychosis, where these depraved animals, what they’ve done is use by the media and created a false narrative that has led us to be living in chronic anxiety and fear and human isolation,” said Zelenko. “If anyone’s studied psychological warfare, you’ll know that those two points – anxiety and human isolation – will cause most people to compensate psychologically, and become very vulnerable and gullible and easy to manipulate.”

To keep people in this very vulnerable state, release valves are often needed for their anxiety as a way to provide them with short-term relief. This is where the COVID-19 vaccines come in.

According to Zelenko, the vaccines were offered up as a “false golden calf … as a false promise” and people immediately gravitated toward them out of a desire for emotional release.

“It’s not intellectual, it’s purely emotional,” said Zelenko. “And if you challenge someone, even the most intellectual people who fall into this trap … you become belligerent, because what you’re really doing is bringing them back into that anxiety state that they so desperately don’t want to be in.”

Zelenko passes away following battle with rare cancer

On June 30, Zelenko passed away at the age of 49 following a four-year-long battle with a rare form of cancer. (Related: Dr. Zelenko shares how the MSM smeared him for revealing the cure to COVID.)

Zelenko Labs, an organization the late doctor founded, released a statement on his passing: “Dr. Zelenko was a physician, scientist and activist for medical rights who touched the lives of millions of people. Some were saved as his role as a doctor, and even more were inspired by his words. His ‘Zelenko Protocol’ saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of a U.S. president, among other prominent world leaders.”

According to his organization, Zelenko, being the child of poor immigrants who picked himself up by his bootstraps, became the embodiment of the American dream. His family and the organization he founded have promised to keep fighting for the causes he believed in the most.

Watch Dr. Zelenko’s speech in the “ReAwaken America” tour as he talks about mass formation psychosis and the COVID-19 vaccines.

