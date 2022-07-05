DEPOPULATION TARGETS TAIWAN: Birth rates over the past year have dropped 23% in Taiwan, following blind obedience to covid vaccines

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more.Ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were first introduced, birth rates all around the world have been plummeting.

One of the hardest-hit nations so far is Taiwan, which compared to a year ago has seen a more than 23 percent decrease in birth rate. (Related: Covid injections are linked to the destruction of men’s sperm.)

There is not yet data available for 2022 since the year is only halfway through, but if current trends continue, Taiwan will see a 26-sigma event.

“This is can be described as ‘unimaginable’ in terms of the likelihood of happening due to random chance,” reports Great Game India about what a 26-sigma event is.

“The Wolfram-Alpha illustration of likelihood by sigma only goes to ten-sigma. They thought that it would be pointless to show more sigmas. Except a 26-sigma drop in birth rate just happened in Taiwan.”

A 1-sigma event means the likelihood of it happening every three days is 31.73 percent. It goes up exponentially from there, with the likelihood of an 8-sigma event happening every 803 trillion days being 0.00000000000012 percent.

The destruction of Taiwan’s birth rate is a 26-sigma event, meaning the probability of it happening at random is zero. Clearly the jabs are to blame.

After most of Taiwan got “vaccinated,” less than 77 percent of the babies expected were actually delivered

Going back roughly nine months from May, we land at last September. This is right around the time when Chinese Virus shots were going into arms at breakneck speed.

By Oct. 1, 2021, more than half of Taiwan was “fully vaccinated.” Not long after that, more than 91 percent of the country’s population had rolled up its sleeves.

“People of Taiwan got their shots, felt assured that Covid-19 stops with every vaccinated person, and moved on with their lives,” Great Game India explains.

“I doubt that the people of Taiwan noticed anything at the end of September. They knew for sure that their vaccines were safe and effective and would not affect their sperm or pregnancies. So they proceeded with family plans just as before, trying to make babies on purpose, or partying and having fun and getting pregnant accidentally, just as people do elsewhere.”

“Except for 9 months later, they only gave birth to 77% of the number of babies expected … I hope that the people of Taiwan will start asking their authorities: what is happening to us?”

There is a possibility that the drop in birth rate is only temporary. The claim among some is that Fauci Flu jabs only inhibit reproduction, and cause other side effects, for a short time.

Others, however, say the damage is more than likely permanent, and that everyone who got jabbed is now, or on the verge of becoming, sterile.

“Covid vaccines are known to ‘disrupt the menstrual cycle’ and lower sperm counts,” Great Game India further reveals.

“It is possible that some women, for a period of several months, could not conceive and become pregnant due to these disruptions. Because all Taiwanese women were vaccinated at almost the same time, those disruptions created a precipitous drop in birth rates.”

The reality is that crimes against humanity such as forced injection for the Chinese Virus are not typically just a few-months thing. The intent is to cause damage that never goes away, or, in many cases, immediate death.

It really does seem as though Fauci Flu injections were specifically designed to destroy the reproductive systems of both men and women, the goal being to massively depopulate the planet and usher in a new world order.

More Fauci Flu shot news can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.