DEPOPULATION TARGETS TAIWAN: Birth rates over the past year have dropped 23% in Taiwan, following blind obedience to covid vaccines

Ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were first introduced, birth rates all around the world have been plummeting.

One of the hardest-hit nations so far is Taiwan, which compared to a year ago has seen a more than 23 percent decrease in birth rate. (Related: Covid injections are linked to the destruction of men’s sperm.)

There is not yet data available for 2022 since the year is only halfway through, but if current trends continue, Taiwan will see a 26-sigma event.

“This is can be described as ‘unimaginable’ in terms of the likelihood of happening due to random chance,” reports Great Game India about what a 26-sigma event is.

“The Wolfram-Alpha illustration of likelihood by sigma only goes to ten-sigma. They thought that it would be pointless to show more sigmas. Except a 26-sigma drop in birth rate just happened in Taiwan.”

A 1-sigma event means the likelihood of it happening every three days is 31.73 percent. It goes up exponentially from there, with the likelihood of an 8-sigma event happening every 803 trillion days being 0.00000000000012 percent.

The destruction of Taiwan’s birth rate is a 26-sigma event, meaning the probability of it happening at random is zero. Clearly the jabs are to blame.

After most of Taiwan got “vaccinated,” less than 77 percent of the babies expected were actually delivered

Going back roughly nine months from May, we land at last September. This is right around the time when Chinese Virus shots were going into arms at breakneck speed.

By Oct. 1, 2021, more than half of Taiwan was “fully vaccinated.” Not long after that, more than 91 percent of the country’s population had rolled up its sleeves.

“People of Taiwan got their shots, felt assured that Covid-19 stops with every vaccinated person, and moved on with their lives,” Great Game India explains.

“I doubt that the people of Taiwan noticed anything at the end of September. They knew for sure that their vaccines were safe and effective and would not affect their sperm or pregnancies. So they proceeded with family plans just as before, trying to make babies on purpose, or partying and having fun and getting pregnant accidentally, just as people do elsewhere.”

“Except for 9 months later, they only gave birth to 77% of the number of babies expected … I hope that the people of Taiwan will start asking their authorities: what is happening to us?”

There is a possibility that the drop in birth rate is only temporary. The claim among some is that Fauci Flu jabs only inhibit reproduction, and cause other side effects, for a short time.

Others, however, say the damage is more than likely permanent, and that everyone who got jabbed is now, or on the verge of becoming, sterile.

“Covid vaccines are known to ‘disrupt the menstrual cycle’ and lower sperm counts,” Great Game India further reveals.

“It is possible that some women, for a period of several months, could not conceive and become pregnant due to these disruptions. Because all Taiwanese women were vaccinated at almost the same time, those disruptions created a precipitous drop in birth rates.”

The reality is that crimes against humanity such as forced injection for the Chinese Virus are not typically just a few-months thing. The intent is to cause damage that never goes away, or, in many cases, immediate death.

It really does seem as though Fauci Flu injections were specifically designed to destroy the reproductive systems of both men and women, the goal being to massively depopulate the planet and usher in a new world order.

More Fauci Flu shot news can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

